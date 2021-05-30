In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford a Home in These Cities

Jordan Rosenfeld
·9 min read
Susanne Pommer / Shutterstock.com
Susanne Pommer / Shutterstock.com

Rising home values can quickly transition a reasonable housing market into the type of real estate monster that has consumed places like the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles and New York. While the idea of affordable housing in an urban center isn't implausible for plenty of Americans living in the Midwest and South, that's also rapidly changing in some areas.

GOBankingRates conducted a study to determine which major U.S. cities are on track to lose their label of affordability. After taking 300 of the biggest cities in the U.S., the study used Zillow's one-year forecast to project the growth in home values in each city over the next decade. Then, it identified the places where that change would take the average home value from under the national median -- which currently sits at $259,906 and is expected to rise 7.0% in the next year -- to over the median at some point in the next 10 years.

Granted, this approach comes with some caveats. Projecting into the future based on a single year's growth rate could ultimately paint an unfair picture in markets where the current rate is an anomaly. Additionally, Zillow's estimated home values don't necessarily reflect the list prices or sale prices in each market.

Still, identifying the areas that are outpacing the national average for growth can help shed light on the cities where you should buy a home sooner rather than later. If you end up living in one of these cities 10 years down the line, you might want to check out other, more affordable real estate markets instead.

Last updated: Feb. 15, 2021

Ogden is a city and the county seat of Weber County, Utah, United States, approximately 10 miles east of the Great Salt Lake.
Ogden, Utah

  • 2020 home value: $258,544

  • One-year projected growth rate: 8.1%

Ogden was the first settlement in Utah, located 35 miles north of Salt Lake City. It attracts numerous tourists to ski and enjoy the snow.

When It Will Become Too Expensive

  • Year: 2021

  • Projected home value: $279,486

  • U.S. median projected home value: $278,099

  • Difference in value: $1,387

Providence, Rhode Island, USA park and skyline.
Providence, Rhode Island

  • 2020 home value: $259,027

  • One-year projected growth rate: 8.3%

Historic Providence was founded in 1636 by preacher Roger Williams and boasts a population of 179,883 people.

Providence, Rhode Island, USA city skyline on the Providence River at twilight.
When It Will Become Too Expensive

  • Year: 2021

  • Projected home value: $280,526

  • U.S. median projected home value: $278,099

  • Difference in value: $2,427

Chandler is a city in Maricopa County, Arizona, United States, and a prominent suburb of the Phoenix, Arizona, Metropolitan Statistical Area.
San Tan Valley, Arizona

  • 2020 home value: $259,581

  • One-year projected growth rate: 8.7%

San Tan Valley is home to 80,000 people in the foothills of the San Tan Mountains with a thriving park and recreation area. San Tan Valley features age-restricted communities and family neighborhoods. It's near the larger city of Chandler.

Chandler, Arizona shown here

Chandler is a city in Maricopa County, Arizona, United States, and a prominent suburb of the Phoenix, Arizona, Metropolitan Statistical Area.
When It Will Become Too Expensive

  • Year: 2021

  • Projected home value: $282,165

  • U.S. median projected home value: $278,099

  • Difference in value: $4,066

Chandler, Arizona shown here

El Centro California downtown.
El Centro California downtown.

El Centro, California

  • 2020 home value: $255,836

  • One-year projected growth rate: 8.2%

El Centro covers 11.019 square miles and is the largest city in Imperial County. It has a population of 44,000 and growing.

Carrot field in Indio Californian Desert in November.
Carrot field in Indio Californian Desert in November.

When It Will Become Too Expensive

  • Year: 2022

  • Projected home value: $299,513

  • U.S. median projected home value: $297,566

  • Difference in value: $1,947

The beautiful Snake River running through Idaho Falls in Idaho.
The beautiful Snake River running through Idaho Falls in Idaho.

Idaho Falls, Idaho

  • 2020 home value: $257,435

  • One-year projected growth rate: 8%

Idaho Falls, Idaho is located in Bonneville County. It is the largest city in the Eastern Idaho region and is the third-largest metropolitan area in the state.

City of Idaho Falls in Idaho State showing famous landmark church in autumn, USA.
City of Idaho Falls in Idaho State showing famous landmark church in autumn, USA.

When It Will Become Too Expensive

  • Year: 2022

  • Projected home value: $300,272

  • U.S. median projected home value: $297,566

  • Difference in value: $2,706

Superstition Mountain as seen from the west over Apache Junction in Arizona.
Superstition Mountain as seen from the west over Apache Junction in Arizona.

Apache Junction, Arizona

  • 2020 home value: $254,454

  • One-year projected growth rate: 8.7%

Apache Junction, incorporated in 1978, is located on the eastern rim of the Phoenix Metropolitan area, near the foot of the scenic Superstition Mountains. Apache Junction crosses from Pinal County into Maricopa County to the west and is the start of the scenic Apache Trail.

