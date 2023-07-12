How Leslie Van Houten fell under Charles Manson’s spell – and found redemption

Leslie Van Houten and Charles Manson

Fifty years ago, on the orders of Charles Manson, Leslie Van Houten took part in a series of murders that shocked the world. Whilst five members of the Manson ‘family’ are still in prison, Van Houten was released on 11th July. This article detailing her full story was originally published in 2019.

Leslie Van Houten would be the first to admit that she has made many bad decisions in her life, but the worst was probably getting into Bobby Beausoleil’s truck. It was 1968 and she was 18, a Californian runaway living in Haight-Ashbury, mostly high on drugs, when she agreed to join Beausoleil, a sometime rock musician, and two other girls on an aimless drift down the Californian coast.

But when Beausoleil and the others arrived to collect her in his pickup, there wasn’t room for her in the front. Assuming she’d climbed on the back, Beausoleil drove off, leaving her at the roadside. Waiting there, Van Houten wondered whether this wasn’t a sign that maybe her life was on the wrong path, and she should go back to the childhood home and family she had run away from. But after 15 minutes, the truck returned and she clambered aboard.

A year later, on 10 August 1969, acting on the orders of Charles Manson, Van Houten, along with two other members of the Manson ‘family’, Charles ‘Tex’ Watson and Patricia Krenwinkel, entered the home of a supermarket owner named Leno LaBianca and his wife Rosemary. While Watson stabbed Leno to death with a bayonet, Van Houten held Rosemary down as Krenwinkel attempted to stab her with a knife. It took Watson to finally kill her before Van Houten joined in, stabbing Rosemary in the back over and over again.

In 1971, Leslie Van Houten was convicted of murder and sentenced to death. But a year later the state of California suspended the death penalty. Van Houten was sentenced to life imprisonment – and she has remained in prison ever since. The attractive teenager who fell in with Charles Manson, who appeared at her murder trial giggling and with an ‘X’ carved into her forehead to mark her devotion to him, is now grey haired, her face deeply lined, but her expression alert and inquiring. Manson always regarded her as ‘the most intelligent’ of his ‘girls’.

Charles Manson in 1969 - GETTY IMAGES

During her years in prison, Van Houten has been, by all accounts, a model prisoner. She has seemingly put her past behind her, repented of her crimes and studied for degrees. In any other circumstances, her lawyer Rich Pfeiffer believes, she would have been released years ago. ‘The only reason she’s still in prison is one word,’ he says. ‘Manson.’

For 50 years the Manson killings have inspired a singularly baleful and enduring fascination, and repulsion for their brutality, pointlessness and the window they provide into the darkest recesses of the human mind. How was Manson – a small, apparently insignificant figure who had spent most of his life behind bars – able to persuade his followers to kill at his behest? And what lay behind their apparent willingness to obey him?

Born in 1949, Van Houten came from a middle-class, church- going family. She had an elder brother, and two adopted siblings from Korea. When she was 14, her parents divorced, and she began to rebel. ‘I seemed to want more out of life than what was expected of young girls at that time,’ she told the American television journalist Diane Sawyer in an interview inside prison in 1993. ‘Drugs, sex. Y’know, breaking away from the norm.’

Leslie Van Houten at her parole hearing in 2002 - GETTY IMAGES

She ran away with her boyfriend, but returned home when she became pregnant. Van Houten wanted to keep the child, but her mother insisted she have an abortion. For a while she sobered up and attended a business school, but soon slipped back into drug use, and ran away to live in a commune in San Francisco. Then she met Beausoleil, and one of the girls travelling with him told her she should cut her links with her past and join them.

‘So I called Mom,’ she later recalled, ‘and I told her I’m going away so don’t expect to hear from me again. And I went with them.’ For a while Van Houten drifted with Beausoleil and the two girls, but they argued constantly. One day, Beausoleil drove to an abandoned movie ranch near Hollywood where a friend of his had established a sort of commune.

Van Houten was not much impressed when she first set eyes on Charles Manson. And when Beausoleil left the ranch, she went with him. It was not until later, when one of the girls told her she was leaving Beausoleil to join Manson, that Van Houten decided to go with her. She didn’t have much to lose.

Behind the horrifying killings lay a convoluted, fantastical theory, espoused by Manson, that there would be a race war between blacks and whites, foretold in the lyrics of the Beatles’ White Album. In this war, blacks would triumph, after which Manson would emerge as the leader of the new world order, with the family as the chosen ones. According to the prosecution in the ensuing trial, Manson ordered his followers to kill to spread fear and panic that would provoke what he called ‘Helter Skelter’ – the coming Armageddon – after the Beatles’ song of the same name.

