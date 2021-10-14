Leschinskie's lawyer hands mental evaluation to DA's office

Oct. 14—SUNBURY — A senior judge ordered a Shamokin city council candidate accused of threatening a sitting councilwoman to provide a mental evaluation to the Northumberland County District Attorney's Office.

Following a brief hearing on Wednesday morning, Senior Judge Harold Woelfel Jr. ordered Joseph Leschinskie Jr. 36, and defense attorney Michael Rudsinski, of Williamsport, to turn over a mental evaluation of Leschinskie to Assistant District Attorney Robin Zenzinger. Leschinskie is accused of threatening Shamokin City Councilwoman Jennifer Seidel and her husband Eric Seidel.

Rudinski said he was hesitant to turn over the documents but ultimately did at the conclusion of the hearing.

"I don't oppose them having it, but I do oppose them using it at trial," said Rudinski.

Zenzinger said it was not her intention to use the mental evaluation at trial.

"It is certainly relevant in sentencing and mitigation," she said. "The commonwealth should have a copy."

Rudinski requested that the commonwealth be able to look at it but not have a copy. The judge disagreed.

Woelfel said only Zenzinger would be able to have access to the report. No other staff members in the DA's office nor anyone else is allowed to review it, the judge said.

Leschinskie is facing five misdemeanor charges: two counts of terroristic threats and three counts of disorderly conduct; and three summary counts of disorderly conduct. He is scheduled for a pre-trial conference at 1:15 p.m. Jan. 6 in front of Woelfel.

Leschinskie secured the Republican nomination for one of two city council seats with 252 votes in the May 18 primary election.

In an unrelated matter, Leschinskie is also facing three misdemeanor charges: one count of obstructing the administration of law or governmental function, one count of unlawful use of an audio or video device in court and one count of disorderly conduct. Leschinskie allegedly recorded a trooper's testimony in Northumberland County Court in 2019.

Leschinskie has no pending court dates in that matter.