Apache Junction, Arizona where Winter visitors gather to enjoy sunshine and warm weather in the shadow of the Superstition Mountains
Apache Junction, Arizona where Winter visitors gather to enjoy sunshine and warm weather in the shadow of the Superstition Mountains

When It Will Become Too Expensive

  • Year: 2022

  • Projected home value: $300,655

  • U.S. median projected home value: $297,566

  • Difference in value: $3,089

Bridgeport, Connecticut
Bridgeport, Connecticut

Bridgeport, Connecticut

  • 2020 home value: $248,796

  • One-year projected growth rate: 8.5%

Bridgeport was incorporated in 1821 and played a key role in the Revolutionary War. Today this historic seaport city on the Long Island Sound has a population of 144,399.

Bridgeport is a historic seaport city in the U.
When It Will Become Too Expensive

  • Year: 2024

  • Projected home value: $344,796

  • U.S. median projected home value: $340,684

  • Difference in value: $4,112

Slater&#39;s Mill Historic Site, Pawtucket, RI
Slater's Mill Historic Site, Pawtucket, RI

Pawtucket, Rhode Island

  • 2020 home value: $251,675

  • One-year projected growth rate: 7.7%

Pawtucket, a historic center of the early machine and textile boom, was founded in 1671. It is home to 71,148, people and located at the falls of the Blackstone River and the upper tidewaters of Narragansett Bay.

Pawtucket Rhode Island
When It Will Become Too Expensive

  • Year: 2025

  • Projected home value: $364,686

  • U.S. median projected home value: $364,532

  • Difference in value: $154

Melbourne Florida&#39;s historic downtown is on the shore of the Indian River Lagoon.
Melbourne Florida's historic downtown is on the shore of the Indian River Lagoon.

Melbourne, Florida

  • 2020 home value: $253,501

  • One-year projected growth rate: 7.6%

Melbourne is a metropolitan area with lots of access to wildlife, nature and beaches. It's just a 90-minute drive from Orlando's big attractions. It has a population of 576,808.

Melbourne Florida
When It Will Become Too Expensive

  • Year: 2025

  • Projected home value: $365,629

  • U.S. median projected home value: $364,532

  • Difference in value: $1,097

Tampa, Fla.
Town 'n' Country, Florida

  • 2020 home value: $253,590

  • One-year projected growth rate: 7.6%

Town 'n' Country is a suburb of Tampa with a population of 85,620 in Hillsborough County.

Tampa, Florida shown here

Tampa Skyline, Florida
When It Will Become Too Expensive

  • Year: 2025

  • Projected home value: $365,758

  • U.S. median projected home value: $364,532

  • Difference in value: $1,226

Tampa, Florida shown here

Phoenix arizona skyline
Phoenix arizona skyline

Maricopa, Arizona

  • 2020 home value: $244,659

  • One-year projected growth rate: 8.5%

Maricopa is one of the oldest and most historic communities in the state of Arizona, a former stop for stagecoaches crossing the west. The county holds a population of well over 4.5 million residents and includes the cities of Phoenix, Scottsdale, Tempe and Glendale.

A scene from Downtown Scottsdale at dusk with a canal and reflections in the foreground.
A scene from Downtown Scottsdale at dusk with a canal and reflections in the foreground.

When It Will Become Too Expensive

  • Year: 2025

  • Projected home value: $367,833

  • U.S. median projected home value: $364,532

  • Difference in value: $3,351

Downtown Newark skyline refection on the banks of the Passaic River.
Downtown Newark skyline refection on the banks of the Passaic River.

Irvington, New Jersey

  • 2020 home value: $236,993

  • One-year projected growth rate: 9.3%

A historic part of the American Revolution, the township of Irvington is thought to have been founded in 1692. Today it holds a population of 54,312 people. It's a suburb of Newark.

Newark, New Jersey shown here

Winter in Branch Brook Park in Newark New Jersey
When It Will Become Too Expensive

  • Year: 2025

  • Projected home value: $369,689

  • U.S. median projected home value: $364,532

  • Difference in value: $5,157

Newark, New Jersey shown here

Aerial view of the Atlanta, Georgia Skyline.
Aerial view of the Atlanta, Georgia Skyline.

Lilburn, Georgia

  • 2020 home value: $255,833

  • One-year projected growth rate: 7.3%

Lilburn is a suburb of Atlanta in Gwinnett County, Georgia. Its population is over 12,700.

Atlanta, Georgia shown here

Condos in Atlanta suburbs just next to Highway GA 400.
Condos in Atlanta suburbs just next to Highway GA 400.

When It Will Become Too Expensive

  • Year: 2026

  • Projected home value: $390,441

  • U.S. median projected home value: $390,049

  • Difference in value: $706

rock hill south carolina
rock hill south carolina

Rock Hill, South Carolina

  • 2020 home value: $216,996

  • One-year projected growth rate: 10.3%

Rock Hill, South Carolina is located in the north-central area of South Carolina, approximately 20 miles south of Charlotte, North Carolina. The city has a growing population of 67,000 residents.

downtown of old town rock hill south carolina
When It Will Become Too Expensive

  • Year: 2026

  • Projected home value: $390,755

  • U.S. median projected home value: $390,049

  • Difference in value: $706

Concord North Carolina.
Concord North Carolina.

