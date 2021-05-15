In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford a Home in These Cities

Jordan Rosenfeld
·9 min read
Susanne Pommer / Shutterstock.com
Susanne Pommer / Shutterstock.com

Rising home values can quickly transition a reasonable housing market into the type of real estate monster that has consumed places like the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles and New York. While the idea of affordable housing in an urban center isn't implausible for plenty of Americans living in the Midwest and South, that's also rapidly changing in some areas.

See: The Worst Places To Buy a Home During the Pandemic -- and Where To Invest Instead

GOBankingRates conducted a study to determine which major U.S. cities are on track to lose their label of affordability. After taking 300 of the biggest cities in the U.S., the study used Zillow's one-year forecast to project the growth in home values in each city over the next decade. Then, it identified the places where that change would take the average home value from under the national median -- which currently sits at $259,906 and is expected to rise 7.0% in the next year -- to over the median at some point in the next 10 years.

Granted, this approach comes with some caveats. Projecting into the future based on a single year's growth rate could ultimately paint an unfair picture in markets where the current rate is an anomaly. Additionally, Zillow's estimated home values don't necessarily reflect the list prices or sale prices in each market.

Still, identifying the areas that are outpacing the national average for growth can help shed light on the cities where you should buy a home sooner rather than later. If you end up living in one of these cities 10 years down the line, you might want to check out other, more affordable real estate markets instead.

Last updated: Feb. 15, 2021

Ogden is a city and the county seat of Weber County, Utah, United States, approximately 10 miles east of the Great Salt Lake.
Ogden is a city and the county seat of Weber County, Utah, United States, approximately 10 miles east of the Great Salt Lake.

Ogden, Utah

  • 2020 home value: $258,544

  • One-year projected growth rate: 8.1%

Ogden was the first settlement in Utah, located 35 miles north of Salt Lake City. It attracts numerous tourists to ski and enjoy the snow.

Find Out: How the Economy Is Doing in 30 Coronavirus Hot Spots

When It Will Become Too Expensive

  • Year: 2021

  • Projected home value: $279,486

  • U.S. median projected home value: $278,099

  • Difference in value: $1,387

Afford More Home: 10 Most Lucrative Side Business Ideas

Providence, Rhode Island, USA park and skyline.
Providence, Rhode Island, USA park and skyline.

Providence, Rhode Island

  • 2020 home value: $259,027

  • One-year projected growth rate: 8.3%

Historic Providence was founded in 1636 by preacher Roger Williams and boasts a population of 179,883 people.

Discover: The Most Expensive Suburbs in Every State

Providence, Rhode Island, USA city skyline on the Providence River at twilight.
Providence, Rhode Island, USA city skyline on the Providence River at twilight.

When It Will Become Too Expensive

  • Year: 2021

  • Projected home value: $280,526

  • U.S. median projected home value: $278,099

  • Difference in value: $2,427

Chandler is a city in Maricopa County, Arizona, United States, and a prominent suburb of the Phoenix, Arizona, Metropolitan Statistical Area.
Chandler is a city in Maricopa County, Arizona, United States, and a prominent suburb of the Phoenix, Arizona, Metropolitan Statistical Area.

San Tan Valley, Arizona

  • 2020 home value: $259,581

  • One-year projected growth rate: 8.7%

San Tan Valley is home to 80,000 people in the foothills of the San Tan Mountains with a thriving park and recreation area. San Tan Valley features age-restricted communities and family neighborhoods. It's near the larger city of Chandler.

Chandler, Arizona shown here

Chandler is a city in Maricopa County, Arizona, United States, and a prominent suburb of the Phoenix, Arizona, Metropolitan Statistical Area.
Chandler is a city in Maricopa County, Arizona, United States, and a prominent suburb of the Phoenix, Arizona, Metropolitan Statistical Area.

When It Will Become Too Expensive

  • Year: 2021

  • Projected home value: $282,165

  • U.S. median projected home value: $278,099

  • Difference in value: $4,066

Chandler, Arizona shown here

El Centro California downtown.
El Centro California downtown.

El Centro, California

  • 2020 home value: $255,836

  • One-year projected growth rate: 8.2%

El Centro covers 11.019 square miles and is the largest city in Imperial County. It has a population of 44,000 and growing.

Check Out: 30 Cities Where You Can Buy a House for Under $100K

Carrot field in Indio Californian Desert in November.
Carrot field in Indio Californian Desert in November.

When It Will Become Too Expensive

  • Year: 2022

  • Projected home value: $299,513

  • U.S. median projected home value: $297,566

  • Difference in value: $1,947

The beautiful Snake River running through Idaho Falls in Idaho.
The beautiful Snake River running through Idaho Falls in Idaho.

Idaho Falls, Idaho

  • 2020 home value: $257,435

  • One-year projected growth rate: 8%

Idaho Falls, Idaho is located in Bonneville County. It is the largest city in the Eastern Idaho region and is the third-largest metropolitan area in the state.

