Leonardo eyes more cyber security deals with EU institutions after parliament contract: exec

FILE PHOTO: A logo of defence group Leonardo is pictured on their booth during EBACE in Geneva
·2 min read

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy's Leonardo aims to sign more cyber security deals with European institutions after winning a digital contract with the European Parliament, the head of the defence group's cyber division said.

Leonardo's cyber business, which already counts the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) among its clients, has recently pursued alliances with other groups to widen its range of services, and may also explore M&A, the unit's chief Tommaso Profeta told Reuters in a phone interview.

In a sector UBS expects to see high single-digit percentage growth in revenues in the next few years, state-controlled Leonardo aims to grab deals on the basis of its traditional ties with governments and institutions, he added.

"We aim to increase our presence as a preferred partner of the European institutions," Profeta said.

Brussels is planning to invest more than 1.6 billion euros in cyber security infrastructure as a part of its Digital Europe Programme for the 2021-2027 period.

Leonardo and contract partner Cronos International, a Belgian IT firm, recently won an 85 million euro ($101 million), six-year deal to provide services for the European Parliament's information and communications infrastructure.

That followed another deal it signed to provide security features for the new Entry/Exit System (EES), an automated platform for registering travellers from third countries each time they cross an EU external border.

EU law enforcement agency Europol and border body Frontex will be among the users of the EES, Profeta said.

"Currently around 60% of our clients are governments or institutions, while the remaining 40% are private," said Profeta.

He said he did not expect those proportions to change dramatically in the near future even if Leonardo is currently adding large companies to its list of private clients.

Leonardo CEO Alessandro Profumo has recently said the group could use part of the proceeds coming from a share listing of its DRS unit for acquisitions.

"I do not exclude M&A activity in the future to increase market share in cyber," Profeta said, without elaborating.

($1 = 0.8389 euros)

(Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Recommended Stories

  • Stoked By Trump, Paranoia About China Is Fueling Anti-Asian Racism

    The White House isn't spreading racist terms anymore, but the Biden administration and lawmakers in both parties still depict Beijing as a dark national security threat.

  • SC pair running babysitting business accused of sexually abusing 6 children

    The Greenville man and woman ran a home babysitting business and are accused of abusing children who were 3 months to 7 years old.

  • Dollar General warns of sales slowdown

    One of the big retail beneficiaries of the health crisis is signaling a slowdown. Dollar General indicated Thursday the return to normalcy would cause same-store sales to decline 4% to 6% for the full year. That’s a lot steeper than analysts expected. The chain also forecast annual sales and profit that fell short of Wall Streets’ targets. Analysts see sales at discount stores dropping in the latter half of the year as more Americans get vaccinated and the economy reopens. That’s a sharp contrast to last year. Dollar General benefited from the health crisis as consumers stocked their pantries to hunker down at home. High unemployment and shrinking incomes boosted demand for lower-priced groceries and household goods, lifting sales at dollar stores. Even in the latest quarter, profit soared 20% as same-store sales jumped nearly 13%. The company’s shares, which have risen 17% over the last 12 months, fell in early trading Thursday.

  • Man accused of killing 4 over stimulus money could face death penalty, IN official says

    “I think everybody asks the same question about the 7-year-old. Why? She didn’t ​​have anything to do with the stimulus check.”

  • No cigar: Interstellar object is cookie-shaped planet shard

    Our solar system’s first known interstellar visitor is neither a comet nor asteroid as first suspected and looks nothing like a cigar.

  • NASA to test rocket engines that could eventually send humans to the moon

    NASA plans to conduct the engines test during a two-hour window that starts at 3 p.m. EDT (1900 GMT) at its Stennis Space Center in Mississippi. The hot fire test of the core stage of the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket will simulate a launch by firing the engines while anchored to a tower.

  • Amazon has reportedly surpassed Walmart as the top apparel retailer in the US

    Wells Fargo analysts said Amazon had 20% to 25% more apparel sales in the US last year than Walmart.

  • Bey's double-double leads Pistons over slumping Raptors

    Saddiq Bey had 28 points and 12 rebounds, and the Detroit Pistons overcame Norman Powell's 43 points to beat the Toronto Raptors 116-112 on Wednesday night, ending a four-game skid. Bey, who leads all rookies in 3-pointers with 85, was 6 of 10 from behind the arc for Detroit, which had lost 10 of 12. “That young man is already a solid pro and he's just getting started,” Pistons coach Dwane Casey said.

  • John Magufuli: Tanzania's 'bulldozer' president

    Once praised for his no-nonsense approach, assessments will be coloured by Magufuli's Covid-19 policies.

  • Single father, twins share love online amid pandemic struggles

    "Every time something bad happens, that means that something great is coming. You know, don't let it get you down."

  • LeBron James becomes part-owner of Red Sox -reports

    Basketball superstar LeBron James has entered the world of Major League Baseball by joining forces with Fenway Sports Group - or FSG - as a partner.The move - reported on Tuesday by the Boston Globe - makes the four-time NBA MVP a part owner of the Boston Red Sox.The 36-year-old Los Angeles Lakers forward purchased an undisclosed number of shares in FSG, which has also approved a $750 million private investment from RedBird Capital Partners, the Globe reported, citing a source with knowledge of the deal.FSG, which also owns English Premier League soccer champions Liverpool, did not respond to a request for comment.The 17-time NBA All-Star is perhaps an unlikely figure to join the Boston sports landscape, because he has allegiances to some of the city's fiercest rivals.James has previously rooted for MLB's New York Yankees.

