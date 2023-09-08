Make less than $50k in CA? No EV rebates for you
California has announced it will scale back a program that has granted more than $1 Billion in rebates for people buying electric vehicles since 2010. The Clean Vehicle Rebate Program will expire when it runs out of money this year and will instead be replaced by a program that will grant subsidies to individuals making less than $50,000 per year, or 300% of the poverty level. Critics this will make large-scale adoption of EV's more difficult, citing their higher cost when compared to gas-powered cars. KTLA's Andy Riesmeyer reports