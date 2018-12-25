Less Than 1% of Textiles Meet Fair-Trade Standards—This Founder Is Changing That

You spent your 20s working toward building your dream career, but now that you're in your 30s, what do you do when you've, well, changed your mind? Or maybe you never quite figured it out, and you're now ready to commit to something you're passionate about, whether it's a job, a city, or just a new way of life. To celebrate the career changes that can come at any age, we're debuting a new series, Second Life. Each week, we'll hear from women who got over their doubts and fears and made the biggest changes of their lives.

Here's a startling statistic: Less than 1% of global textiles are made in fair-trade, safe environments. All too often, manufacturers take advantage of weak labor and environmental regulations to create unsafe and unstable conditions for millions of people abroad. These are just a few of the eye-opening facts we learn within minutes of speaking with Rachel Bentley, one of the co-founders of The Citizenry, a socially conscious home décor brand that's doing things differently.

Although Bentley started her career in finance working in private equity at Bain & Company, she decided to make a major career shift when she noticed a glaring gap in the market for sustainably made homewares manufactured by an ethically minded company. "When I looked at what was holding me back (money, ego, fear), it all seemed like worthless excuses in comparison to the impact I could make," the inspiring founder confessed to MyDomaine.

In this edition of Second Life, The Citizenry co-founder tells us all about leaving her dream job at a big three management consulting agency to start a socially conscious home décor brand. Ahead, she shares how she moved past the fear of change to pursue her passion, including the light bulb moment at the core of her successful venture, the biggest mistakes she's learned from along the way, and why she believes second guessing your decisions is a waste of time.

Tell us about your first career path. I remember being very young, 10 or 11 years old, telling my piano teacher that I wanted to be in finance. True to that, I went on to study accounting and finance in college. Fast forward to 27, working my dream job in private equity at Bain & Company in New York. However, I found myself questioning the impact of that work based on my experiences with manufacturers around the world. Was traditional manufacturing really doing no harm? Or was globalization often taking advantage of weak labor and environmental regulations to create unsafe, unsustainable conditions for millions of people abroad? That's when I knew that I wanted to create a business that leveraged consumer demand to create needed economic opportunities around the world. I wanted to build a company serious about social impact and sustainability. That goal is what keeps me motivated to continue pushing forward.