City of Idaho Falls in Idaho State showing famous landmark church in autumn, USA.
City of Idaho Falls in Idaho State showing famous landmark church in autumn, USA.

When It Will Become Too Expensive

  • Year: 2022

  • Projected home value: $300,272

  • U.S. median projected home value: $297,566

  • Difference in value: $2,706

Superstition Mountain as seen from the west over Apache Junction in Arizona.
Superstition Mountain as seen from the west over Apache Junction in Arizona.

Apache Junction, Arizona

  • 2020 home value: $254,454

  • One-year projected growth rate: 8.7%

Apache Junction, incorporated in 1978, is located on the eastern rim of the Phoenix Metropolitan area, near the foot of the scenic Superstition Mountains. Apache Junction crosses from Pinal County into Maricopa County to the west and is the start of the scenic Apache Trail.

Apache Junction, Arizona where Winter visitors gather to enjoy sunshine and warm weather in the shadow of the Superstition Mountains
Apache Junction, Arizona where Winter visitors gather to enjoy sunshine and warm weather in the shadow of the Superstition Mountains

When It Will Become Too Expensive

  • Year: 2022

  • Projected home value: $300,655

  • U.S. median projected home value: $297,566

  • Difference in value: $3,089

Bridgeport, Connecticut
Bridgeport, Connecticut

Bridgeport, Connecticut

  • 2020 home value: $248,796

  • One-year projected growth rate: 8.5%

Bridgeport was incorporated in 1821 and played a key role in the Revolutionary War. Today this historic seaport city on the Long Island Sound has a population of 144,399.

Bridgeport is a historic seaport city in the U.
Bridgeport is a historic seaport city in the U.

When It Will Become Too Expensive

  • Year: 2024

  • Projected home value: $344,796

  • U.S. median projected home value: $340,684

  • Difference in value: $4,112

Slater&#39;s Mill Historic Site, Pawtucket, RI
Slater's Mill Historic Site, Pawtucket, RI

Pawtucket, Rhode Island

  • 2020 home value: $251,675

  • One-year projected growth rate: 7.7%

Pawtucket, a historic center of the early machine and textile boom, was founded in 1671. It is home to 71,148, people and located at the falls of the Blackstone River and the upper tidewaters of Narragansett Bay.

Don't Miss: The Best Place To Buy a Home in Every State

Pawtucket Rhode Island
Pawtucket Rhode Island

When It Will Become Too Expensive

  • Year: 2025

  • Projected home value: $364,686

  • U.S. median projected home value: $364,532

  • Difference in value: $154

Melbourne Florida&#39;s historic downtown is on the shore of the Indian River Lagoon.
Melbourne Florida's historic downtown is on the shore of the Indian River Lagoon.

Melbourne, Florida

  • 2020 home value: $253,501

  • One-year projected growth rate: 7.6%

Melbourne is a metropolitan area with lots of access to wildlife, nature and beaches. It's just a 90-minute drive from Orlando's big attractions. It has a population of 576,808.

Melbourne Florida
Melbourne Florida

When It Will Become Too Expensive

  • Year: 2025

  • Projected home value: $365,629

  • U.S. median projected home value: $364,532

  • Difference in value: $1,097

Tampa, Fla.
Tampa, Fla.

Town 'n' Country, Florida

  • 2020 home value: $253,590

  • One-year projected growth rate: 7.6%

Town 'n' Country is a suburb of Tampa with a population of 85,620 in Hillsborough County.

Tampa, Florida shown here

Tampa Skyline, Florida
Tampa Skyline, Florida

When It Will Become Too Expensive

  • Year: 2025

  • Projected home value: $365,758

  • U.S. median projected home value: $364,532

  • Difference in value: $1,226

Tampa, Florida shown here

Phoenix arizona skyline
Phoenix arizona skyline

Maricopa, Arizona

  • 2020 home value: $244,659

  • One-year projected growth rate: 8.5%

Maricopa is one of the oldest and most historic communities in the state of Arizona, a former stop for stagecoaches crossing the west. The county holds a population of well over 4.5 million residents and includes the cities of Phoenix, Scottsdale, Tempe and Glendale.

A scene from Downtown Scottsdale at dusk with a canal and reflections in the foreground.
A scene from Downtown Scottsdale at dusk with a canal and reflections in the foreground.

When It Will Become Too Expensive

  • Year: 2025

  • Projected home value: $367,833

  • U.S. median projected home value: $364,532

  • Difference in value: $3,351

Downtown Newark skyline refection on the banks of the Passaic River.
Downtown Newark skyline refection on the banks of the Passaic River.

Irvington, New Jersey

  • 2020 home value: $236,993

  • One-year projected growth rate: 9.3%

A historic part of the American Revolution, the township of Irvington is thought to have been founded in 1692. Today it holds a population of 54,312 people. It's a suburb of Newark.

