Lesbian Fox News Host Slams Biden for Saying Women and Men Are Equal

Fox News Channel host Tammy Bruce, a lesbian who has called herself a feminist, is upset that President Joe Biden told world leaders at a summit, “All women and men are created equal.”

Biden made the remarks Thursday in the opening session of the virtual Summit for Democracy, aimed at bolstering democracies and countering authoritarianism around the world. More than 100 leaders participated.

“American democracy is an ongoing struggle to live up to our highest ideals and to heal our divisions; to recommit ourselves to the founding idea of our nation captured in our Declaration of Independence, not unlike many of your documents,” he said.

“We say, ‘We hold these truths to be self-evident’ that all women and men are created equal, endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, among them life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”

To Bruce, this was not a progressive step toward inclusion — women had basically no legal rights when the Declaration of Independence was written in 1776 — but tampering with the “sacred words” of the men who founded the United States.

“All righty, notice how he added ‘women and men are created equal,’ and not just men,” Bruce said Thursday on Fox News Primetime. “It matters, right? That’s not what the founders wrote. Apparently the sacred words of our founders weren’t inclusive enough for sleepy Joe, so he corrected them.”

Bruce was president of the Los Angeles chapter of the National Organization for Women in the early 1990s and a member of NOW’s national board “until she saw the conservative light,” according to her official Fox News biography. She is now president of Independent Women’s Voice, a group that advocates for what it calls conservative, free-market policies to empower women.

Earlier this year, she expressed regret at receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. “In certain ways, it’s like, ‘If I could give it back!’ at this point, you know?” More recently — this week — she claimed the Democratic Party operates on lies and fear, likening it to the late (and brutal) Cambodian dictator Pol Pot and the forces behind China’s repressive Cultural Revolution of the 1960s and ’70s.

