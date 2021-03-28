In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford a Home in These Cities

Jordan Rosenfeld
·11 min read
Susanne Pommer / Shutterstock.com
Susanne Pommer / Shutterstock.com

Rising home values can quickly transition a reasonable housing market into the type of real estate monster that has consumed places like the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles and New York. While the idea of affordable housing in an urban center isn’t implausible for plenty of Americans living in the Midwest and South, that’s also rapidly changing in some areas.

See: The Worst Places To Buy a Home During the Pandemic — and Where To Invest Instead

GOBankingRates conducted a study to determine which major U.S. cities are on track to lose their label of affordability. After taking 300 of the biggest cities in the U.S., the study used Zillow’s one-year forecast to project the growth in home values in each city over the next decade. Then, it identified the places where that change would take the average home value from under the national median — which currently sits at $259,906 and is expected to rise 7.0% in the next year — to over the median at some point in the next 10 years.

Granted, this approach comes with some caveats. Projecting into the future based on a single year’s growth rate could ultimately paint an unfair picture in markets where the current rate is an anomaly. Additionally, Zillow’s estimated home values don’t necessarily reflect the list prices or sale prices in each market.

Still, identifying the areas that are outpacing the national average for growth can help shed light on the cities where you should buy a home sooner rather than later. If you end up living in one of these cities 10 years down the line, you might want to check out other, more affordable real estate markets instead.

Last updated: Feb. 15, 2021

Ogden is a city and the county seat of Weber County, Utah, United States, approximately 10 miles east of the Great Salt Lake.
Ogden is a city and the county seat of Weber County, Utah, United States, approximately 10 miles east of the Great Salt Lake.

Ogden, Utah

  • 2020 home value: $258,544

  • One-year projected growth rate: 8.1%

Ogden was the first settlement in Utah, located 35 miles north of Salt Lake City. It attracts numerous tourists to ski and enjoy the snow.

Find Out: How the Economy Is Doing in 30 Coronavirus Hot Spots

When It Will Become Too Expensive

  • Year: 2021

  • Projected home value: $279,486

  • U.S. median projected home value: $278,099

  • Difference in value: $1,387

Afford More Home: 10 Most Lucrative Side Business Ideas

Providence, Rhode Island, USA park and skyline.
Providence, Rhode Island, USA park and skyline.

Providence, Rhode Island

  • 2020 home value: $259,027

  • One-year projected growth rate: 8.3%

Historic Providence was founded in 1636 by preacher Roger Williams and boasts a population of 179,883 people.

Discover: The Most Expensive Suburbs in Every State

Providence, Rhode Island, USA city skyline on the Providence River at twilight.
Providence, Rhode Island, USA city skyline on the Providence River at twilight.

When It Will Become Too Expensive

  • Year: 2021

  • Projected home value: $280,526

  • U.S. median projected home value: $278,099

  • Difference in value: $2,427

Chandler is a city in Maricopa County, Arizona, United States, and a prominent suburb of the Phoenix, Arizona, Metropolitan Statistical Area.
Chandler is a city in Maricopa County, Arizona, United States, and a prominent suburb of the Phoenix, Arizona, Metropolitan Statistical Area.

San Tan Valley, Arizona

  • 2020 home value: $259,581

  • One-year projected growth rate: 8.7%

San Tan Valley is home to 80,000 people in the foothills of the San Tan Mountains with a thriving park and recreation area. San Tan Valley features age-restricted communities and family neighborhoods. It’s near the larger city of Chandler.

Chandler, Arizona shown here

Chandler is a city in Maricopa County, Arizona, United States, and a prominent suburb of the Phoenix, Arizona, Metropolitan Statistical Area.
Chandler is a city in Maricopa County, Arizona, United States, and a prominent suburb of the Phoenix, Arizona, Metropolitan Statistical Area.

When It Will Become Too Expensive

  • Year: 2021

  • Projected home value: $282,165

  • U.S. median projected home value: $278,099

  • Difference in value: $4,066

Chandler, Arizona shown here

El Centro California downtown.
El Centro California downtown.

El Centro, California

  • 2020 home value: $255,836

  • One-year projected growth rate: 8.2%

El Centro covers 11.019 square miles and is the largest city in Imperial County. It has a population of 44,000 and growing.

Check Out: 30 Cities Where You Can Buy a House for Under $100K

Carrot field in Indio Californian Desert in November.
Carrot field in Indio Californian Desert in November.

