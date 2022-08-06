Leslie's, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LESL) Earnings Haven't Escaped The Attention Of Investors

Leslie's, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LESL) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 19.1x might make it look like a sell right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 15x and even P/E's below 8x are quite common. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's lofty.

Recent times haven't been advantageous for Leslie's as its earnings have been rising slower than most other companies. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this lacklustre earnings performance will improve markedly. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should outperform the market for P/E ratios like Leslie's' to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a worthy increase of 12%. Pleasingly, EPS has also lifted 17,641% in aggregate from three years ago, partly thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 21% per annum as estimated by the ten analysts watching the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to only expand by 9.8% per annum, which is noticeably less attractive.

In light of this, it's understandable that Leslie's' P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

The Final Word

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

We've established that Leslie's maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

