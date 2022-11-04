Lesotho country profile

·2 min read
Map of Lesotho
Map of Lesotho

The Kingdom of Lesotho is made up mostly of highlands, where many of the villages can be reached only on horseback, by foot or light aircraft.

Resources are scarce - a consequence of the harsh environment of the highland plateau and limited agricultural space in the lowlands.

The former British protectorate has been heavily dependent on the country which completely surrounds it - South Africa.

Over the decades thousands of workers have been forced by the lack of job opportunities to find work at South African mines.

The Lesotho Highlands Water Project was completed in the 1990s to export water to South Africa.

FACTS

LEADERS

Head of state: King Letsie III

Lesotho's King Letsie III
Lesotho's King Letsie III

King Letsie III succeeded his father, King Moshoeshoe II, who was dethroned in 1990.

Five years later, after the return to civilian government and amid political instability, he abdicated and his father was reinstated as monarch.

Letsie III was restored as king in 1996 after his father died in a car accident. The monarch has no legislative or executive powers.

Prime minister: Sam Matekane

Lesotho Revolution for Prosperity party (RFP) leader and Lesotho Prime Minister Sam Matekane
Lesotho Revolution for Prosperity party (RFP) leader and Lesotho Prime Minister Sam Matekane

Diamond magnate-turned-politician Sam Matekane became prime minster after winning October 2022 elections, just seven months after founding his Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) party.

He self-funded a political campaign which had a heavy social media presence. His party won 56 out of the 120 seats in the National Assembly.

He campaigned on a platform of halting Lesotho's recent political instability. He says his priority will be dealing with corruption - "rooting it out completely" - turning around the country's economy as well as "de-politicising" the country's security forces.

The outgoing prime minster, Moeketsi Majoro, had taken over as prime minister in May 2020, after the resignation of veteran leader Thomas Thabane, who had been named as a suspect in the murder of his own ex-wife.

MEDIA

Man riding a donkey in Lesotho
Man riding a donkey in Lesotho

Radio is the most-popular medium. As well as domestic outlets, South African radio and TV stations can be received.

TIMELINE

1820s - Basutoland founded by Moshoeshoe, who unites various groups to repel challenges from Zulus.

1834 - Territorial encroachment by Boer trekkers starts decades of conflict.

1860s - Becomes a British protectorate.

1871 - Annexed to the Cape Colony without people's consent.

1884 - Becomes a British colony after revolt against Cape Colonial rule. Paramount chiefs retain large degree of autonomy.

1966 - Independence as Kingdom of Lesotho, with Moshoeshoe II as king and Chief Leabua Jonathan (Basotho National Party) as prime minister.

1998 - Troops from the region restore order following disputed elections.

2004 - Official opening of first phase of Lesotho Highlands Water Project.

Lesotho's Katse Dam, part of the Lesotho Highlands Water Project
The Lesotho Highlands Water Project provides water for South Africa's industrial heartland

Recommended Stories

  • French parliament halted as MP shouts 'go back to Africa'

    A member of the far-right National Rally made the remark as a black MP talked about immigration.

  • Xi Tells Scholz China Opposes Nuclear Force in Message to Putin

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz he opposed the use of nuclear force in Europe, in his most direct remarks yet on the need to keep Russia’s war in Ukraine from escalating. Most Read from BloombergMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsMusk Eliminates ‘Days of Rest’ From Twitter Employee CalendarsBlackstone’s $70 Billion Real Estate Fund for Retail Investors Is Losing SteamTwitter Sued for Mass Layoffs by Musk Without Enough NoticeLo

  • War fallout, aid demands overshadow climate talks in Egypt

    When world leaders, diplomats, campaigners and scientists descend on Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt next week for talks on tackling climate change, don't expect them to part the Red Sea or other miracles that would make huge steps in curbing global warming. Each year there are high hopes for the two-week United Nations climate gathering and, almost inevitably, disappointment when it doesn't deliver another landmark pact like the one agreed 2015 in Paris. This November the geopolitical tiles have shifted: a devastating war in Ukraine, skyrocketing energy and food prices, and growing enmity between the West on the one hand and Russia and China on the other make for difficult conditions at a gathering that requires cooperation and consensus.

  • Pakistan's ex-PM Khan stable after shooting

    Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan is in a stable condition after being shot and wounded during a protest march, a senior leader from his party said Friday. Khan's protest march and rallies were peaceful until Thursday afternoon's attack, raising concerns about growing political instability in Pakistan, a country with a history of political violence and assassinations. One of Khan's supporters was killed and 13 others, including two lawmakers, were wounded in the attack.

  • US, South Korea to extend military drills after North Korean launches

    The U.S. and South Korea announced they will extend joint military drills in the wake of North Korea’s saber-rattling.

