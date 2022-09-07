Leslie Bost, accused of shooting his elderly neighbors, has died from a self-inflicted gunshot, victim's family says

Carrie Barnhill, left, with her sister, Shirley Mallory.

The gunman accused of opening fire on his neighbors, killing one and injuring three others, was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound Tuesday, according to the victim's family.

Gregory Mallory, the son of 82-year-old Shirley Mallory, told the Journal Sentinel that he received a call from the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office around 5:30 p.m. and was informed that Leslie Bost had died, taking his own life.

Last month, Bost, 57, was accused of opening fire on his elderly neighbors and his sister, who were talking on the porch next door, near West Clark Street and North 22nd Street in the Amani neighborhood.

Bost's sister said her brother seemingly started shooting out of nowhere, but added her brother held grudges for a long time and was mad at one of the victims for the work he had done on Bost's house. Bost and his sister hadn't communicated since spring despite living in the same duplex, she told investigators.

Shirley Mallory died in the shooting while Ivory Mallory, Carrie Barnhill and a 65-year-old man identified in the criminal complaint as RLR were injured.

Bost's sister was not hit by the gunfire and hid in a closet for at least ten minutes before police arrived.

Police believe Bost went on to set his home on fire before fleeing.

Last week, Milwaukee police began to circulate photos of Bost, asking the public's assistance with help in finding him. Police have not confirmed Bost's suicide as of late Tuesday.

Bost was charged with one count of first-degree homicide, use of a dangerous weapon, and four additional counts of recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon.

For Gregory Mallory, he said the family was concerned that with Bost on the run the family couldn't comfortably lay his mom to rest, over fear that Bost would come to memorial services. "I'm happy that threat is ended," he said Tuesday night.

The only thing that bothers Gregory Mallory is never being able to get the peace of mind on why Bost opened fire. "I'll never get a chance to find out why my mom was killed," he said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for funeral expenses for Shirley Mallory and to help with Ivory Mallory's recovery.