Newark, New Jersey shown here

Winter in Branch Brook Park in Newark New Jersey
Winter in Branch Brook Park in Newark New Jersey

When It Will Become Too Expensive

  • Year: 2025

  • Projected home value: $369,689

  • U.S. median projected home value: $364,532

  • Difference in value: $5,157

Newark, New Jersey shown here

Aerial view of the Atlanta, Georgia Skyline.
Aerial view of the Atlanta, Georgia Skyline.

Lilburn, Georgia

  • 2020 home value: $255,833

  • One-year projected growth rate: 7.3%

Lilburn is a suburb of Atlanta in Gwinnett County, Georgia. Its population is over 12,700.

Find Out: How Much Home You Can Buy With the Average Income in Every State

Atlanta, Georgia shown here

Condos in Atlanta suburbs just next to Highway GA 400.
Condos in Atlanta suburbs just next to Highway GA 400.

When It Will Become Too Expensive

  • Year: 2026

  • Projected home value: $390,441

  • U.S. median projected home value: $390,049

  • Difference in value: $706

rock hill south carolina
rock hill south carolina

Rock Hill, South Carolina

  • 2020 home value: $216,996

  • One-year projected growth rate: 10.3%

Rock Hill, South Carolina is located in the north-central area of South Carolina, approximately 20 miles south of Charlotte, North Carolina. The city has a growing population of 67,000 residents.

downtown of old town rock hill south carolina
downtown of old town rock hill south carolina

When It Will Become Too Expensive

  • Year: 2026

  • Projected home value: $390,755

  • U.S. median projected home value: $390,049

  • Difference in value: $706

Concord North Carolina.
Concord North Carolina.

Concord, North Carolina

  • 2020 home value: $253,441

  • One-year projected growth rate: 7.5%

Just under 80,000 people reside in Concord, which is located immediately outside of Charlotte, North Carolina. With a median income of over $60,000, Concord residents earn slightly more than the national average.

Daybreak over field.
Daybreak over field.

When It Will Become Too Expensive

  • Year: 2026

  • Projected home value: $391,136

  • U.S. median projected home value: $390,049

  • Difference in value: $1,087

good view of a sunshine afternoon at Clearwater of Florid America.
good view of a sunshine afternoon at Clearwater of Florid America.

Clearwater, Florida

  • 2020 home value: $245,200

  • One-year projected growth rate: 8.1%

Clearwater sits north of St. Petersburg and west of Tampa on Florida's Gulf Coast. The city's roughly 45,000 residents can enjoy the sun and surf as well as their proximity to two larger cities and all of the associated amenities.

A stunning sunset at Clearwater beach, Florida.
A stunning sunset at Clearwater beach, Florida.

When it Will Become Too Expensive

  • Year: 2026

  • Projected home value: $391,268

  • U.S. median projected home value: $390,049

  • Difference in value: $1,219

Panorama of Memphis Skyline with blue sky and Mississippi river.
Panorama of Memphis Skyline with blue sky and Mississippi river.

Olive Branch, Mississippi

  • 2020 home value: $247,059

  • One-year projected growth rate: 8%

Olive Branch is a city in DeSoto County, Mississippi, just across the Tennessee state line and near Memphis. This slowly growing community has a population of over 37,000.

Memphis, Tennessee shown here

Upscale townhomes for the wealthy built on a grass hill in a row against a cloudy blue sky in Memphis, Tennessee.
Upscale townhomes for the wealthy built on a grass hill in a row against a cloudy blue sky in Memphis, Tennessee.

When It Will Become Too Expensive

  • Year: 2026

  • Projected home value: $392,052

  • U.S. median projected home value: $390,049

  • Difference in value: $2,003

Memphis, Tennessee shown here

Young adults on a park bench over the bay at St.
Young adults on a park bench over the bay at St.

St. Petersburg, Florida

  • 2020 home value: $234,372

  • One-year projected growth rate: 8.6%

Sitting just south of Clearwater, St. Petersburg offers warm weather and a great location on Florida's Gulf Coast and the Tampa Bay. It has a population of over 50,000 residents.

Aerial view of St.
Aerial view of St.

When It Will Become Too Expensive

  • Year: 2027

  • Projected home value: $417,556

  • U.S. median projected home value: $417,352

  • Difference in value: $204

Clearwater Beach sunset high angle.
Clearwater Beach sunset high angle.

Largo, Florida

  • 2020 home value: $235,227

  • One-year projected growth rate: 8.7%

Largo is the third-largest city in Pinellas County, Florida as well as the fourth-largest in the Tampa Bay area. It sits in between Clearwater and St. Petersburg and has a population of almost 85,000 people.

Clearwater, Florida shown here

Clearwater Florida best weather
Clearwater Florida best weather

When It Will Become Too Expensive

  • Year: 2027

  • Projected home value: $421,788

  • U.S. median projected home value: $417,352

  • Difference in value: $4436

Clearwater, Florida shown here

Visalia California Downtown.
Visalia California Downtown.