Manson told his followers that he was Jesus Christ and kept them under his control with a mixture of apparently benign hippie platitudes about universal love, sex orgies, and threats of violence if they disobeyed him. He would sometimes re-enact the crucifixion while the group were tripping on LSD.

‘It was very realistic,’ Van Houten told Diane Sawyer. ‘Go through the whole thing. And then make the connections – Man, son, son of Man. And then the questions would begin: “Would you die for me?”’

On 9 August 1969, acting on Manson’s instructions, members of his family broke into the house on Cielo Drive, high in the Hollywood hills, that was being rented by film director Roman Polanski and his wife Sharon Tate. They killed Tate, who was eight and a half months pregnant, and four other people.

Van Houten was not there and had no knowledge of what had occurred until the following day, when Patricia Krenwinkel talked of her part in murdering Sharon Tate.

In a Los Angeles lock-up in 1971, with an ‘X’ carved in her forehead - AP

In an interview with her lawyer, Marvin Part, conducted in December 1969 shortly after her arrest, Van Houten described how listening to Krenwinkel, ‘I wanted to be just like her. And it was almost like it would make myself stronger to know that I could kill somebody, because at the moment I’m killing them I have to be that willing to die.’

‘Why in the world,’ Part asked, ‘would you want to kill somebody?’

‘Because it had to be done… for the whole world’s karma to be completed we had to do this.’

That evening Manson told her to get ready, and she, Manson and five others (Linda Kasabian, Steve ‘Clem’ Grogan, Susan Atkins, Tex Watson and Patricia Krenwinkel) crammed into a battered old Ford and set off.

Kasabian was driving, following Manson’s orders. On a quiet street in the middle-class neighbourhood of Los Feliz, he told Kasabian to stop outside the house belonging to the LaBiancas. Manson had no idea who lived there, but he had attended parties at the house next door. It was that random. Manson and Watson went into the house, and after a few minutes Manson came out and ordered Van Houten and Krenwinkel to go inside and do what Watson said. He then drove off.

The LaBiancas had been separated and tied up. Watson was carrying a bayonet and told the two women to go to the kitchen and find some knives, while he stabbed Leno to death. In the bedroom, they covered Rosemary’s head with a pillowcase. Then Van Houten held her down while Krenwinkel stabbed at her. When the knife kept bending they called for Watson, who came into the room and began stabbing her repeatedly with the bayonet.

‘She was dead within a minute, it seemed,’ Van Houten told Part. ‘This is the way I can recall it. That I had run out of the room to get Tex, and I had seen the man; and Tex ran by me in the doorway. And then I remember the man lying on the sofa gurgling that deep bloody gurgle. So I went back in the bedroom and I saw the woman lying down; and Tex handed me the knife and said, “OK,” you know, “get to it.”’

Van Houten stabbed Rosemary more than 14 times in the back. ‘I’m positive she was dead,’ she told Part. ‘She was just lying there. She didn’t even make a moan or a groan. And her head was covered, so I didn’t see her face. I kind of wished I had of.’ ‘Why?’ Part asked. ‘Because I could have seen what I had done more. A face shows so much more; that maybe it would have stirred something more up in me.’ ‘Was the actual stabbing of the woman – was that unusual to you?’ Part asked.

‘It felt so weird that I blew my mind,’ replied Van Houten. ‘I mean, I lost control. I had to use both hands and all my pressure, all my strength to get it in. And so once I started, the feeling was so weird that I just kept doing it.’

Susan Atkins, Patricia Krenwinkel and Van Houten after receiving the death sentence in 1971 - GETTY IMAGES

Manson, she said, had told them to use their ‘witchcraft’ to make the house look ‘freaky’, so the killers daubed the walls with the words ‘Death to Pigs’ and ‘Rise’ and wrote ‘Healter Skelter’ (sic) in their victims’ blood on the refrigerator door. Afterwards, they took milk and cheese from the fridge and left by the back door.

They hid in some bushes until morning, when they hitch-hiked back to the ranch to tell Manson his will had been done.

‘Now, when we sat down here,’ Part went on, ‘I asked you if you know what the word “remorse” meant; and you said “No.” I told you it meant feeling sorry. Could you tell us how you feel now about what happened to the LaBiancas and all the other people that were killed?’

‘Well, I can’t really feel sorry, because I did it,’ Van Houten replied, ‘and I did it with every intention of it being right. And I even today still see the way I did then. This paranoia had to be started to get the vibration going even stronger; and it’s just part of the plan. And I have no control over it. In other words, I think that everything that happens is perfect. I know it sounds probably real far out, but it’s true.’

Manson, she said, was Christ. ‘He’d say, “I know that I died on the cross before.” You know, I believe that he’s Christ. I never would deny it.’

In October 1969, Van Houten and nine other family members were arrested when Highway Patrol officers raided an abandoned ranch in Death Valley where they had been hiding out following the murders. (Manson himself was arrested later.)