  • ‘Autocratic. Anti-Democratic. Anti-American’: Schumer launches blistering attack on GOP bills targeting voting rights

    Senate Democrats will introduce their version of the For The People Act, a sweeping voting rights proposal and single-largest election legislation since the passage of the landmark Voting Rights Act. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said lawmakers will revive the bill from Mitch McConnell’s “legislative graveyard” after the Republican Senator sidelined the bill along with other Democratic-backed measures. The bill is an antidote to “despicable” acts of voter suppression across the US, Mr Schumer said, pointing to the more than 250 GOP-sponsored bills aimed at restricting ballot access in at least 43 state legislatures in the wake of the 2020 election, compelled by Donald Trump’s persistent lie that the election was tainted by “irregularities” and “stolen” from his supporters.

  • Firefighters rescue mischievous goats

    Video footage shot by a tourist shows goats walking on the roof as firefighters try to usher them to safety.Officers rescued several smaller goats first and the rest jumped from the roof to the ground.The goats were uninjured and safely released back into the wild.Officials do not know how the animals reached the roof.

  • What is happening with migrant children at the southern US border?

    More than 13,000 migrant children are in US custody in a surge of arrivals to the US-Mexico border.

  • Covid: Bahraini prince takes AstraZeneca vaccine on Everest trip

    Nepal's drug regulators launched an investigation after a Bahraini royal brought in AstraZeneca doses.

  • S&P ends lower as investors eye Fed meeting

    The S&P retreated but the Nasdaq eked out a gain in a choppy session Tuesday as investors anxiously awaited the result of the Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting. Fears about rising interest rates and an overheating economy have investors fixated on the Fed’s meeting, where policymakers are likely to raise economic forecasts but repeat their pledge to remain accommodative. Vespula Capital President Jeff Tomasulo: “To me, they’re really focusing on the Fed, right. That’s what we have today, tomorrow, and I think there are still a little shockwaves from interest rates.”Investors bought tech stocks and sold recent winners like energy and financial stocks, dragging the Dow down four-tenth percent and S&P 500 two-tenth percent. The Nasdaq shed some of its earlier momentum but a rise in Apple helped lift the index a tenth percent. Apple shares gained 1% after Evercore ISI hiked its price target on the iPhone maker’s shares. Also boosting the Nasdaq: shares of Starbucks rose 2%. BTIG upgraded the coffeehouse chain to “buy” from “neutral,” citing strong sales and earnings outlook. Ford was the S&P 500’s second biggest decliner, falling 5%. The automaker announced a $2 billion convertible debt deal.

  • 'You bum, why did you hit me?' 75-year-old Asian woman beats attacker with stick in San Francisco

    A 75-year-old Asian American woman attacked and punched by a man on a San Francisco street fought back, leaving him bloodied and hospitalized.

  • Elderly Asian Woman Fights Back After Man Punches Her in the Face in SF

    A 76-year-old Asian woman reportedly beat up a man who assaulted her in another unprovoked attack in San Francisco, witnesses said. Xiao Zhen Xie was leaning by a light pole while waiting at the traffic light around Market Street in San Francisco when a 39-year-old man approached her and punched her in the face without provocation, according to KPIX. “Very traumatized, very scared and this eye is still bleeding,” Xie said with the translation help of her daughter, Dong-Mei Li.

  • Michael Cohen says Trump is in for a 'proctological exam of the highest order' by New York prosecutors

    Today in uncomfortable metaphors: former Trump fixer Michael Cohen says his old boss is in for some proctological discomfort. The Washington Post reports that Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance's investigation into former President Donald Trump is heating up. Last month, Vance's office received Trump's tax records and began digging through the millions of pages of financial records from the past decade. Including the Manhattan inquiry, the Post reports at least six ongoing investigations that could involve Trump, as well as 29 lawsuits in which he or one of his companies is named as a defendant. "The sheer volume of these legal problems indicates that ... Trump has fallen to a point of historic vulnerability before the law," writes the Post. Cohen, Trump's former personal attorney and longtime fixer who was convicted of campaign finance violations and fraud in 2018, seems to agree. Cohen called Vance's investigation "a proctological exam of the highest order." "The level of review is unprecedented in Trump's corporate history," he said. Previously, Cohen predicted the inquiry would end in jail time for the former president, saying Trump ought to start shopping for a "custom made jumpsuit" because "it does not look good for" him. Cohen has spoken with Vance's investigators seven times, but is not privy to all the specifics that may be found in Trump's financial documents. Read more about Trump's legal problems at The Washington Post. More stories from theweek.comBiden face-plants on evangelical outreachWhy the Atlanta spa shooting feels differentJobless claims unexpectedly rise to 770,000

  • What the US really wants from the China talks

    The US hopes that this week's meeting can reset Sino-American relations from 'a position of strength'