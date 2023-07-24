Lesotho media guide

Lesotho's parliament building in the capital, Maseru

Radio is the most-popular medium. As well as domestic outlets, South African radio and TV stations can be received.

Commercial and private radios are on the air alongside state-run Radio Lesotho - the only national station. The sole TV station is state-run. BBC World Service broadcasts on 90.2 FM.

The government generally respects media freedom and the private press carries opposition views. But the threat of defamation suits has led to self-censorship, says US-based Freedom House.

Several journalists have over the past few years either been shot, assaulted or fled Lesotho over threats because of their work.

The long-postponed trial of four soldiers allegedly behind the 2016 attempted murder of former Lesotho Times and Sunday Express editor, Lloyd Mutungamiri, was further delayed in 2022.

Many media outlets rely heavily on government advertising.

There were 682,000 internet users by December 2021, about 31% of the population (Internetworldstats.com). Internet access is limited by the lack of infrastructure as well as economic constraints, says Reporters Without Borders.

Press

Television

Radio

Radio Lesotho - national, state-run

People's Choice FM - private

Joy FM - private

Catholic Radio FM - private

News agency