When It Will Become Too Expensive

  • Year: 2022

  • Projected home value: $299,513

  • U.S. median projected home value: $297,566

  • Difference in value: $1,947

The beautiful Snake River running through Idaho Falls in Idaho.
The beautiful Snake River running through Idaho Falls in Idaho.

Idaho Falls, Idaho

  • 2020 home value: $257,435

  • One-year projected growth rate: 8%

Idaho Falls, Idaho is located in Bonneville County. It is the largest city in the Eastern Idaho region and is the third-largest metropolitan area in the state.

City of Idaho Falls in Idaho State showing famous landmark church in autumn, USA.
City of Idaho Falls in Idaho State showing famous landmark church in autumn, USA.

When It Will Become Too Expensive

  • Year: 2022

  • Projected home value: $300,272

  • U.S. median projected home value: $297,566

  • Difference in value: $2,706

Superstition Mountain as seen from the west over Apache Junction in Arizona.
Superstition Mountain as seen from the west over Apache Junction in Arizona.

Apache Junction, Arizona

  • 2020 home value: $254,454

  • One-year projected growth rate: 8.7%

Apache Junction, incorporated in 1978, is located on the eastern rim of the Phoenix Metropolitan area, near the foot of the scenic Superstition Mountains. Apache Junction crosses from Pinal County into Maricopa County to the west and is the start of the scenic Apache Trail.

Apache Junction, Arizona where Winter visitors gather to enjoy sunshine and warm weather in the shadow of the Superstition Mountains
Apache Junction, Arizona where Winter visitors gather to enjoy sunshine and warm weather in the shadow of the Superstition Mountains

When It Will Become Too Expensive

  • Year: 2022

  • Projected home value: $300,655

  • U.S. median projected home value: $297,566

  • Difference in value: $3,089

Bridgeport, Connecticut
Bridgeport, Connecticut

Bridgeport, Connecticut

  • 2020 home value: $248,796

  • One-year projected growth rate: 8.5%

Bridgeport was incorporated in 1821 and played a key role in the Revolutionary War. Today this historic seaport city on the Long Island Sound has a population of 144,399.

Bridgeport is a historic seaport city in the U.
Bridgeport is a historic seaport city in the U.

When It Will Become Too Expensive

  • Year: 2024

  • Projected home value: $344,796

  • U.S. median projected home value: $340,684

  • Difference in value: $4,112

Slater&#39;s Mill Historic Site, Pawtucket, RI
Slater's Mill Historic Site, Pawtucket, RI

Pawtucket, Rhode Island

  • 2020 home value: $251,675

  • One-year projected growth rate: 7.7%

Pawtucket, a historic center of the early machine and textile boom, was founded in 1671. It is home to 71,148, people and located at the falls of the Blackstone River and the upper tidewaters of Narragansett Bay.

Don’t Miss: The Best Place To Buy a Home in Every State

Pawtucket Rhode Island
Pawtucket Rhode Island

When It Will Become Too Expensive

  • Year: 2025

  • Projected home value: $364,686

  • U.S. median projected home value: $364,532

  • Difference in value: $154

Melbourne Florida&#39;s historic downtown is on the shore of the Indian River Lagoon.
Melbourne Florida's historic downtown is on the shore of the Indian River Lagoon.

Melbourne, Florida

  • 2020 home value: $253,501

  • One-year projected growth rate: 7.6%

Melbourne is a metropolitan area with lots of access to wildlife, nature and beaches. It’s just a 90-minute drive from Orlando’s big attractions. It has a population of 576,808.

Melbourne Florida
Melbourne Florida

When It Will Become Too Expensive

  • Year: 2025

  • Projected home value: $365,629

  • U.S. median projected home value: $364,532

  • Difference in value: $1,097

Tampa, Fla.
Tampa, Fla.

Town 'n' Country, Florida

  • 2020 home value: $253,590

  • One-year projected growth rate: 7.6%

Town ‘n’ Country is a suburb of Tampa with a population of 85,620 in Hillsborough County.

Tampa, Florida shown here

Tampa Skyline, Florida
Tampa Skyline, Florida

When It Will Become Too Expensive

  • Year: 2025

  • Projected home value: $365,758

  • U.S. median projected home value: $364,532

  • Difference in value: $1,226

Tampa, Florida shown here

Phoenix arizona skyline
Phoenix arizona skyline

Maricopa, Arizona

  • 2020 home value: $244,659

  • One-year projected growth rate: 8.5%

Maricopa is one of the oldest and most historic communities in the state of Arizona, a former stop for stagecoaches crossing the west. The county holds a population of well over 4.5 million residents and includes the cities of Phoenix, Scottsdale, Tempe and Glendale.