Tulare, California

  • 2020 home value: $241,615

  • One-year projected growth rate: 8.1%

The town of Tulare was founded in 1872 by the Southern Pacific Railroad to serve as its San Joaquin Valley headquarters. The city is situated in the Central San Joaquin Valley along Highway 99, 45 miles south of Fresno, 60 miles north of Bakersfield and near the city of Visalia.

Visalia, California shown here

California, United States - winding road in countryside landscape of Tulare County.
California, United States - winding road in countryside landscape of Tulare County.

When It Will Become Too Expensive

  • Year: 2028

  • Projected home value: $450,536

  • U.S. median projected home value: $446,567

  • Difference in value: $3,969

Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA downtown skyline on the Grand River at dusk.
Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA downtown skyline on the Grand River at dusk.

Kentwood, Michigan

  • 2020 home value: $227,012

  • One-year projected growth rate: 8.8%

Kentwood is a suburb of Grand Rapids with a population of 51,525. Kentwood is in Kent County.

Grand Rapids, Michigan shown here

Michigan-East-Grand-Rapids
Michigan-East-Grand-Rapids

When It Will Become Too Expensive

  • Year: 2029

  • Projected home value: $484,963

  • U.S. median projected home value: $477,827

  • Difference in value: $7,136

Grand Rapids, Michigan shown here

More From GOBankingRates

Joel Anderson contributed to the reporting for this article.

GOBankingRates took the overall U.S. median home value and projected its growth over 10 years using Zillow’s September 2020-21 one-year forecast. This projection was then compared to the projections of 537 U.S. cities that currently have home prices below the national median, with those surpassing the national median in the next 10 years (plus its projected growth rate over the same period) being deemed “not affordable.” For each "not affordable" city over the next decade, GOBankingRates found the following factors: (1) year the city will become "not affordable"; (2) projected home value for that year; (3) US average projected home value for that year; and (4) the difference in value between factors (2) and (3). NOTE: GOBankingRates does not expect growth in home value to stay stagnant at one current rate for the next decade, but using these constant figures gives us an idea of where certain markets are heading without unforeseen market disruptors in the future. All data used to conduct this study was compiled and verified on Oct. 29, 2020.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford a Home in These Cities

Recommended Stories

  • Better Buy: Amazon vs. Costco

    The two retailers both benefited from pandemic tailwinds. Which one is better positioned to keep up the momentum?

  • Serge Ibaka looks sharp in return, but Clippers sit several players and lose to Rockets

    Serge Ibaka had 15 points and seven rebounds in his first game since March 14, but the Clippers lost 122-115 to the host Houston Rockets.

  • GOP congressman let his son live in Capitol basement for weeks, lawsuit alleges

    Rep Doug Lamborn ‘gave his son the necessary access to live in a storage area in the basement of the US Capitol,’ the lawsuit alleges

  • Fire causes extensive damage to historic theater in Stockton

    A historic theater in Stockton was heavily damaged in a five-alarm fire Friday. The fire ignited around 5 a.m. at the old Empire Theatre on Pacific Avenue in the Miracle Mile District, according to the Stockton Fire Department. A huge amount of resources were used to put out the flames. The fire marshal says there is smoke and water damage throughout most of the building, and video from LiveCopter 3 shows the extensive damage to the theater's roof. See more in the video above.

  • Singapore tightens COVID-19 measures, travel bubble unlikely

    Singapore further tightened its COVID-19 measures as it seeks to control an increase in untraceable coronavirus infections in the city-state. “A pattern of local unlinked community cases has emerged and is persisting,” Singapore’s Ministry of Health said in a statement Friday. “This is worrying as it suggests that there may be unknown cases in the community with possible ongoing community transmission and that our earlier and ongoing measures to break the chains of transmissions may be insufficient.”

  • Congress strikes surprise deal to move ahead with special commission on Capitol riot

    ‘Inaction – or just moving on – is simply not an option,’ Rep Bennie Thompson says as he announces new bill, which took months to agree on

  • Liz Cheney calls out Fox News for election lies in on-air interview

    Ousted top GOP messenger says cable news channel has ‘particular obligation to make sure people know election wasn’t stolen’

  • ‘Do Palestinians have a right to survive?’ AOC makes impassioned speech against Biden policy on Israel crisis

    Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said that the United States ‘must acknowledge its role in the injustice and human rights violations of Palestinians’

  • Oklahoma theme park stands by throwing TikTok user out because her shorts were too short

    The park alleged that Breedlove used offensive language which wasn’t seen in the video she documented.

  • Prince Harry says royals are in cycle of ‘genetic pain’ passing on bad parenting habits

    Prince revealed that he began seeking therapy thanks to his wife’s concerns over his mental health

  • Booming UK economy to outpace US, says Haldane

    The Bank of England economist says it's realistic to expect a 'tennis ball bounce' for the UK

  • 7 Palestinians killed in the West Bank after clashes with Israeli forces, officials say

    Five of the deaths were reportedly connected to stone-throwing clashes. A sixth person had attempted to stab an Israeli soldier, Israel's army said.

