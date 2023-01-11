Is Leonardo DRS, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:DRS) Recent Stock Performance Tethered To Its Strong Fundamentals?

Most readers would already be aware that Leonardo DRS' (NASDAQ:DRS) stock increased significantly by 15% over the past month. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study Leonardo DRS' ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Leonardo DRS is:

26% = US$398m ÷ US$1.5b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.26 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Leonardo DRS' Earnings Growth And 26% ROE

To begin with, Leonardo DRS has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 10% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. So, the substantial 51% net income growth seen by Leonardo DRS over the past five years isn't overly surprising.

As a next step, we compared Leonardo DRS' net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 5.5%.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Leonardo DRS fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Leonardo DRS Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Leonardo DRS doesn't pay any dividend currently which essentially means that it has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This definitely contributes to the high earnings growth number that we discussed above.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Leonardo DRS' performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Not to forget, share price outcomes are also dependent on the potential risks a company may face. So it is important for investors to be aware of the risks involved in the business. You can see the 2 risks we have identified for Leonardo DRS by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