Concord, North Carolina

  • 2020 home value: $253,441

  • One-year projected growth rate: 7.5%

Just under 80,000 people reside in Concord, which is located immediately outside of Charlotte, North Carolina. With a median income of over $60,000, Concord residents earn slightly more than the national average.

Daybreak over field.
When It Will Become Too Expensive

  • Year: 2026

  • Projected home value: $391,136

  • U.S. median projected home value: $390,049

  • Difference in value: $1,087

good view of a sunshine afternoon at Clearwater of Florid America.
good view of a sunshine afternoon at Clearwater of Florid America.

Clearwater, Florida

  • 2020 home value: $245,200

  • One-year projected growth rate: 8.1%

Clearwater sits north of St. Petersburg and west of Tampa on Florida's Gulf Coast. The city's roughly 45,000 residents can enjoy the sun and surf as well as their proximity to two larger cities and all of the associated amenities.

A stunning sunset at Clearwater beach, Florida.
When it Will Become Too Expensive

  • Year: 2026

  • Projected home value: $391,268

  • U.S. median projected home value: $390,049

  • Difference in value: $1,219

Panorama of Memphis Skyline with blue sky and Mississippi river.
Panorama of Memphis Skyline with blue sky and Mississippi river.

Olive Branch, Mississippi

  • 2020 home value: $247,059

  • One-year projected growth rate: 8%

Olive Branch is a city in DeSoto County, Mississippi, just across the Tennessee state line and near Memphis. This slowly growing community has a population of over 37,000.

Memphis, Tennessee shown here

Upscale townhomes for the wealthy built on a grass hill in a row against a cloudy blue sky in Memphis, Tennessee.
When It Will Become Too Expensive

  • Year: 2026

  • Projected home value: $392,052

  • U.S. median projected home value: $390,049

  • Difference in value: $2,003

Memphis, Tennessee shown here

Young adults on a park bench over the bay at St.
Young adults on a park bench over the bay at St.

St. Petersburg, Florida

  • 2020 home value: $234,372

  • One-year projected growth rate: 8.6%

Sitting just south of Clearwater, St. Petersburg offers warm weather and a great location on Florida's Gulf Coast and the Tampa Bay. It has a population of over 50,000 residents.

Aerial view of St.
When It Will Become Too Expensive

  • Year: 2027

  • Projected home value: $417,556

  • U.S. median projected home value: $417,352

  • Difference in value: $204

Clearwater Beach sunset high angle.
Clearwater Beach sunset high angle.

Largo, Florida

  • 2020 home value: $235,227

  • One-year projected growth rate: 8.7%

Largo is the third-largest city in Pinellas County, Florida as well as the fourth-largest in the Tampa Bay area. It sits in between Clearwater and St. Petersburg and has a population of almost 85,000 people.

Clearwater, Florida shown here

Clearwater Florida best weather
When It Will Become Too Expensive

  • Year: 2027

  • Projected home value: $421,788

  • U.S. median projected home value: $417,352

  • Difference in value: $4436

Clearwater, Florida shown here

Visalia California Downtown.
Visalia California Downtown.

Tulare, California

  • 2020 home value: $241,615

  • One-year projected growth rate: 8.1%

The town of Tulare was founded in 1872 by the Southern Pacific Railroad to serve as its San Joaquin Valley headquarters. The city is situated in the Central San Joaquin Valley along Highway 99, 45 miles south of Fresno, 60 miles north of Bakersfield and near the city of Visalia.

Visalia, California shown here

California, United States - winding road in countryside landscape of Tulare County.
When It Will Become Too Expensive

  • Year: 2028

  • Projected home value: $450,536

  • U.S. median projected home value: $446,567

  • Difference in value: $3,969

Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA downtown skyline on the Grand River at dusk.
Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA downtown skyline on the Grand River at dusk.

Kentwood, Michigan

  • 2020 home value: $227,012

  • One-year projected growth rate: 8.8%

Kentwood is a suburb of Grand Rapids with a population of 51,525. Kentwood is in Kent County.

Grand Rapids, Michigan shown here

Michigan-East-Grand-Rapids
When It Will Become Too Expensive

  • Year: 2029

  • Projected home value: $484,963

  • U.S. median projected home value: $477,827

  • Difference in value: $7,136

Grand Rapids, Michigan shown here

Joel Anderson contributed to the reporting for this article.

GOBankingRates took the overall U.S. median home value and projected its growth over 10 years using Zillow’s September 2020-21 one-year forecast. This projection was then compared to the projections of 537 U.S. cities that currently have home prices below the national median, with those surpassing the national median in the next 10 years (plus its projected growth rate over the same period) being deemed “not affordable.” For each "not affordable" city over the next decade, GOBankingRates found the following factors: (1) year the city will become "not affordable"; (2) projected home value for that year; (3) US average projected home value for that year; and (4) the difference in value between factors (2) and (3). NOTE: GOBankingRates does not expect growth in home value to stay stagnant at one current rate for the next decade, but using these constant figures gives us an idea of where certain markets are heading without unforeseen market disruptors in the future. All data used to conduct this study was compiled and verified on Oct. 29, 2020.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford a Home in These Cities