  • How murky legal rules allow Tesla's Musk to keep moving markets

    With his cult following, Tesla boss Elon Musk has amassed considerable power to move markets with his musings, but murky rules make it difficult for regulators to rein him in. The celebrity CEO, who boasts more than 54 million Twitter followers and has a devoted constituency on Reddit, has whipsawed the cryptocurrency market and sent some stocks soaring this year with a series of tweets and business announcements. A Musk tweet on Wednesday that Tesla would no longer accept payments in bitcoin sent the cryptocurrency tumbling 17%, roiling bitcoin futures and dragging down the broader cryptocurrency market.

  • How the United States Beat the Variants, for Now

    On Dec. 29, a National Guardsman in Colorado became the first known case in the United States of a contagious new variant of the coronavirus. The news was unsettling. The variant, called B.1.1.7, had roiled Britain, was beginning to surge in Europe and threatened to do the same in the United States. And although scientists did not know it yet, other mutants were also cropping up around the country. They included variants that had devastated South Africa and Brazil and that seemed to be able to sidestep the immune system, as well as others homegrown in California, Oregon and New York. This mélange of variants could not have come at a worse time. The nation was at the start of a post-holiday surge of cases that would dwarf all previous waves. And the distribution of powerful vaccines made by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech was botched by chaos and miscommunication. Scientists warned that the variants — and B.1.1.7 in particular — might lead to a fourth wave and that the already strained health care system might buckle. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times That did not happen. B.1.1.7 did become the predominant version of the virus in the United States, now accounting for nearly three-quarters of all cases. But the surge experts had feared ended up a mere blip in most of the country. The nationwide total of daily new cases began falling in April and has now dropped more than 85% from the horrific highs of January. “It’s pretty humbling,” said Kristian Andersen, a virus expert at Scripps Research in La Jolla, California. “We could actually do a lot better than I had expected.” Andersen and other virus watchers still see variants as a potential source of trouble in the months to come — particularly one that has battered Brazil and is growing rapidly in 17 U.S. states. But they are also taking stock of the past few months to better understand how the nation dodged the variant threat. Experts point to a combination of factors — masks, social distancing and other restrictions, and perhaps a seasonal wane of infections — that bought crucial time for tens of millions of Americans to get vaccinated. They also credit a good dose of serendipity, as B.1.1.7, unlike some of its competitors, is powerless against the vaccines. “I think we got lucky, to be honest,” said Nathan Grubaugh, a public health researcher at Yale University. “We’re being rescued by the vaccine.” After B.1.1.7 emerged at the end of December, new variants with combinations of troubling mutations came to light. Scientists fretted about how the competition among the variants might play out. In January, researchers in California discovered a variant with 10 mutations that was growing more common there and had drifted into other states. Laboratory experiments suggested that the variant could dodge an antibody treatment that had worked well against previous forms of the virus and that it was perhaps also more contagious. In the months that followed, the United States has drastically improved its surveillance of how the variants mutate. Last week more than 28,800 virus genomes, almost 10% of all positive test cases, were uploaded to an international online database called GISAID. That clearer picture has enabled scientists to watch how the mutants compete. The California variant turned out to be a weak competitor, and its numbers dropped sharply in February and March. It is still prevalent in parts of Northern California, but it has virtually disappeared from southern parts of the state and never found a foothold elsewhere in the country. By April 24, it accounted for just 3.2% of all virus samples tested in the country as B.1.1.7 soared to 66%. “B.1.1.7 went in for the knockout, and it’s like, ‘Bye-bye, California variant,’” Andersen said. On the other side of the country, researchers reported in February that a variant called B.1.526 was spreading quickly in New York and appeared to be a formidable adversary for B.1.1.7. By February, each of those variants had grown to about 35% of the samples collected by Grubaugh’s lab in Connecticut. But B.1.1.7 came out on top. In fact, B.1.1.7 seems to have the edge over nearly every variant identified so far. At a congressional hearing Tuesday, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said B.1.1.7 made up 72% of cases in the country. “We’re really seeing B.1.1.7 pushing out other variants decisively,” said Emma Hodcroft, a public health researcher at the University of Bern. The variants identified in California and New York turned out to be only moderately more contagious than older versions of the virus, and much of their initial success may have been luck. The overall boom in cases last fall amplified what might otherwise have gone undetected. It is unclear what gives B.1.1.7 an edge over the others. “Is it the greatest of all the variants? It’s just really hard to say right now,” said Angela Rasmussen, a virus expert at the University of Saskatchewan’s Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization. “We need more research to figure out more about what all of these combinations of mutations are doing.” Some answers may come from California, where researchers are staging a head-to-head competition in a lab, injecting mice with a cocktail of B.1.1.7 and six other variants. “The idea is to see which one will win out,” said Dr. Charles Chiu, a virus expert at the University of California, San Francisco, who was the first scientist to discover the California variant. In Michigan, one of the few states that saw the predicted surge in cases this spring, B.1.1.7 found a hook in younger people who were returning to schools and playing contact sports. “Because it’s more transmissible, the virus finds cracks in behavior that normally wouldn’t have been as much of a problem,” said Emily Martin, a public health researcher at the University of Michigan. But in the rest of the country, people naturally became more cautious when confronted with the horrifying toll of the virus after the holidays. B.1.1.7 is thought to be about 60% more contagious than previous forms of the virus, but its mode of spread is no different. Most states had at least partial restrictions on indoor dining and instituted mask mandates. “B.1.1.7 is more transmissible, but it can’t jump through a mask,” Hodcroft said. “So we can still stop its spread.” But other experts are still discomfited by how much the virus seems to have defied predictions. “I can’t necessarily ascribe it just to behavior,” said Sarah Cobey, an evolutionary biologist at the University of Chicago. Respiratory viruses sometimes go through seasonal cycles, but it is not clear why the coronavirus’s cycle would have caused it to decline in the middle of winter. “That makes me feel maybe even more ignorant,” she said. Also puzzling is why variants that pummeled other countries have not yet spread widely in the United States. B.1.351 rapidly dominated South Africa and some other African countries late last year. It was first reported in the United States on Jan. 28 but still accounts for only 1% of cases. That may be because it cannot get ahead of the fast-spreading B.1.1.7. “I think that is because it doesn’t really have much transmission advantage,” said William Hanage, a public health researcher at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. P.1, a variant that is ravaging Brazil, got off to a slow start in the United States but is now estimated to make up more than 10% of the country’s cases. “I believe it is a matter of time before the P.1 variant becomes one of the most prevalent in the USA,” warned Dr. André Ricardo Ribas Freitas, a medical researcher at Faculdade São Leopoldo Mandic in Brazil. Still, Nels Elde, an evolutionary biologist at the University of Utah, said the events of the past four months raised questions about whether it was worth fretting over different variants, rather than focusing on the behaviors that can rein in all of them. “We’re splitting hairs between a handful of mutations here and there. We’ve lost some perspective,” he said. “It’s catnip for a curious mind.” The United States has an ample supply of powerful vaccines that make variants more an academic concern than a cause of worry for the average person. The vaccines may be slightly less effective against the variants identified in South Africa and Brazil, but they prevent severe disease from all known variants. It is not impossible the situation could worsen. Only about 35% of people in the United States have been fully immunized, and the protection from the vaccines may wane by the winter. No one knows how variants emerging in other parts of the world, like one that has come to prominence in India and is circulating at low levels in the United States, will behave here. And yet more variants will inevitably arise in places where the virus is rampant, Cobey warned: “There’s a lot of evolution to happen yet.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Here's what it looked like the last time Israeli forces launched a major ground offensive against Hamas in Gaza