A scene from Downtown Scottsdale at dusk with a canal and reflections in the foreground.
A scene from Downtown Scottsdale at dusk with a canal and reflections in the foreground.

When It Will Become Too Expensive

  • Year: 2025

  • Projected home value: $367,833

  • U.S. median projected home value: $364,532

  • Difference in value: $3,351

Downtown Newark skyline refection on the banks of the Passaic River.
Downtown Newark skyline refection on the banks of the Passaic River.

Irvington, New Jersey

  • 2020 home value: $236,993

  • One-year projected growth rate: 9.3%

A historic part of the American Revolution, the township of Irvington is thought to have been founded in 1692. Today it holds a population of 54,312 people. It’s a suburb of Newark.

Newark, New Jersey shown here

Winter in Branch Brook Park in Newark New Jersey
Winter in Branch Brook Park in Newark New Jersey

When It Will Become Too Expensive

  • Year: 2025

  • Projected home value: $369,689

  • U.S. median projected home value: $364,532

  • Difference in value: $5,157

Newark, New Jersey shown here

Aerial view of the Atlanta, Georgia Skyline.
Aerial view of the Atlanta, Georgia Skyline.

Lilburn, Georgia

  • 2020 home value: $255,833

  • One-year projected growth rate: 7.3%

Lilburn is a suburb of Atlanta in Gwinnett County, Georgia. Its population is over 12,700.

Find Out: How Much Home You Can Buy With the Average Income in Every State

Atlanta, Georgia shown here

Condos in Atlanta suburbs just next to Highway GA 400.
Condos in Atlanta suburbs just next to Highway GA 400.

When It Will Become Too Expensive

  • Year: 2026

  • Projected home value: $390,441

  • U.S. median projected home value: $390,049

  • Difference in value: $706

rock hill south carolina
rock hill south carolina

Rock Hill, South Carolina

  • 2020 home value: $216,996

  • One-year projected growth rate: 10.3%

Rock Hill, South Carolina is located in the north-central area of South Carolina, approximately 20 miles south of Charlotte, North Carolina. The city has a growing population of 67,000 residents.

downtown of old town rock hill south carolina
downtown of old town rock hill south carolina

When It Will Become Too Expensive

  • Year: 2026

  • Projected home value: $390,755

  • U.S. median projected home value: $390,049

  • Difference in value: $706

Concord North Carolina.
Concord North Carolina.

Concord, North Carolina

  • 2020 home value: $253,441

  • One-year projected growth rate: 7.5%

Just under 80,000 people reside in Concord, which is located immediately outside of Charlotte, North Carolina. With a median income of over $60,000, Concord residents earn slightly more than the national average.

Daybreak over field.
Daybreak over field.

When It Will Become Too Expensive

  • Year: 2026

  • Projected home value: $391,136

  • U.S. median projected home value: $390,049

  • Difference in value: $1,087

good view of a sunshine afternoon at Clearwater of Florid America.
good view of a sunshine afternoon at Clearwater of Florid America.

Clearwater, Florida

  • 2020 home value: $245,200

  • One-year projected growth rate: 8.1%

Clearwater sits north of St. Petersburg and west of Tampa on Florida’s Gulf Coast. The city’s roughly 45,000 residents can enjoy the sun and surf as well as their proximity to two larger cities and all of the associated amenities.

A stunning sunset at Clearwater beach, Florida.
A stunning sunset at Clearwater beach, Florida.

When it Will Become Too Expensive

  • Year: 2026

  • Projected home value: $391,268

  • U.S. median projected home value: $390,049

  • Difference in value: $1,219

Panorama of Memphis Skyline with blue sky and Mississippi river.
Panorama of Memphis Skyline with blue sky and Mississippi river.

Olive Branch, Mississippi

  • 2020 home value: $247,059

  • One-year projected growth rate: 8%

Olive Branch is a city in DeSoto County, Mississippi, just across the Tennessee state line and near Memphis. This slowly growing community has a population of over 37,000.