Van Houten was tried three times. In 1976, her first conviction was overturned by a California court on the grounds that her original attorney had vanished during the trial (his body was later found in a flooded stream in a remote area north of Los Angeles where he had been hiking) and his replacement was not adequately prepared. Van Houten was retried, her defence arguing that her capacity for rational thought had been diminished due to LSD use and Manson’s influence. The jury was unable to reach a verdict, divided between murder and manslaughter.

In the third trial, Van Houten was found guilty of first degree murder and conspiracy, and given a sentence of seven years to life, entailing eligibility for parole. ‘At that time she had already served more than eight years, so she was eligible for parole at the time of her sentence,’ Rich Pfeiffer says. ‘That was 42 years ago.’

The LaBiancas’ home after their murders - AP

Pfeiffer is a very unusual defence lawyer. A former Navy SEAL, champion hang-glider and recovering drug addict (he has been clean since 1989), he served time in prison for armed robbery, and on his release studied for a law degree. He became particularly interested in the cases of women prisoners serving life sentences, and over the years has attempted to help some 80 women who had killed their husbands or lovers as a result of sustained abuse, to get parole. ‘It was a disaster,’ says Pfeiffer. ‘In the transcripts it was apparent that these ladies didn’t have much remorse, if any, because they’d been beaten up so badly.’

He first became involved in Van Houten’s case 22 years ago, advising on appellate briefs, before taking over as her lawyer six years ago. His first impression on meeting Van Houten, he says, was ‘how bright she was. And I couldn’t believe how giving she was to other people.’

In her years in prison she has gained a bachelor’s degree in English literature and a master’s in humanities – her thesis was on the subject of sustained rehabilitation. She has set up self-help groups for her fellow prisoners, counselling on suicide prevention, and currently chairs the prison’s advisory committee, liaising between prisoners and staff. ‘That’s a thankless job, because you’re never going to please everybody,’ Pfeiffer says. ‘In men’s prisons you can get killed doing that job because you’ve pissed somebody off.’ For this reason, Van Houten now has a cell to herself.

The family difficulties that had led to Van Houten dropping out as a teenager were healed in the aftermath of her crimes. Her mother was too distressed to attend her murder trial, but in the years of her imprisonment both parents visited her regularly until their deaths, her mother almost weekly. Her brother continues to visit her regularly.

Of the seven people convicted in connection with the Tate/LaBianca killings, five remain in prison: Van Houten, Patricia Krenwinkel, Tex Watson, Bobby Beausoleil and Bruce Davis. Susan Atkins died of brain cancer in 2009; Charles Manson died in 2017, aged 83.

‘Leslie is very different from the rest,’ Pfeiffer says. ‘Firstly, she didn’t kill anybody. Rosemary LaBianca was already dead when Leslie stabbed her. But she was an aider and abettor; she knew what was going down, and she helped. We’re not complaining that she was wrongly convicted. We’re saying, she’s served her sentence. She’s no longer a risk to public safety, and the law says at that point she gets to go home.’

Van Houten has appeared before a parole board on 22 occasions. The first 19 appeals were denied. But in 2016, and again in 2017, the board recommended that she be granted parole. Both times it was denied by the then governor of California, Jerry Brown. In January this year, Brown retired and was replaced by Gavin Newsom. In the same month, Van Houten appeared before the parole board for the 22nd time.

Sharon Tate with her husband Roman Polanski in January 1969 - Getty Images

A parole hearing is a thorough examination of an inmate’s life – their capacity for understanding their actions and taking responsibility for them, and for remorse and atonement, and their conduct in prison.

The panel consists of two commissioners. It hears evidence from defence and prosecuting attorneys, and, in this case, members of the LaBianca family and Van Houten herself. ‘The hearing goes on all day,’ Pfeiffer says. ‘They know when people are bullshitting or not.’

Under questioning Van Houten talked of how she had met Manson at a point in her life when she was ‘incredibly needy’ and desperate ‘to belong to something’. Manson, she said, had worked on the family members to ‘dissolve our individuality’ and become whatever he wanted them to be. She wanted to be part of the revolution that Manson told them was coming, and when she learned of the Tate killings, ‘What I was seeing was that the revolution had started.’ ‘Not the innocent people who were killed?’ the presiding commissioner Randolf Grounds asked.

‘I wasn’t humane enough to know that at that time. And I’m ashamed to say that. That’s who I was. From the very beginning, as weak of a reason that it is, I wanted to belong. And that need in me became so desperate that I completely surrendered what I considered anything good in the world. With each step, I just went deeper.’