    Israel is launching airstrikes and Hamas is launching rockets in an escalation reminiscent of the devastating fighting in 2014.

  • Stefanik says Republicans are unified in working with Trump

    Moments after being voted in as House Republican Conference chair on Friday, Rep. Elise Stefanik told reporters that she supports former President Donald Trump and that Republican voters are unified in working with him. She made her remarks two days after Rep. Liz Cheney was removed from the same leadership post for refusing to support Trump’s false claim that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

  • Robert De Niro injured his leg while in Oklahoma to film new Martin Scorsese movie

    The actor's injury reportedly occurred off the set of "Killers of a Flower Moon," and shouldn't impact his appearance in the movie.

  • Pipeline Attack Yields Urgent Lessons About U.S. Cybersecurity

    For years, government officials and industry executives have run elaborate simulations of a targeted cyberattack on the power grid or gas pipelines in the United States, imagining how the country would respond. But when the real, this-is-not-a-drill moment arrived, it didn’t look anything like the war games. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The attacker was not a terror group or a hostile state like Russia, China or Iran, as had been assumed in the simulations. It was a criminal extortion ring. The goal was not to disrupt the economy by taking a pipeline offline but to hold corporate data for ransom. The most visible effects — long lines of nervous motorists at gas stations — stemmed not from a government response but from a decision by the victim, Colonial Pipeline, which controls nearly half the gasoline, jet fuel and diesel flowing along the East Coast, to turn off the spigot. It did so out of concern that the malware that had infected its back-office functions could make it difficult to bill for fuel delivered along the pipeline or even spread into the pipeline’s operating system. What happened next was a vivid example of the difference between tabletop simulations and the cascade of consequences that can follow even a relatively unsophisticated attack. The aftereffects of the episode are still playing out, but some of the lessons are already clear, and they demonstrate how far the government and private industry have to go in preventing and dealing with cyberattacks and in creating rapid backup systems for when critical infrastructure goes down. In this case, the long-held belief that the pipeline’s operations were totally isolated from the data systems that were locked up by DarkSide, a ransomware gang believed to be operating out of Russia, turned out to be false. And the company’s decision to turn off the pipeline touched off a series of dominoes including panic buying at the pumps and a quiet fear inside the government that the damage could spread quickly. A confidential assessment prepared by the Energy and Homeland Security Departments found that the country could only afford another three to five days with the Colonial pipeline shut down before buses and other mass transit would have to limit operations because of a lack of diesel fuel. Chemical factories and refinery operations would also shut down, because there would be no way to distribute what they produced, the report said. And while President Joe Biden’s aides announced efforts to find alternative ways to haul gasoline and jet fuel up the East Coast, none were immediately in place. There was a shortage of truck drivers and of tanker cars for trains. “Every fragility was exposed,” said Dmitri Alperovitch, who co-founded CrowdStrike, a cybersecurity firm, and chairs the think tank Silverado Policy Accelerator. “We learned a lot about what could go wrong. Unfortunately, so did our adversaries.” The list of lessons is long. Colonial, a private company, may have thought it had an impermeable wall of protections, but it was easily breached. Even after it paid the extortionists nearly $5 million in digital currency to recover its data, the company found that the process of decrypting its data and turning the pipeline back on was agonizingly slow, meaning it will still be days before the East Coast gets back to normal. “This is not like flicking on a light switch,” Biden said Thursday, noting that the 5,500-mile pipeline had never before been shut down. For the administration, the event proved a perilous week in crisis management. Biden told aides, one recalled, that nothing could wreak political damage faster than television images of gas lines and rising prices, with the inevitable comparison to Jimmy Carter’s worse moments as president. Biden feared that, unless the pipeline resumed operations, panic receded and price gouging was nipped in the bud, the situation would feed concerns that the economic recovery is still fragile and that inflation is rising. Beyond the flurry of actions to get oil moving on trucks, trains and ships, Biden published a long-gestating executive order that, for the first time, seeks to mandate changes in cybersecurity. And he suggested that he was willing to take steps that the Obama administration hesitated to take during the 2016 election hacks — direct action to strike back at the attackers. “We’re