Memphis, Tennessee shown here

Upscale townhomes for the wealthy built on a grass hill in a row against a cloudy blue sky in Memphis, Tennessee.
Upscale townhomes for the wealthy built on a grass hill in a row against a cloudy blue sky in Memphis, Tennessee.

When It Will Become Too Expensive

  • Year: 2026

  • Projected home value: $392,052

  • U.S. median projected home value: $390,049

  • Difference in value: $2,003

Memphis, Tennessee shown here

Young adults on a park bench over the bay at St.
Young adults on a park bench over the bay at St.

St. Petersburg, Florida

  • 2020 home value: $234,372

  • One-year projected growth rate: 8.6%

Sitting just south of Clearwater, St. Petersburg offers warm weather and a great location on Florida’s Gulf Coast and the Tampa Bay. It has a population of over 50,000 residents.

Aerial view of St.
Aerial view of St.

When It Will Become Too Expensive

  • Year: 2027

  • Projected home value: $417,556

  • U.S. median projected home value: $417,352

  • Difference in value: $204

Clearwater Beach sunset high angle.
Clearwater Beach sunset high angle.

Largo, Florida

  • 2020 home value: $235,227

  • One-year projected growth rate: 8.7%

Largo is the third-largest city in Pinellas County, Florida as well as the fourth-largest in the Tampa Bay area. It sits in between Clearwater and St. Petersburg and has a population of almost 85,000 people.

Clearwater, Florida shown here

Clearwater Florida best weather
Clearwater Florida best weather

When It Will Become Too Expensive

  • Year: 2027

  • Projected home value: $421,788

  • U.S. median projected home value: $417,352

  • Difference in value: $4436

Clearwater, Florida shown here

Visalia California Downtown.
Visalia California Downtown.

Tulare, California

  • 2020 home value: $241,615

  • One-year projected growth rate: 8.1%

The town of Tulare was founded in 1872 by the Southern Pacific Railroad to serve as its San Joaquin Valley headquarters. The city is situated in the Central San Joaquin Valley along Highway 99, 45 miles south of Fresno, 60 miles north of Bakersfield and near the city of Visalia.

Visalia, California shown here

California, United States - winding road in countryside landscape of Tulare County.
California, United States - winding road in countryside landscape of Tulare County.

When It Will Become Too Expensive

  • Year: 2028

  • Projected home value: $450,536

  • U.S. median projected home value: $446,567

  • Difference in value: $3,969

Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA downtown skyline on the Grand River at dusk.
Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA downtown skyline on the Grand River at dusk.

Kentwood, Michigan

  • 2020 home value: $227,012

  • One-year projected growth rate: 8.8%

Kentwood is a suburb of Grand Rapids with a population of 51,525. Kentwood is in Kent County.

Grand Rapids, Michigan shown here

Michigan-East-Grand-Rapids
Michigan-East-Grand-Rapids

When It Will Become Too Expensive

  • Year: 2029

  • Projected home value: $484,963

  • U.S. median projected home value: $477,827

  • Difference in value: $7,136

Grand Rapids, Michigan shown here

More From GOBankingRates

Joel Anderson contributed to the reporting for this article.

GOBankingRates took the overall U.S. median home value and projected its growth over 10 years using Zillow’s September 2020-21 one-year forecast. This projection was then compared to the projections of 537 U.S. cities that currently have home prices below the national median, with those surpassing the national median in the next 10 years (plus its projected growth rate over the same period) being deemed “not affordable.” For each “not affordable” city over the next decade, GOBankingRates found the following factors: (1) year the city will become “not affordable”; (2) projected home value for that year; (3) US average projected home value for that year; and (4) the difference in value between factors (2) and (3). NOTE: GOBankingRates does not expect growth in home value to stay stagnant at one current rate for the next decade, but using these constant figures gives us an idea of where certain markets are heading without unforeseen market disruptors in the future. All data used to conduct this study was compiled and verified on Oct. 29, 2020.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford a Home in These Cities

Recommended Stories

  • CNN must investigate host Chris Cuomo over special Covid-19 tests, says Society of Professional Journalists

    It comes amid increasing scrutiny of the network’s coverage of governor Andrew Cuomo

  • Why Tesla's decision to accept bitcoin as payment is unlikely to be followed by other companies

    Some crypto experts say the move is an unstable choice for Tesla and could deter other companies from following.

  • Virginia Beach shooting: Two dead and several injured at popular spring break location

    Police chief describes it as ‘a very chaotic night at the beach’

  • GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger calls Trump 'an utter failure' after the former president said that the Capitol rioters posed 'zero threat'

    Kinzinger has been one of the most prominent Republican critics of former President Donald Trump's outsized influence over the direction of the party.

