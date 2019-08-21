Some LeoVegas (STO:LEO) Shareholders Are Down 42%

While not a mind-blowing move, it is good to see that the LeoVegas AB (publ) (STO:LEO) share price has gained 16% in the last three months. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been less than pleasing. In fact, the price has declined 42% in a year, falling short of the returns you could get by investing in an index fund.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the unfortunate twelve months during which the LeoVegas share price fell, it actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 147%. It's quite possible that growth expectations may have been unreasonable in the past. It's fair to say that the share price does not seem to be reflecting the EPS growth. So it's easy to justify a look at some other metrics.

LeoVegas's revenue is actually up 19% over the last year. Since the fundamental metrics don't readily explain the share price drop, there might be an opportunity if the market has overreacted.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think LeoVegas will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered LeoVegas's share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. Dividends have been really beneficial for LeoVegas shareholders, and that cash payout explains why its total shareholder loss of 41%, over the last year, isn't as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

LeoVegas shareholders are down 41% for the year (even including dividends), but the broader market is up 1.8%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Fortunately the longer term story is brighter, with total returns averaging about 3.7% per year over three years. The recent sell-off could be an opportunity if the business remains sound, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long-term growth trend. If you want to research this stock further, the data on insider buying is an obvious place to start. You can click here to see who has been buying shares - and the price they paid.