It was only two years into her sentence, she went on, through counselling and conversations with her mother, going through her old family photographs, that she had begun to understand the power Manson had exercised over her and to relive the night of the killings ‘with a sober mind. And sober from the justifications of Manson, sober with reintegrating into a conventional society. Sober in really understanding what I had done.’

Over time, she said, she had come to understand the impact her crimes had had on so many people; the LaBianca family, their loved ones and society at large. ‘Today, people hear the name Manson and are filled with horrible images. To be connected to the dark side of humanity is a really hard thing, especially as I rehabilitate and find ways to live with what I did. And how… how do you make amends for something that will never go away?’

And how, Grounds asked, do you make amends? ‘One of the things that I decided early on was that I would try to live my life where I never deliberately harmed a human being,’ Van Houten replied. She had made ‘a lot of mistakes’ growing up, and bad decisions in her early years in prison. ‘But today, I live a life of what I consider service work, but it’s very rewarding for me.’ As well as her brother, she is regularly visited by friends – former inmates, a clinician and others who have helped in her rehabilitation. If granted parole, she had planned to live with family or a friend, and to work in education.

Rich Pfeiffer at the California Institution for Women, July 2019 - Ye Rin Mok

‘I don’t diminish my responsibilities or regrets and my deep remorse for what happened in 1969 in the LaBianca home,’ she concluded. ‘I deeply apologise to those whose lives I had such a deep and painful impact on and still do. At the same time, I’m very thankful that the prison system gives me opportunities to do a form of recompense and I don’t know what else to say other than thank you and that I am deeply, deeply sorry.’

Arguing against parole, Louis Smaldino, a nephew of the LaBiancas, talked about how he had attended 15 of Van Houten’s parole hearings. ‘I mean, this stuff just goes on. It’s like, today we were hearing that it’s the overpowering influence of Manson on her. I mean, many people walked away. She didn’t.

‘If I had participated and conspired to kill all these innocent young people and even an unborn child, I could never ask for parole because I could never make up for the lives I was responsible for taking and the impact thereafter. I would consider incarceration as just punishment and serve my time.

‘Personally, I’m disgusted with Ms Van Houten,’ he went on. ‘She feigns remorse, but is really calculating. She wants to beat the system. Her goal is to get released from prison because she thinks she has paid her dues. I am here to let her know, and I’ll continue to be here to let her know, she can never pay in this life for what she did to those I love and cherish.’

Despite his objections, and those of the assistant district attorney, Van Houten was recommended for parole.

Her reasons for committing her crimes – her ‘selfishness’, ‘substance abuse’, ‘lack of self-worth’ and ‘extreme callous disregard for other people’s lives’ in no way justified her actions, Grounds said. But all the evidence showed that she had accepted responsibility and shown remorse for her crimes, and her conduct in prison ‘is probably one of the most exemplary I’ve seen’.

Van Houten, he concluded, did not pose ‘an unreasonable risk to public safety’ and was therefore suitable for parole. However, in June, California’s governor Gavin Newsom reversed the recommendation, stating that despite the evidence put before the parole board he still considered Van Houten posed ‘an unreasonable danger to society’ if released, adding that given the horrendous nature of the murders and Van Houten’s ‘current, related lack of insight’, she must take ‘additional steps that demonstrate she will never return to this type of submission or violence again’.

Pfeiffer has filed a challenge to Newsom’s ruling that is presently working its way through the system. A challenge that he filed against the 2017 ruling is still pending at the court of appeal.

He believes the constant rejections of parole are political. ‘I thought Jerry Brown was my best shot. This was going to be his last political job. There’s no way Newsom’s going to do it. He’s young; he’s got a political future. He can’t have his name on Leslie’s release.’

Pfeiffer is now attempting to have Van Houten’s case reconsidered under a ruling introduced last year whereby the prison system can recommend to the courts that an offender be resentenced. It used to be that this recommendation had to be made within 120 days; it can now be made at any time. ‘Because the law has changed, and it’s obvious she’s not getting out through the parole system, I’m asking that she be resentenced by the courts.’

Shortly after she was first recommended for parole in 2016, Pfeiffer says, he visited Van Houten ‘and every single prison staff member either hugged me or shook my hand and said “thank you”. Everyone’s waiting for Leslie to go home, but nobody wants their name on it. There might be a large part of the population that thinks she should never be released, but that’s not the law.’

Pfeiffer has been representing Van Houten pro bono. ‘She’s earned it,’ he says. ‘I have some paying forward to do from my past. I didn’t deserve the opportunities I got, and I have an obligation to help others like I got helped, and I can’t think of a more deserving person than Leslie.

‘When Newsom reversed she said, “I’m OK with this because I know you’re going to follow through and keep on fighting for me.” And that made me feel, OK, I’m finally giving her something. She thinks it will all come out well – and it will. I keep telling her, it might take a while, but in the end life all evens out.’