  • Birx reveals she received a 'very uncomfortable' phone call from Trump after giving interview warning of severity of pandemic

    Of all the doctors CNN's chief medical correspondent Sanjay Gupta interviewed for the network's upcoming documentary COVID War: The Pandemic Doctors Speak Out, which will air Sunday at 9 p.m. ET, Dr. Deborah Birx, the former White House coronavirus response coordinator, was "perhaps the most" introspective, he said. In one of the clips CNN has shared ahead of the airing, Birx said she believes the majority of coronavirus deaths after the initial surge in the United States could have been prevented. In another excerpt, discussed by Gupta and Dana Bash on Sunday's edition of State of the Union, Birx is seen telling Gupta that she knew she was "being watched" during her time in the Trump administration, noting that everyone "was waiting for me to make a misstep." She revealed that an interview she did with Bash over the summer, in which she warned about the severity of the virus, even in seemingly isolated regions of the U.S., particularly angered former President Donald Trump and his team. "I got called by the president," Birx said, adding that the conversation was "very uncomfortable, very direct, and very difficult to hear." Gupta then asked Birx if she was "threatened," to which she replied only by reiterating that "it was a very uncomfortable conversation." “I knew I was being watched. Everybody inside was waiting for me to make a misstep so that they could, I guess, remove me from the task force,” says Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator under fmr. Pres. Trump, on the pressures she faced. #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/5zmR0P3SbN — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) March 28, 2021 More stories from theweek.comIs nuclear fusion the answer?5 cartoons about Biden’s immigration troublesThe legendary allure of Britain's AGA stove

  • Dad stuffed baby wipe into infant’s mouth before she choked to death, Ohio cops say

    The dad has been charged.

  • Egypt prepares to unload containers from ship blocking Suez after other measures fail

    Egypt is beginning preparations for the laborious task of unloading containers from the grounded ship that is blocking the Suez Canal, after a weekend of unsuccessful floating attempts. The Suez authorities had hoped to avoid a complex and time-consuming unloading operation, but on Sunday Egypt’s president, Abdel Fatah al-Sisi, gave orders for it to go ahead. Removing some of the almost 20,000 containers from the Ever Given is likely to see the canal closed for more days, as it requires specialist equipment that has not yet arrived. Experts fear it cause also cause damage to the ship if it upsets its delicately-spread balance of weight. "His excellency has ordered that we should not wait for the failure of the first and second scenarios to start thinking about implementing the third one," Lt. Gen. Osama Rabie, chairman of the Suez Canal Authority told Egyptian TV. The authorities had pinned their hopes on moving the grounded vessel during hight spring high tides over the weekend. But those hopes were dashed when, according to shipping officials, the 220,000 ton ship moved just two degrees (100 foot) during Saturday night’s refloating attempt. At least 321 other ships are now backed up because of the blockage. Officials are expected to make one last attempts at refloating during high tide on Sunday night before resorting to unloading. A spring tide on Monday is also supposed to raise the canal’s water level as much as 18 inches.

  • Congress-woman elect whose husband died of COVID-19 urges hesitant Americans 'to use my story' and get vaccinated

    Julia Letlow, the Republican congresswoman-elect from Louisiana's 5th district, told CBS News' Margaret Brennan on Sunday that she is a "huge proponent" of the COVID-19 vaccines available to Americans, and she wants to "encourage anybody out there who's eligible to go ahead" and get their shot. “It’s definitely going to inform my work” congresswoman-elect @jbletlow tells @margbrennan of being elected into her late husband’s seat after he died from complications of COVID-19 in December, encouraging others to be vaccinated against the virus. pic.twitter.com/hy32r2ykXC — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) March 28, 2021 Many politicians on both sides of the aisle are urging their constituents to get vaccinated, of course, but Letlow's advocacy is particularly personal. Her future seat was initially won by her late husband, Luke Letlow, who died of COVID-19 complications last year at the age of 41. When Brennan pointed out polling shows there's still significant vaccine hesitancy among Republican voters younger than 65, Letlow said "that's why I want to be an advocate and a voice for everyone. Look at my family, use my story." Republican Rep.-elect @jbletlow's message to those in party still hesitant to receive a COVID-19 vaccine: “I want to be an advocate and a voice for everyone… Look at my family, use my story." pic.twitter.com/GyUMOcYYsS — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) March 28, 2021 More stories from theweek.comIs nuclear fusion the answer?5 cartoons about Biden’s immigration troublesThe legendary allure of Britain's AGA stove

  • Kamala Harris is reportedly 'bothered' that she hasn't been able to move into her official Washington DC residence over two months after inauguration

    An administration official told CNN that it is "unclear" why the renovations are still ongoing, but Harris is reportedly "bothered" by the delay.

