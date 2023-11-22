LeRoy man sentenced to 12 years in prison for sexual assault of teen

Nov. 21—A man who was convicted in 2021 of sexually assaulting a then 15-year-old girl dating back to 2019, has been sentenced to over a decade in prison.

Aidan Bebee Lauseng, 22, of LeRoy, but formerly of Stewartville and Elkton, was sentenced to 144 months or 12 years in prison for first degree felony criminal conduct, victim under 16. He is eligible for parole after serving 10 years.

The sentence comes after a long and winding journey that included several plea changes starting with a plea of not guilty in September of 2020 according to court documents. Lauseng then pleaded guilty in April of 2021 followed by a reversal back to not guilty in September of 2021. The plea was again amended to guilty on July 30, 2023.

According to the court complaint, Lauseng was originally arrested in 2020 after law enforcement was notified on Aug. 1, 2019 that a girl had been "raped" by Lauseng in 2019, starting in August. The victim reported that Lauseng forced her to have intercourse and perform sexual acts on him, saying it happened as frequently as once a week.

According to the complaint, Lauseng claimed that the two had consensual sex on two occasions in 2019 and admitted that the victim performed other sex acts on her, but denied forcing her.