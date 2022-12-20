Leong Hup International Berhad's (KLSE:LHI) Popularity With Investors Is Clear

With a median price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of close to 13x in Malaysia, you could be forgiven for feeling indifferent about Leong Hup International Berhad's (KLSE:LHI) P/E ratio of 11.3x. Although, it's not wise to simply ignore the P/E without explanation as investors may be disregarding a distinct opportunity or a costly mistake.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, Leong Hup International Berhad has been doing relatively well. One possibility is that the P/E is moderate because investors think this strong earnings performance might be about to tail off. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's not quite in favour.

Is There Some Growth For Leong Hup International Berhad?

The only time you'd be comfortable seeing a P/E like Leong Hup International Berhad's is when the company's growth is tracking the market closely.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 66%. However, the latest three year period hasn't been as great in aggregate as it didn't manage to provide any growth at all. Therefore, it's fair to say that earnings growth has been inconsistent recently for the company.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 6.7% during the coming year according to the seven analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to expand by 8.5%, which is not materially different.

In light of this, it's understandable that Leong Hup International Berhad's P/E sits in line with the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting to see average future growth and are only willing to pay a moderate amount for the stock.

The Bottom Line On Leong Hup International Berhad's P/E

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

As we suspected, our examination of Leong Hup International Berhad's analyst forecasts revealed that its market-matching earnings outlook is contributing to its current P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement or deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a high or low P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price moving strongly in either direction in the near future under these circumstances.

It is also worth noting that we have found 1 warning sign for Leong Hup International Berhad that you need to take into consideration.

