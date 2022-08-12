In less than 12 hours LCSO responds to shooting, TPD responds to stabbing; 2 men injured

A man was shot and another was stabbed in separate incidents in Tallahassee between Thursday night and Friday morning.

Around 8:30 a.m. Friday, a man was stabbed in his own Camden Place apartment, 2749 West Tharpe Street.

"An adult male victim was inside his apartment when a suspect entered and stabbed the victim with a knife," read a Tallahassee Police Department incident synopsis. Officers checked the man into a local hospital.

"At this time, no arrests have been made and it is not clear if the suspect and victim are known to each other," the synopsis read. "This case remains open and active."

Then, at 8:15 p.m. Thursday, Leon County Sheriff's Office deputies responding to a 911 call spotted an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound at Byington Circle and Huntington Woods Blvd., just off Mission Road.

He was rushed to a local hospital, said LCSO Cpt. Jimmy Goodman, who did not know his condition Friday morning.

The location of the shooting also remains unknown.

There have been at least 80 serious shootings in the capital city and county this year, resulting in at least 53 injuries and 13 deaths, according to an analysis of gun-violence by the Tallahassee Democrat.

Contact Christopher Cann at ccann@tallahassee.com and follow @ChrisCannFL on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: 1 man stabbed, another shot in 2 incidents less than 12 hours apart