also going to pursue a measure to disrupt their ability to operate,” Biden said, a line that seemed to hint that U.S. Cyber Command, the military’s cyberwarfare force, was being authorized to kick DarkSide offline, much as it did to another ransomware group in the fall before the presidential election. Hours later, the group’s internet sites went dark. By early Friday, DarkSide and several other ransomware groups, including Babuk, which has hacked Washington D.C.’s police department, announced they were getting out of the game. DarkSide alluded to disruptive action by an unspecified law enforcement agency, though it was not clear if that was the result of U.S. action or pressure from Russia before Biden’s expected summit with President Vladimir Putin. And going quiet might simply have reflected a decision by the ransomware gang to frustrate retaliation efforts by shutting down its operations, perhaps temporarily. The Pentagon’s Cyber Command referred questions to the National Security Council, which declined to comment. The episode underscored the emergence of a new “blended threat,” one that may come from cybercriminals, but is often tolerated, and sometimes encouraged, by a nation that sees the attacks as serving its interests.That is why Biden singled out Russia — not as the culprit, but as the nation that harbors more ransomware groups than any other country. “We do not believe the Russian government was involved in this attack, but we do have strong reason to believe the criminals who did this attack are living in Russia,” Biden said. “We have been in direct communication with Moscow about the imperative for responsible countries to take action against these ransomware networks.” With DarkSide’s systems down, it is unclear how Biden’s administration would retaliate further, beyond possible indictments and sanctions, which have not deterred Russian cybercriminals before. Striking back with a cyberattack also carries its own risks of escalation. The administration also has to reckon with the fact that so much of America’s critical infrastructure is owned and operated by the private sector and remains ripe for attack. “This attack has exposed just how poor our resilience is,” said Kiersten E. Todt, managing director of the nonprofit Cyber Readiness Institute. “We are overthinking the threat, when we’re still not doing the bare basics to secure our critical infrastructure.” The good news, some officials said, was that Americans got a wake-up call. Congress came face-to-face with the reality that the federal government lacks the authority to require the companies that control more than 80% of the nation’s critical infrastructure to adopt minimal levels of cybersecurity. The bad news, they said, was that U.S. adversaries — not only superpowers but terrorists and cybercriminals — learned just how little it takes to incite chaos across a large part of the country, even if they do not break into the core of the electric grid, or the operational control systems that move gasoline, water and propane around the country. Something as basic as a well-designed ransomware attack may easily do the trick, while offering plausible deniability to states like Russia, China and Iran that often tap outsiders for sensitive cyberoperations. It remains a mystery how DarkSide first broke into Colonial’s business network. The privately held company has said virtually nothing about how the attack unfolded, at least in public. It waited four days before having any substantive discussions with the administration, an eternity during a cyberattack. Cybersecurity experts also note that Colonial Pipeline would never have had to shut down its pipeline if it had more confidence in the separation between its business network and pipeline operations. “There should absolutely be separation between data management and the actual operational technology,” Todt said. “Not doing the basics is frankly inexcusable for a company that carries 45% of gas to the East Coast.” Other pipeline operators in the United States deploy advanced firewalls between their data and their operations that only allow data to flow one direction, out of the pipeline, and would prevent a ransomware attack from spreading in. Colonial Pipeline has not said whether it deployed that level of security on its pipeline. Industry analysts say many critical infrastructure operators say installing such unidirectional gateways along a 5,500-mile pipeline can be complicated or prohibitively expensive. Others say the cost to deploy those safeguards are still cheaper than the losses from potential downtime. Deterring ransomware criminals, which have been growing in number and brazenness over the past few years, will certainly be more difficult than deterring nations. But this week made the urgency clear. “It’s all fun and games when we are stealing each other’s money,” said Sue Gordon, a former principal deputy director of national intelligence, and a longtime CIA analyst with a specialty in cyberissues, said at a conference held by The Cipher Brief, an online intelligence newsletter. “When we are messing with a society’s ability to operate, we can’t tolerate it.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • AP source: Broncos WR DaeSean Hamilton injures knee offsite

