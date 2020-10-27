Lesley Stahl ‘gets security detail' due to death threat after 60 Minutes interview

Lesley Stahl interviewed Donald Trump last week (AP)

CBS’s Lesley Stahl is reportedly under personal security protection due to death threats received since her contentious “60 minutes” interview with Donald Trump.

The US president, who walked-out on Ms Stahl’s “tough” questions, had described her interview as showing “bias, hatred and rudeness” towards him, among other complaints.

When the programme aired on Sunday, she noted that the interview had "began politely, but ended regrettably, contentiously."

Mr Trump, meanwhile, wrote on Twitter that Ms Stahl was “a zippo but always going for the kill.”

Now, according to sources who spoke to TMZ, the popular CBS reporter has since received death threats, and was now under protection.

Security personnel were believed to be stationed outside Ms Stahl’s own home, as well as the addresses of her family members, who are receiving round-the-clock protection.

According to TMZ, the Los Angeles Police Department received a report that threats had been made to the CBS reporter on Thursday morning, and were said to have opened an investigation.

A phone caller, who threatened both Ms Stahl and her relatives, was reported to have mentioned neo-Nazis.

Later that day, Mr Trump released his own 37-minute version of the interview, in an apparent attempt to prove how “unfair” the host had been to him.

He had complained on Tuesday that his 60 minutes interview had been “FAKE and BIASED”, and that he would later air his own version “for the sake of accuracy in reporting,”

CBS has been contacted for comment.

Read more

Trump denounces 60 Minutes interview as a 'vicious attack'

Trump campaign manager dubs Ilhan Omar ‘most dangerous’ Democrat

Biden was speaking to George Lopez in widely shared video

Trump-linked groups spend millions opposing LGBT rights in Europe