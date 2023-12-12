Leroy Township to join Wreaths Across America commemorations

Dec. 12—Leroy Township will host its inaugural Wreaths Across America events on Dec. 16, joining a list of communities across the country and world that will use the day to honor departed veterans.

Organizer Steve McKee said that the service will begin at noon at Williams Cemetery, where wreaths will be placed on 131 graves. The cemetery is located on Vrooman Road between Carter and Painesville-Warren roads.

Volunteers will then place wreaths for service members at the township's Brakeman, North-East and Paine cemeteries.

According to McKee, volunteers will also place ceremonial wreaths at the flags for the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines and Coast Guard.

He added that support for the event has come from Leroy-Thompson VFW Post 7939, Capps Pizza, Wings and Things 4H, Sub Zero Mission and PatchOps.

"The community response has been great," he said. "There's probably going to be more volunteers than I'll know what to do with that will show up out there."

According to the "Wreaths Across America Leroy OH" Facebook page, the group has surpassed its goal to sponsor a wreath for each of the township's veteran graves. According to McKee, additional sponsorships will support wreaths for next year's event.

If the group has extra wreaths, it will provide them to volunteers in Painesville's cemeteries, he added.

Links to donate through the various sponsoring organizations can be found on the Facebook page. McKee said that $5 for every wreath donated through a sponsoring nonprofit will go back to a sponsoring nonprofit.

McKee helped organize the township's participation in Wreaths Across America after his 35-year-old son, Army Staff Sgt. Kyle McKee, was killed in a 2020 helicopter crash in Egypt.

Afterwards, Steve began working with the Daughters of the American Revolution. He has participated in that organization's Wreaths Across America events in Painesville, and he also received a wreath for Kyle's grave last year.

The Wreaths Across America website also lists ceremonies in Lake County at Concord Cemetery, Painesville's Evergreen and Riverside cemeteries, St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Painesville and Willoughby's Memorial Garden and Sharpe Road Cemetery.

According to Wreaths Across America, volunteers placed 2.7 million wreaths at 3,702 sites in 2022. The group helps coordinate wreath-laying events at locations across the country, including Arlington National Cemetery.