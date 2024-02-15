Leslie High's Jenna Kent is this week's LSJ 'Student of the Week'

School districts across the Lansing area nominated students to be recognized as high achievers in a new initiative from the Lansing State Journal.

The second week of the Student of the Week contest featured six high school students from Leslie, Holt, DeWitt, Ionia, Portland St. Patrick and Lansing Christian.

The next poll will be active Monday, Feb. 12, at 7 a.m.

Winner: Jenna Kent, Leslie High School

Jenna is involved in many extracurricular activities. She's in band, two choirs, solo and ensemble, and the musicals. Her choir teacher, Emily Ambs, described her as someone who helps in any way she can and does it with a smile on her face, and is "such a pleasure to have involved in my events."

Other students recognized

Jonah McNeilly, Holt High School: Jonah was selected as one of the best euphonium players in the state when he was selected for the Michigan School Band and Orchestra Association All-State Band for 2024. Jonah won the audition against more than 100 other players from all over the state.

Bella Spagnuolo, DeWitt High School: Bella is a member of National Honor Society, serves as the senior class president, maintains a high GPA and helps as a volunteer with numerous community events.

Addyson Roundtree, Ionia High School: Addyson is a Senior Scholar, vice president of the student council and National Honor Society, secretary of the Superintendent's Student Advisory Council and still finds time to work in the summer either being a nanny or working at a strawberry farm. The principal of Ionia High School, Craig Bowen, said of Addyson that "equally important to her academic achievements and participation in extracurricular activities are her grit and perseverance."

Hannah Weller, Portland St. Patrick: Hannah is described as an "awesome, all around great student" by her principal, Randy Hodge. He said she is constantly volunteering and always goes out of her way to help others.

Elena Ardis, Lansing Christian School: Elena is a part of the Michigan School Vocal Music Association All-State Choir Ensemble. This is Elena's second year being selected for All-State Choir. Elena is an honors student, and in her second year of studying New Media at the Wilson Talent Center.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Leslie High's Jenna Kent is this week's LSJ 'Student of the Week'