  • Itaewon crush: 'It could have been me'

    Jessica says her dream two-week holiday with friends turned into a scary experience in South Korea.

  • Pope blasts 'childlike' wars at Bahrain interfaith summit

    With Russia’s war in Ukraine raging, Pope Francis joined Muslim, Christian and Jewish leaders Friday in calling for the world’s great religions work together for peace, telling an interfaith summit that religion must never be used to justify violence and that faith leaders must counter the “childlike” whims of the powerful to make war. On his second day in the Gulf kingdom of Bahrain, Francis closed out a conference on East-West dialogue sponsored by King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa. It was his second such conference in as many months, following one in Kazakhstan, evidence of Francis’ core belief that moments of encounter among people of different faiths can help heal today’s conflicts and promote a more just and sustainable world.

  • Ukrainians face nuclear threat with grit and dark humor

    Dmytro Bondarenko is ready for the worst. “Of course Ukraine takes this threat seriously, because we understand what kind of country we are dealing with,” presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said in an interview with The Associated Press, referring to Russia.

  • Supreme Court more diverse than lawyers who argue before it

    The Supreme Court looks more like America than it ever has. The current two-week session of arguments features 25 men and just two women, an imbalance so stark that the Biden administration's top Supreme Court lawyer made a point of it in her defense of race-conscious college admissions Monday. Prelogar and Morgan Ratner, a lawyer in private practice, are the lone women who began arguments this week as attorneys customarily do, “Mr. Chief Justice, and may it please the court.”

  • China's Xi meets Germany's Scholz, urges Ukraine peace talks

    In a much-scrutinized meeting Friday with visiting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Chinese President Xi Jinping called for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine and warned against the conflict going nuclear. The German leader is in Beijing for a one-day visit that has drawn criticism over China’s tacit support for Russia, lingering controversies over economic ties and human rights issues.

  • More than 700 dolphins in the Black Sea have died since the war in Ukraine began. Scientists believe the fighting cripples their ability to navigate, find food, and talk to each other.

    Loud noises from explosions could be disorienting the dolphins, but researchers are struggling to study the situation as the fighting continues.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Makes Alarming Promise About Ukraine If GOP Wins Congress

    Fellow Republican Liz Cheney slammed the far-right lawmaker's pledge as being "exactly what Putin wants."

  • Looks Like Sean Hannity Was Caught In A Big Fat Lie

    The Fox News host's claim about Social Security sent Twitter to the tape.

  • American Who Snuck Out of Dad’s House to Fight Putin Is Dead

    Stefan WeichertSkyler James Greggs, a 23-year-old from Washington state who was interviewed by The Daily Beast after being injured in the Ukraine war, has died, his father and one of his former commanders have revealed.Skyler’s father, Steve, and the commander have both confirmed his death to The Daily Beast. The commander, who didn’t want to include his name, told The Daily Beast that Skyler died “a hero” and that he was “a very brave, big-hearted man.”The commander wouldn’t say where Skyler di

  • Kari Lake Completely Contradicts Herself On Vaccinations... In Just 7 Words

    The Donald Trump-backed GOP nominee for Arizona governor contradicted herself to Fox News' Laura Ingraham in almost the same breath.

  • Herschel Walker Wants To Match Résumés With Barack Obama. Internet Says Bring It On.

    The GOP Senate nominee in Georgia made the bold challenge on "Fox & Friends."

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Ballot Fight Sputters to an End in Court

    (Bloomberg) -- The courtroom drama is over for Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene and her challenge to Georgia’s enforcement of a post-Civil War era ban on officeholders who support an insurrection. Most Read from BloombergMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsMusk Eliminates ‘Days of Rest’ From Twitter Employee CalendarsBlackstone’s $70 Billion Real Estate Fund for Retail Investors Is Losing SteamTwitter Sued for Mass Layoffs by Musk Without Enough NoticeLottery Winner Kee

  • Ukrainian suicide drone boats packed with bombs are threatening Russia's once feared Black Sea fleet, and it may not be able to stop them

    Ukraine's dramatic attack on Russia's Black Sea Fleet, using naval drones powered by jet ski engines, will force Moscow to divert precious manpower.

  • Barack Obama Roasts Donald Trump With Takedown Of GOP Nominee Kari Lake

    “If we hadn’t just elected someone whose main qualification was being on TV, you could see maybe giving it a shot,” Obama slammed former local news anchor Lake.

  • Barack Obama addresses Phoenix Suns ownership rumors

    Barack Obama visited Arizona to campaign for Democrats ahead of the General Election, and while speaking to a crowd at Cesar Chavez High School in Laveen, the former president briefly addressed rumors that he may be interested in buying the Phoenix Suns.