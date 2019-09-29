Leonardo DiCaprio reacts to Trump's 'insulting' tweet to Greta Thunberg at 2019 Global Citizen Festival

Leonardo DiCaprio shocked the 60,000 people who united in Manhattan's Central Park on Saturday for the 2019 Global Citizen's Festival, which honored the significant efforts to end extreme poverty by 2030.

The Oscar-winning actor took the stage to discuss the current climate movement and expressed gratitude for youth climate activists. He brought out three young leaders, Alexandria Villaseñor, Xiye Bastida, and Selina Neirok Leem, who he says " are powering the movement from the frontlines."

During DiCaprio's speech, he got candid about Donald Trump's headline-making tweet, where the president seemingly mocked 16-year-old Greta Thunberg hours after she delivered a passionate speech to the United Nations Climate Action Summit.

“As these young people have been standing up for their right to survive, surprisingly some have reacted to this movement with insulting tweets and negative talking points, individuals that seem to care more about their own self-interests than about your future, but we know that the climate youth movement is more important than at any time in human history," the 44-year-old actor said.

“Are we going to react to the climate movement with insulting tweets?” he asked.

"The facts are clear and unless you live in an alternate reality, there is no more time for denial."





"Some have reacted to this movement with insulting tweets and negative talking points, individuals that seem to care more about their own self-interests than about your future, but we know that the climate youth movement is more important than at any time in human history." https://t.co/vTTKShkJNMpic.twitter.com/5d6ivDEEvi — MrDiCaprio'sFan (@leo94dicaprio) September 29, 2019

"Last Friday, young people led the world in strike...Millions of brave individuals did more than simply walk out of their school and places of employment."

"They took a stand,” he added. “They set an example of true leadership that our planet so desperately needs. These young people have said clearly, definitively, and without fear, that the time for inaction is over.”