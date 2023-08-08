Lesbian firefighter settles suit with Piscataway over sexual harassment claims

PISCATAWAY - A lesbian firefighter who filed suit against the township, Arbor Hose Company 1 and Fire District 3 claiming she was subjected to a hostile work environment and was terminated as a fire inspector because she reported sexual harassment has settled the litigation for $325,000.

In the settlement uncovered by Transparency NJ, township resident Kira Castellon reached a settlement in May following the lawsuit filed in November 2020.

As part of the settlement, the township, the fire company and fire district "continue to deny" all of the allegations in the lawsuit and Castellon agreed to drop the lawsuit in Middlesex County Superior Court and not file any future litigation against the defendants. She has also agreed not to reapply for her position with the township.

Also, as part of the settlement, both sides have agreed not to comment publicly on the settlement.

Castellon, according to the lawsuit, joined the fire company in 2015 and was the only female firefighter. The suit says Castellon was openly homosexual "which was generally known" around the firehouse.

In September 2016, after being promoted, Castellon was the victim of a "campaign of sexual harassment" by a male firefighter who "on an almost daily basis from late 2016 through January 2019," groped and kissed her, the lawsuit charged.

In addition, the suit alleged, he "thrust his pelvis into (her) from all directions as his way of saying hello and goodbye," according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit also said that the firefighter told her on several occasions "I'll make you straight again."

Castellon alleged the harassment occurred in the presence of fire officials.

"The sexual harassment was open and notorious which became widely known throughout the firehouse," the lawsuit charged.

The harassment continued even after she returned to work after surgery, which required her to be on crutches, according to the lawsuit.

Castellon struggled "to stay upright as he groped her and thrust his pelvis into her rear-end," the lawsuit said.

Though Castellon reported the harassment, nothing was done to enforce an "effective anti-harassment" policy, according to the lawsuit.

Castellon was terminated on Oct. 30, 2019 over a dispute whether she used Arbor Hose's tax-exempt identification number for purchases at a local Sam's Club.

Fire officials claimed the purchases were for her personal use while Castellon, in the lawsuit, contended the items were used at the firehouse.

"It is clear that (Castellon's) prior reports of sexual harassment and her continued efforts to combat the workplace harassment which tortured her experience at the firehouse since she arrived, were a motivating, if not the sole factor in (the) decision to terminate her employment," the lawsuit argued.

