LeRetilley, Brickstone and River Walk honored for providing opportunities to the community

COSHOCTON − Revitalizing old buildings and providing recreational opportunities to residents was the focus of three Community Improvement Awards presented by the Coshocton County Chamber of Commerce.

Honors went to the LeRetilley Event Center in Roscoe Village, the Brickstone Building in West Lafayette and McWane Ductile for sponsoring the McWane River Walk at Skip's Landing.

LeRetilley Event Center

Janae and Zach Stevens purchased the LeRetilley Event Center in Roscoe Village in 2020. Since that time they have renovated the old church, which included revealing original hardwood floors and sandstone walls.

Zach and Janae Stevens bought the LeRetilley Event Center at 211 West St. in 2020, because their daughter needed a private wedding venue at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. From there they turned it into a special event space. It can hold 99 people and has parking for 50 cars. It was the home of Roscoe United Methodist Church until 1964 and was originally built in 1853.

The brick and stone building is 40x60-feet. The top floor is ideal for weddings, while the second floor, which features a small kitchen, is good for receptions, conferences or parties. The bell tower has a bedroom, coffee bar and windows for viewing the local area, which can be an add-on for events.

Tyler Smilo will have a concert at 7 p.m. Feb. 9 at the event center.

Brickstone Building

Ed and Susan Myers bought the Brickstone Building in West Lafayette in 2022 and completed the renovations at the end of last year. It has 10 apartments and several storefronts.

The Brickstone Building at 100 W. Main St. in West Lafayette was purchased by Ed and Susan Myers in December 2022, and renovations were completed at the end of 2023. It dates back to 1910 and has housed many businesses over the years.

It now features 10 apartments and several storefronts. Original tenants were Bubbles and Barks Dog Grooming Boutique, Nails by Missy, Village Massotherapy and Palmbay Studio. Another massage therapist has recently moved in and Heavenly Sweets Bakery in Coshocton hopes to have a satellite location open there by the end of February.

"It turned out to be a bigger project than we thought it was going to be, but it really turned out nicer than we thought it would ever turn out too," Ed said. "It's great for the community. They needed apartments."

McWane River Walk

The McWane River Walk begins at the west end of Main Street, passes Skip's Landing and weaves along the Muskingum and Tuscarawas rivers to connect with the Lake Park Connector Path. It was made possible by a $500,000 donation from McWane Ductile.

The McWane River Walk opened in October with a ceremony at Skip's Landing. It was made possible via a $500,000 donation from McWane Ductile.

The river walk begins at the west end of Main Street, passes Skip's Landing and weaves along the Muskingum and Tuscarawas rivers to connect with the Lake Park Connector Path. It will also eventually connect with the proposed County Road 621 multi-use path scheduled for completion in 2025.

Originally, Coshocton County Administrator Mary Beck went to McWane Ductile of Ohio General Manager Tom Crawford asking for $75,000 to build a dog park adjacent to Skip's Landing. Crawford wasn't keen on the idea, wanting something that represented a larger impact and investment. The project has been pointed to by many as a great example of what private-public partnerships can do for a community.

"Their collaborative efforts not only showcase an exemplary display of leadership and commitment, but also made it easy for McWane to get behind and support this transformative initiative," said Assistant Manager Sean Helton on working with the commissioners. "This award recognize not just the physical improvement brought about by the pathway, but the spirit of the community and progress that defines our community."