    A person with knowledge of the details tells The Associated Press that Broncos wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton sustained a serious knee injury Friday while working out on his own. The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Hamilton is suspected to have torn an ACL, as first reported by NFL Network. This is the second time this month that a Broncos veteran has been hurt away from the team's facilities.

  • Neo-Nazi Dumps 3 Dead Bodies at Albuquerque Hospital Then Flees: FBI

    KOB4/Metropolitan Detention CenterA suspected white supremacist is facing charges after allegedly ditching a bullet-riddled car containing three dead men in the parking lot of an Albuquerque hospital this week.Richard Kuykendall, a 41-year-old with an “apparent association” with the Aryan Brotherhood prison gang, was charged Friday with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition for his role in the Wednesday triple homicide, according to a criminal complaint filed Friday in the U.S. District Court for New Mexico.Prosecutors allege that after a deadly shootout in a nearby alley, Kuykendall drove to Presbyterian Kaseman Hospital with the victims, removed his shirt and told a security officer “that there were three dead guys in the Chevy” before he walked away.The criminal complaint—first obtained by Seamus Hughes, a researcher at George Washington University’s Program on Extremism and a Daily Beast contributor—notes that authorities only believe Kuykendall “may be responsible for the death of one of the three men.”The victims, who have not yet been identified, were also members of the gang. Kuykendall is being held on bail at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Albuquerque.SHOOTING VIDEO: @ABQPOLICE said three bodies showed up at Kaseman Hospital around 3pm yesterday. They have not confirmed these videos are connected, but show a what appears to be a barrage of bullets at 2:40p yesterday. 2 miles away a bloodied man is seen leaving the scene @KOB4 pic.twitter.com/jqnvdcW4Tn— Ryan Laughlin (@RyanLaughlinKOB) May 13, 2021 Prosecutors described the Aryan Brotherhood as a “nationwide prison gang that strives to control drug distribution and other illegal activity within state and federal prisons.” Formed by white inmates, it has about 20,000 members both in and out of prison and is known for using Nazi symbols, including swastikas and SS lightning bolts, the complaint states.While authorities have not provided a motive for Wednesday’s slaying, the complaint notes that the gang is known for murdering or threatening members who do not remain loyal or pose a threat to the enterprise.“The [Aryan Brotherhood] uses murder and the threat of murder to maintain a position of power within the prison and jail system,” the complaint states. “Inmates and others who do not follow the orders of the [Aryan Brotherhood] are subject to being murdered, as is anyone who uses violence against an [Aryan Brotherhood] member.”Prosecutors state Kuykendall was walking in an alley behind a local pizza shop on Wednesday when a dark-colored Chevy Malibu pulled up behind him. When Kuykendall tried to get in the car, shots were immediately fired at him.Kuykendall “ducked and maintained a low center of gravity as he ran around the front” of the car while shots were still being fired. He was able to jump in the car.She Masqueraded as an Aryan Princess to Take Down Neo-NazisA few seconds later, Kuykendall exited the car and walked toward a dumpster, the complaint states. “Kuykendall remained next to the dumpster for nine seconds and then went back to the car.” The Albuquerque Police Department later found a 9mm pistol in the dumpster.Prosecutors state that after possibly moving a person inside the car, Kuykendall got into the driver’s seat—on top of the presumably dead driver—and drove to the nearby hospital.Once there, he took off his shirt, revealing several tattoos associated with the neo-Nazi group, including “a large letter B on his left shoulder and an iron cross on his left breast,” the complaint states.When authorities arrived, they found a car “riddled with bullet holes” with a loaded pistol under the driver’s seat, an empty pistol on the back seat and spent bullet casings throughout the car, the complaint says.It’s far from Kuykendall’s first run-in with the law. “Kuykendall has an impressive criminal history, with at least 35 arrests in New Mexico and Massachusetts,” the complaint states. His crimes range from forgery and identity theft to larceny and conspiracy, to an assault of a family member in 2018.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.