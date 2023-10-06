Leo's Coney Island Game of the Week: Allen Park hosts Trenton on Military Appreciation Night
The Leo's Coney Island Game of the Week features unbeaten Allen Park hosting Trenton on Military Appreciation Night.
The Leo's Coney Island Game of the Week features unbeaten Allen Park hosting Trenton on Military Appreciation Night.
Which games have the most fantasy juice? Which will be a slog? Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon breaks it all down for Week 5.
The NFL is about at the quarter mark of the 2023 season, so Charles McDonald is handing out some awards.
The NASCAR Cup Series playoff field will be cut from 12 to eight this weekend as the tour shifts to the treacherous Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.
Get those daily fantasy football lineups ready to crush any contest in Week 5 with Dalton Del Don's primer.
The blond bombshell, 56, has found "freedom" in no longer spending hours getting glam. But is this the start of the "natural beauty revolution"? An expert tells Yahoo that the marriage between stars and self-improvement through makeup and cosmetics has been around "as long as there's been celebrity culture."
NASA has a livestream planned for 11 AM ET on Wednesday, October 11 to reveal the sample its OSIRIS-REx spacecraft collected from asteroid Bennu.
Bakhtiari hopes to return to the Packers next year but has a $40.6 million cap hit for 2024.
"Who are you to determine whether or not an apology or whatever is satisfactory to a group of people that you do not belong to, who are the people who are offended?" The post Resurfaced 10-year-old racist tweets from beloved influencer couple prompt conversation about holding creators accountable appeared first on In The Know.
Also for the taking: Vizio, Beats, Serta, Cros and more and more — starting at a fall-tastic $11.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri drops his Week 5 tips to triumph in your league.
Jamal Adams left Monday night's game early in the first quarter to be evaluated for a concussion.
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau director told Yahoo Finance that if his agency's funding were ruled unconstitutional it would create "a lot of headaches" for consumers.
Frozen food brands are seeing an "unprecedented" change in consumer behavior, one analyst says.
With a litany of sales already live, we cherry-picked our favorites — snap 'em up before they're gone.
Regent co-founder and CEO Billy Thalheimer, who previously worked at Aurora Flight Sciences, has looked to maritime — and more specifically, electric seagliders — for the answer to these two challenges. "How can we do something that's all electric and sustainable in that 50 up to hundreds of miles range and deal with the certification side?" Thalheimer told TechCrunch in a recent interview. Importantly, a seaglider is a class of vehicle called a wing-in-ground effect vehicle, or WIG, which internationally and domestically is under maritime jurisdiction.
There's a “94.5% chance” the linebacker makes his season debut, he told reporters.
Nearly 60% of an adult’s daily calories comes from ultra-processed foods. How bad are they for you?
Prep for holiday hoopla way before Black Friday — we found Hoover, iRobot and more up to 80% off (!!) ahead of next week's bonanza.
It's super soft and cozy.
A self-described aspiring farmer's attempt to show off her homegrown watermelon turned into a mishap that TikTok viewers were thrilled was caught on camera. The post Woman’s ‘homegrown watermelon’ reveal turns into a ‘rollercoaster of emotions’ appeared first on In The Know.