LeSean McCoy claims he knows why teams won’t hire Chiefs’ Eric Bieniemy as head coach

Following the Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 15 game in the 2020 season, running back LeSean McCoy played just one snap through the regular season and playoffs.

McCoy was inactive for the AFC Championship Game and Super Bowl LIV, and he explained on the “I Am Athlete Tonight” podcast that he had a falling out with offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy during his lone season with the Chiefs.

“Me and the coordinator, we had our differences about different things,” McCoy said. “And I’m gonna say this: it’s the reason why every year they (Chiefs) keep hyping him up to get a coaching job, a head coach or offensive coordinator jobs somewhere else and he don’t get one because ... some players, right, he talks to them a certain way and some players would take it. I wouldn’t take it. “

Bieniemy has interviewed with more than a dozen NFL teams about head-coaching vacancies, yet he’s never been hired.

McCoy wasn’t surprised and said race had nothing to do with it.

“It’s not because he’s a Black coach. That’s not the reason. The reason why is because he, I’m not going into that,” McCoy said, before stopping and not revealing the reason.

But McCoy added: “That’s the reason why that every year he went have to get a job and then when the time comes, nobody hires him because they know what type of coach he really is.”

Here is the clip of McCoy talking about Bieniemy:

Shady McCoy sounds OFF about #Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy: “there’s a reason why every year they hype him up to get a job and then when the time comes nobody hires him because they know the type of coach he really is.”



- @IAMATHLETEpod pic.twitter.com/aNjN85kHhE — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) May 26, 2022

Former Chiefs safety Ron Parker didn’t think that McCoy should have shared criticism of Bieniemy. “Buddy time was up man that’s it.. Don’t do dat!” Parker wrote on Twitter.