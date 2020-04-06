LeoVegas completes migration of 12 brands to create a better customer experience

STOCKHOLM, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LeoVegas operates several brands in the UK under the collective name of Rocket X. During the first quarter of 2020 these brands, including 21.co.uk, Bet UK and Pink Casino among others, were migrated to LeoVegas' proprietary technical platform. As a result, all LeoVega's brands in the UK are now run on the group's technology platform. This creates a more focused and efficient business, which fully utilizes the Group's economies of scale in technology, product and organization. The migration contributes to a better customer experience in the form of greatly expanded game offering, payment options and faster functionality.

ADVANTAGE OF PROPRIETARY TECHNOLOGY



The UK market for online gaming has changed dramatically in recent years, such as with respect to stricter requirements in compliance and higher gambling taxes. In parallel with this, since acquiring the assets of IPS (today referred to as Rocket X), LeoVegas has conducted its operations in the UK using a third-party platform solution. The switch from a third-party provider means that the Group now has full control over all technology, and it reduces the complexity of daily operations. The migration is contributing to a significantly expanded game offering, where LeoVegas' exclusive titles as well as games developed by third parties are accessible. The payment options and other functionality have also been expanded.

Owning and having control of the technology is a strong competitive advantage that eliminates the need for any redundant development that is needed for multiple platforms at the same time that it provides greater speed and flexibility in connection with rapidly changing compliance requirements.

"This is a milestone for the entire Group, but above all for our technology organisation and all of our employees who work in the UK market," comments Gustaf Hagman, Group CEO. "I am incredibly impressed by how the migration was carried out in a short time and during a period and situation in which our people are working from home. It shows that our culture of empowered and determined employees is a competitive advantage. The migration to our own platform makes us even more scalable, and our brands in the UK will now be able to benefit from all of the innovation that is developed on our platform. Such an example is our recommendation engine, which is a success for the LeoVegas brand. Our customers in the UK will have a better customer experience with a wider range of games, many more payment options and generally a faster site and app. We have high aspirations for our brands in the UK, and this migration is a great step for us in delivering according to our vision to be King of Casino in all our markets."

About LeoVegas mobile gaming group:

LeoVegas vision and position is "King of Casino". The global group LeoVegas offers games on Casino, Live Casino and Sport. The parent company LeoVegas AB (publ.) is located in Sweden and its operations are mainly located in Malta. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.leovegasgroup.com

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:



Gustaf Hagman

Group CEO

+46-(0)-8-410-367-66

gustaf.hagman@leovegasgroup.com

Philip Doftvik

Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Finance

+46-73-512-07-20

philip.doftvik@leovegasgroup.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/leovegas-mobile-gaming-group/r/leovegas-completes-migration-of-12-brands-to-create-a-better-customer-experience,c3081941

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17434/3081941/1224900.pdf LeoVegas completes migration of 12 brands to create a better customer experience

Cision More

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leovegas-completes-migration-of-12-brands-to-create-a-better-customer-experience-301035656.html

SOURCE LeoVegas Mobile Gaming Group