Leschinskie's bail modified to allow him to attend Shamokin council meetings

Dec. 27—SUNBURY — An incoming Shamokin city councilman accused of threatening a former councilwoman is permitted to attend city council meetings without limitations.

Following a hearing on Monday, Northumberland County Senior Judge Harold Woelfel Jr. said he will modify the bail conditions of Joseph Lechinskie Jr., 37, by eliminating the 100-foot restriction only at public council meetings and city workshop meetings. Leschinskie has not been permitted to attend council meetings while Jennifer Seidel, who resigned earlier this month, was on council.

If Seidel or her husband Eric Seidel would choose to attend the meeting, "That's on them," said Woelfel.

Leschinskie, who allegedly threatened Seidel and her husband following a city council meeting in September 2020, must continue to abide by the terms of the bail conditions, including staying at least 100 feet away from Seidel in other settings. Leschinskie is facing five misdemeanor charges: two counts of terroristic threats and three counts of disorderly conduct; and three summary counts of disorderly conduct.

Leschinskie testified on Monday that he has been abiding by the bail restriction and has not had any contact with the Seidels.

Defense Attorney Michael Rudinski, of Williamsport, said it was a "big concern" that Leschinskie would potentially have to leave public meetings if the Seidels showed up. He said the people who voted for Leschinskie would be "disenfranchised" if he could not properly serve.

Assistant District Attorney Robyn Zenzinger opposed the motion. She also asked the judge to include a provision that Leschinskie could not provoke the Seidels.

Woelfel said he could not cover every situation. If an incident occurs, it will be addressed in court, he said.

Leschinskie, a Republican, won one of the two city council seats in November. He will be sworn in on Monday.

In an unrelated matter, Leschinskie is also facing three misdemeanor charges: one count of obstructing the administration of law or governmental function, one count of unlawful use of an audio or video device in court and one count of disorderly conduct. Leschinskie allegedly recorded a trooper's testimony in Northumberland County Court in 2019.

Leschinskie is scheduled for a pre-trial conference in front of Woelfel at 1:15 p.m. Jan. 6 for both cases.