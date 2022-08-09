Leonid Slutsky from the Russian State Duma brings "international experts" from North Korea and Nicaragua to Olenivka

UKRAINSKA PRAVDA — TUESDAY, 9 AUGUST 2022, 16:50

Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs and LDPR [Liberal Democratic Party of Russia] leader Leonid Slutsky arrived in Olenivka, to the pre-trial detention centre where Ukrainian prisoners of war were killed, and brought with him "international experts", in particular, from Nicaragua and North Korea.

Source: Leonid Slutsky on Telegram

Quote from Slutsky: "The international expert pool was able to see with its own eyes all the destruction and talk to eyewitnesses, including prisoners who survived the missile attack".

Details: Slutsky believes that he brought a solid representation of people whom he calls "international experts", including people who seemed to be journalists and analysts from Nicaragua and North Korea.

He also said that there were representatives of Italy, Germany and Serbia.

Background:

On the morning of 29 July, Russian-aligned propaganda media reported the shelling of a prison camp in Olenivka, Donetsk Oblast, where Ukrainian prisoners are being held. Russia has claimed that at least 53 prisoners were killed.

The Ukrainian Directorate of Intelligence believes that the killing of Ukrainian prisoners in Olenivka, Donetsk Oblast, was organised by the Wagner Group [a Russian private military company - ed.] on the personal instructions of Yevgeny Prigozhin, without coordination with the leadership of the Russian Ministry of Defense.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ministry of Defence, the Security Service of Ukraine and the Ombudsman of Ukraine demand that the UN and the ICRC, which acted as guarantors of the lives and health of Ukrainian soldiers, send their representatives to the prison camp.

Dmytro Lubinets, the ombudsman of Ukraine, asked the ICRC to organise his visit to the prison camp destroyed by the Russians in occupied Olenivka to inspect the bodies of dead Ukrainian prisoners and communicate with the wounded.

The Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation announced that it had invited UN and ICRC experts to the prison camp at the place of death of Ukrainian prisoners of war in Olenivka.

The families of Ukrainian soldiers are dissatisfied with the activities of international organisations, as they have not received any information about their relatives who have been held as prisoners for several months.

