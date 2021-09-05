In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford a Home in These Cities

Susanne Pommer / Shutterstock.com

Rising home values can quickly transition a reasonable housing market into the type of real estate monster that has consumed places like the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles and New York. While the idea of affordable housing in an urban center isn't implausible for plenty of Americans living in the Midwest and South, that's also rapidly changing in some areas.

GOBankingRates conducted a study to determine which major U.S. cities are on track to lose their label of affordability. After taking 300 of the biggest cities in the U.S., the study used Zillow's one-year forecast to project the growth in home values in each city over the next decade. Then, it identified the places where that change would take the average home value from under the national median -- which currently sits at $259,906 and is expected to rise 7.0% in the next year -- to over the median at some point in the next 10 years.

Granted, this approach comes with some caveats. Projecting into the future based on a single year's growth rate could ultimately paint an unfair picture in markets where the current rate is an anomaly. Additionally, Zillow's estimated home values don't necessarily reflect the list prices or sale prices in each market.

Still, identifying the areas that are outpacing the national average for growth can help shed light on the cities where you should buy a home sooner rather than later. If you end up living in one of these cities 10 years down the line, you might want to check out other, more affordable real estate markets instead.

Last updated: Aug. 31, 2021

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ogden, Utah

2020 home value: $258,544

One-year projected growth rate: 8.1%

Ogden was the first settlement in Utah, located 35 miles north of Salt Lake City. It attracts numerous tourists to ski and enjoy the snow.

Paul W Thompson / Shutterstock.com

When It Will Become Too Expensive

Year: 2021

Projected home value: $279,486

U.S. median projected home value: $278,099

Difference in value: $1,387

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Providence, Rhode Island

2020 home value: $259,027

One-year projected growth rate: 8.3%

Historic Providence was founded in 1636 by preacher Roger Williams and boasts a population of 179,883 people.

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

When It Will Become Too Expensive

Year: 2021

Projected home value: $280,526

U.S. median projected home value: $278,099

Difference in value: $2,427

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

San Tan Valley, Arizona

2020 home value: $259,581

One-year projected growth rate: 8.7%

San Tan Valley is home to 80,000 people in the foothills of the San Tan Mountains with a thriving park and recreation area. San Tan Valley features age-restricted communities and family neighborhoods. It's near the larger city of Chandler.

Chandler, Arizona shown here

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

When It Will Become Too Expensive

Year: 2021

Projected home value: $282,165

U.S. median projected home value: $278,099

Difference in value: $4,066

Chandler, Arizona shown here

Cbl62 / Wikimedia Commons CC-BY-SA 3

El Centro, California

2020 home value: $255,836

One-year projected growth rate: 8.2%

El Centro covers 11.019 square miles and is the largest city in Imperial County. It has a population of 44,000 and growing.



Thomas Anderson / Getty Images/iStockphoto

When It Will Become Too Expensive

Year: 2022

Projected home value: $299,513

U.S. median projected home value: $297,566

Difference in value: $1,947

Ric Schafer / Shutterstock.com

Idaho Falls, Idaho

2020 home value: $257,435

One-year projected growth rate: 8%

Idaho Falls, Idaho is located in Bonneville County. It is the largest city in the Eastern Idaho region and is the third-largest metropolitan area in the state.

KingWu / Getty Images

When It Will Become Too Expensive

Year: 2022

Projected home value: $300,272

U.S. median projected home value: $297,566

Difference in value: $2,706

nwinter / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Apache Junction, Arizona

2020 home value: $254,454

One-year projected growth rate: 8.7%

Apache Junction, incorporated in 1978, is located on the eastern rim of the Phoenix Metropolitan area, near the foot of the scenic Superstition Mountains. Apache Junction crosses from Pinal County into Maricopa County to the west and is the start of the scenic Apache Trail.

Tim Roberts Photography / Shutterstock.com

When It Will Become Too Expensive

Year: 2022

Projected home value: $300,655

U.S. median projected home value: $297,566

Difference in value: $3,089

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Bridgeport, Connecticut

2020 home value: $248,796

One-year projected growth rate: 8.5%

Bridgeport was incorporated in 1821 and played a key role in the Revolutionary War. Today this historic seaport city on the Long Island Sound has a population of 144,399.

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

When It Will Become Too Expensive

Year: 2024

Projected home value: $344,796

U.S. median projected home value: $340,684

Difference in value: $4,112

scott conner / Shutterstock.com

Pawtucket, Rhode Island

2020 home value: $251,675

One-year projected growth rate: 7.7%

Pawtucket, a historic center of the early machine and textile boom, was founded in 1671. It is home to 71,148, people and located at the falls of the Blackstone River and the upper tidewaters of Narragansett Bay.

