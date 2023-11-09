How this Leslie Michigan non-profit saved 10,000 cats!
Temperatures in the Leslie neighborhood are dropping, and your neighborhood cats may need some help, thats why Saved by Zade is working hard to keep cats healthy and warm
Ridepanda launched in 2020 as a direct-to-consumer micromobility platform, a marketplace for high-quality e-scooters and e-bikes. The founders, alumni at shared micromobility companies Lime, Bird and Scoot, sensed the shift away from shared and toward small electric vehicle ownership and wanted to capitalize on it. Within a couple of years of managing supply chains, providing maintenance to customers across a range of brands and dealing with customer service nationwide, the founders realized D2C was actually a hard business to be in.
Amazon today announced changes to its grocery delivery service designed to make ordering from Amazon Fresh more competitive with rivals like Instacart, Walmart, Target-owned Shipt, DoorDash and others. The company says that, now, customers will no longer need an Amazon Prime membership to order groceries from Amazon Fresh for delivery or free pickup. The expansion will be available everywhere Amazon Fresh is offered across the U.S., and a similar option will soon be available to Whole Foods shoppers, as well.