  • Graham slammed for touting 'straight NRA propaganda,' 'survivalist' AR-15 fantasy in interview

    Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Sunday dismissed Democrats' chances of passing legislation that would ban assault weapons in the United States, telling Fox News' Chris Wallace "it won't get 50 votes, much less 60." He then told Wallace he owns an AR-15, explaining that if a natural disaster occurred in South Carolina and the police couldn't protect his neighborhood, his house would be "the last one the gang will come to" because he could defend himself with the weapon. That prompted some quick online criticism. Talking Points Memo's Josh Marshall called Graham's comments "survivalist [fan fiction]" that "tells you a lot [about] the trouble this country is in." Rolling Stone's Tim Dickinson said the remarks were "straight NRA propaganda," while Bloomberg's Francis Wilkinson blasted Graham for imagining going into survival mode during a disaster rather than providing his constituents with "leadership, guidance, or assistance." pretty standard. survivalist fanfic coming right from a US senator. https://t.co/EbHFf5iQzv — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) March 28, 2021 More stories from theweek.comIs nuclear fusion the answer?5 cartoons about Biden’s immigration troublesThe legendary allure of Britain's AGA stove

  • After a stray dog stole a unicorn toy from a store five times, animal control bought it for him

    Sisu, a one-year-old stray dog, was adopted the next day after the Duplin County Animal Control in North Carolina posted about his criminal behavior.

  • 2 tugboats speed to Egypt's Suez Canal as shippers avoid it

    Two additional tugboats sped Sunday to Egypt's Suez Canal to aid efforts to free a skyscraper-sized container ship wedged for days across the crucial waterway, even as major shippers increasingly divert their boats out of fear the vessel may take even longer to free. In the time since, authorities have been unable to remove the vessel and traffic through the canal — valued at over $9 billion a day — has been halted, further disrupting a global shipping network already strained by the coronavirus pandemic. The Dutch-flagged Alp Guard and the Italian-flagged Carlo Magno, called in to help tugboats already there, reached the Red Sea near the city of Suez early Sunday, satellite data from MarineTraffic.com showed.

  • Dr. Deborah Birx says every American COVID-19 death after the first 100,000 could've been mitigated, but a Democratic lawmaker says she's to blame for 'enabling' Trump

    Birx said thousands of Americans died preventable deaths, but Rep. Ted Lieu and others accused her of being partly responsible.

  • Biden Official Asked GOP Senators to Delete Photos of Border Facilities, Senator Says

    Senator Mike Braun (R., Ind.) on Saturday said a Biden official asked a group of Republican senators who visited the southern border to delete photos they had taken of the overcrowded conditions at a migrant processing and holding center they toured one day earlier in Donna, Texas. “There was one of Biden’s representatives. I felt sorry for the lady because she actually talked to me about deleting a picture, but by the time she got to me, all those other pictures were taken, and that shows you the hypocrisy,” Braun told the Washington Examiner. “None of us would have gone down there if we were going to be muzzled,” Braun said, adding that Border Patrol instructed them not to take photos, though “they were telling us that because they had to.” Braun visited the facility, which is at 700 percent capacity, with a group of 18 other Republican lawmakers. Photos reveal children sleeping on the ground on mats and migrants crowded into enclosed pods. The Indiana Republican told the paper that the group ran into so-called “coyotes,” who guide migrants across the border for money, during a stop at the edge of the Rio Grande with border agents. “All of a sudden to hear from the other side of the river taunting from the smugglers and coyotes, most of it in Spanish, telling the border guards that whatever you do, we’re coming,” Braun said. “That kind of hit home in such an anecdotal way because it is one story that kind of is a metaphor for what’s happening all up and down the border. After the visit, Braun wrote a letter to the president urging him to visit the border himself. “The crisis surrounding this surge makes it a moral imperative for you to see firsthand what is happening—and not the sanitized version of the border tour taken by some of my congressional colleagues,” Braun wrote. “Having personally gone this week, I can testify to this being an inhumane, unsustainable and dangerous situation. The lawmakers’ visit comes amid a worsening crisis at the border as officials struggle to keep up with an influx of migrants — especially unaccompanied minors — at the border. As of Thursday, there were more than 18,000 unaccompanied minors in Border Protection and Health and Human Services custody. The increase has caused delays at processing centers that are required, by law, to transfer children to HHS shelters in under 72 hours.

