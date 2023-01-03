Leonardo DiCaprio spotted alongside multiple bikini-clad women on yacht

Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted spending the holiday weekend with multiple bikini-clad women on a yacht in St. Barts.

Photos surfaced Monday of DiCaprio wearing a blue bathing suit while soaking up some sun on the yacht.

The "Titanic" actor was photographed alongside multiple women. DiCaprio's friend Joe Nahmad's fiancée Madison Headrick was identified as one of the models.

Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted enjoying the New Year holiday on a yacht in St. Barts with several women.

Leonardo DiCaprio enjoyed a swim after chatting with multiple women aboard the yacht.

Leonardo DiCaprio was recently romantically linked to actor Lorenzo Lamas' 23-year-old daughter Victoria Lamas (not pictured).

Leonardo DiCaprio was joined by other friends as well.

Recently, DiCaprio, 48, sparked romance rumors with actor Lorenzo Lamas' 23-year-old daughter Victoria Lamas.

"I know she likes him very much," Lorenzo told the New York Post . "I think they met last month. I’m not sure of the circumstances, but that’s what she told me."

DiCaprio became a single man once again in August after ending a four-year relationship with actress Camila Morrone . Victoria and DiCaprio were spotted leaving a Hollywood hotspot together on Dec. 20.

"She’s very smitten," Lorenzo said. "I told her to treat the relationship like a holiday – just enjoy it as much as you can for as long as it lasts. And if it lasts for more than a typical holiday, great. But if not, then just guard your heart, you know? Because she’s very young."

The "Renegade" actor joked, "I just told her, you know, absolutely no transatlantic cruises with Leo. Anyway, I’m excited for her. I know that it’s been a while since she’s had a serious relationship.… She’s got a big heart, and she tends to give it freely."

Victoria is one of Lamas' three daughters with ex-wife, Playboy playmate Shauna Sand. The couple divorced in 2002.

Leonardo DiCaprio and ex-girlfriend Camila Morrone attend a match in 2018 in Paris, France.

DiCaprio has also been linked to model Gigi Hadid since he ended his relationship with Morrone.

Morrone previously opened up about the age difference between her and DiCaprio during an interview in 2019.

"There’s so many relationships in Hollywood – and in the history of the world – where people have large age gaps," the actress told the Los Angeles Times. "I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date."

