Lesbian and trans woman beaten by group of men in Miami, video shows

At least two LGBTQ women were beaten by a group of men in Miami, video exclusively obtained by NBC South Florida shows, in what police say they are investigating as a possible hate crime.

The incident took place in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood — known worldwide for its art galleries and colorful street murals — on Nov. 26, according to NBC South Florida, which obtained footage of the encounter from one of the victims this week.

The video shows multiple men attacking the women and their male friend, who reportedly tried to intervene. The victims can be heard pleading with their attackers to stop and saying that they’ve already called the police.

“This group of guys, basically, they just started screaming stuff at us, anti-lesbian comments, like, ‘You’re only

lesbians because you haven’t received actual,’ and he used a profanity word” one of the victims, who asked that her name not be published due to fear of retaliation from her attackers, told NBC South Florida in a video interview.

The victim said she was punched in the face three times and may need surgery as a result.

One of the other victims, who asked that her name not be published for the same reason as her friend, said she was beaten until she lost consciousness.

“I definitely felt targeted for sure; I mean they were definitely trying to hate on the fact that we were gay,” she said in a video interview. “I don’t understand to this day why.”

A spokesperson for the Miami Police Department told NBC News that the department is investigating the incident as a possible hate crime.

“We are actively working on the case. Like any investigation, we have to dot the I’s and cross the T’s,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “We are working with our LGBTQ+ liaison and [State Attorney’s Office] hate crime task force. We have to make sure we have everything lined up before we initiate our arrest(s).”

The spokesperson also confirmed in an email to NBC News that no arrests have been made.

“It’s very concerning to see that they are still out and about and free and nothing has happened to them yet,” the woman who said she was beaten unconscious said.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com