  • 4-year-old from NC dies from drowning while on vacation on Hilton Head, coroner says

    The child’s family from Cary, N.C. was visiting Hilton Head for vacation.

  • There Was a Brief Glimmer of Hope for the Giant Boat Wedged in the Suez Canal

    Satellogic/Handout via ReutersThe cargo ship that has blocked the Suez Canal since Tuesday—and epitomized the mood of a battered and exhausted public—could be freed on Saturday night, some optimistic reports suggest.But, as the ship’s calamitous journey has so far indicated, there is plenty that could still go wrong.Yukito Higaki, president of the Japanese company that owns the Ever Given, said he hoped that a weekend high tide and the dislodging efforts already underway would help to refloat the ship, NBC reported. He also apologized for the multi-billion dollar mess. “We apologize for blocking the traffic and causing the tremendous trouble and worry to many people, including the involved parties,” Higaki said.Releasing Container Ship From Suez Canal Could Capsize ItThe blockade on one of the busiest shipping routes in the world has stalled hundreds of vessels and triggered an unfurling trade crisis. The jam has held up nearly $10 billion in trade each day, according to The New York Times, and added another layer of stress onto an industry already kneecapped by pandemic-induced lockdowns.Bloomberg reports that Ikea is among the slew of companies facing supply-chain issues, which is stressful news to anyone in the market for a cheap bookshelf. The Swedish company is reportedly “considering all options to ensure availability of products.” Construction equipment company Caterpillar “is said to be considering airlifting products if necessary.”In some positive news, the 1,312-foot long Ever Given ship had moved slightly as of Saturday morning, Reuters reports. The ship’s rudder finally began to operate on Friday night, and by the afternoon the stern had moved as well.One Suez Canal pilot told CNN that he believed the ship could be removed by Saturday night. “The locomotives are now full force and the ship is starting to operate its machines,” Hend Fathy Hussein, a spokeswoman for the Suez Canal Economic Zone, wrote on Facebook. “[B]ut it hasn’t been floating yet.”Osama Rabie, chairman of the Suez Canal Authority, said in a press conference on Saturday that he “could not say” when the ship might be free. Unusually strong winds continue to hinder attempts to move it. Hundreds of ships wait in the Red Sea as the Ever Given remains lodged in the Suez Canal. Mahmoud Khaled/AFP via Getty The BBC reported that 14 tugboats are aiding in Saturday’s refloating efforts. High winds were initially blamed for the grounding, but Rabie said on Saturday that human error may have played a part, too.“The weather was one reason, but maybe there was a technical error, or a human error,” he said.Workers are currently digging out the stuck ship and using tugboats to dislodge it. A worst case scenario, Rabie said, would be removing some of the cargo to lighten the load.The Ever Given has a capacity for 20,000 containers; according to the BBC removing that weight could take “weeks” and require “specialist equipment.” If the ship is not freed on Saturday, the Times reported that its “best chance” might come on Monday, when a high tide is predicted that could helpfully push up water levels.The canal provides a thoroughfare for around 15 percent of global shipping traffic.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • A 12-year-old was abducted off a Miami street, sexually assaulted and shot, cops say

    An alert from Miami-Dade police asks for help finding or identifying the man they say inflicted an armed sexual assault on a 12-year-old boy before shooting him and sending him to the hospital in critical condition during Saturday’s first hours.

  • Rain ruins NASCAR’s Bristol dirt plans. Here’s the latest race schedule, lineups

    There was one lap of green flag racing Saturday at Bristol Motor Speedway before Mother Nature called NASCAR off.

  • Photos taken from a plane flying over the Suez Canal show epic queue of ships as giant container vessel remains stuck

    The Ever Given, which ran aground on Tuesday, has held up more than 300 other ships needing to travel through the Suez Canal.

  • Demi Lovato says getting engaged to Max Ehrich was an attempt to 'prove to the world' she was OK

    In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, the singer spoke about her previous relationship with the actor, who she was engaged to for two months.