Christopher Boswell / Shutterstock.com

When It Will Become Too Expensive

Year: 2025

Projected home value: $364,686

U.S. median projected home value: $364,532

Difference in value: $154

Stephen Wood / Shutterstock.com

Melbourne, Florida

2020 home value: $253,501

One-year projected growth rate: 7.6%

Melbourne is a metropolitan area with lots of access to wildlife, nature and beaches. It's just a 90-minute drive from Orlando's big attractions. It has a population of 576,808.

Shutterstock.com

When It Will Become Too Expensive

Year: 2025

Projected home value: $365,629

U.S. median projected home value: $364,532

Difference in value: $1,097

ESB Professional / Shutterstock.com

Town 'n' Country, Florida

2020 home value: $253,590

One-year projected growth rate: 7.6%

Town 'n' Country is a suburb of Tampa with a population of 85,620 in Hillsborough County.



Tampa, Florida shown here

ferrantraite / iStock.com

When It Will Become Too Expensive

Year: 2025

Projected home value: $365,758

U.S. median projected home value: $364,532

Difference in value: $1,226

Tampa, Florida shown here

Shutterstock.com

Maricopa, Arizona

2020 home value: $244,659

One-year projected growth rate: 8.5%

Maricopa is one of the oldest and most historic communities in the state of Arizona, a former stop for stagecoaches crossing the west. The county holds a population of well over 4.5 million residents and includes the cities of Phoenix, Scottsdale, Tempe and Glendale.

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

When It Will Become Too Expensive

Year: 2025

Projected home value: $367,833

U.S. median projected home value: $364,532

Difference in value: $3,351

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Irvington, New Jersey

2020 home value: $236,993

One-year projected growth rate: 9.3%

A historic part of the American Revolution, the township of Irvington is thought to have been founded in 1692. Today it holds a population of 54,312 people. It's a suburb of Newark.

Newark, New Jersey shown here

Shutterstock.com

When It Will Become Too Expensive

Year: 2025

Projected home value: $369,689

U.S. median projected home value: $364,532

Difference in value: $5,157

Newark, New Jersey shown here

Adam Goldberg Photography / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Lilburn, Georgia

2020 home value: $255,833

One-year projected growth rate: 7.3%

Lilburn is a suburb of Atlanta in Gwinnett County, Georgia. Its population is over 12,700.

Atlanta, Georgia shown here

rodclementphotography / Getty Images/iStockphoto

When It Will Become Too Expensive

Year: 2026

Projected home value: $390,441

U.S. median projected home value: $390,049

Difference in value: $706

digidreamgrafix / iStock.com

Rock Hill, South Carolina

2020 home value: $216,996

One-year projected growth rate: 10.3%

Rock Hill, South Carolina is located in the north-central area of South Carolina, approximately 20 miles south of Charlotte, North Carolina. The city has a growing population of 67,000 residents.

digidreamgrafix / Shutterstock.com

When It Will Become Too Expensive

Year: 2026

Projected home value: $390,755

U.S. median projected home value: $390,049

Difference in value: $706

Scott Richie / Flickr.com

Concord, North Carolina

2020 home value: $253,441

One-year projected growth rate: 7.5%

Just under 80,000 people reside in Concord, which is located immediately outside of Charlotte, North Carolina. With a median income of over $60,000, Concord residents earn slightly more than the national average.

Scott Alan Ritchie / Shutterstock.com

When It Will Become Too Expensive

Year: 2026

Projected home value: $391,136

U.S. median projected home value: $390,049

Difference in value: $1,087

Freer / Shutterstock.com

Clearwater, Florida

2020 home value: $245,200

One-year projected growth rate: 8.1%

Clearwater sits north of St. Petersburg and west of Tampa on Florida's Gulf Coast. The city's roughly 45,000 residents can enjoy the sun and surf as well as their proximity to two larger cities and all of the associated amenities.

Empato / Getty Images/iStockphoto

When it Will Become Too Expensive

Year: 2026

Projected home value: $391,268

U.S. median projected home value: $390,049

Difference in value: $1,219

dosecreative / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Olive Branch, Mississippi

2020 home value: $247,059

One-year projected growth rate: 8%

Olive Branch is a city in DeSoto County, Mississippi, just across the Tennessee state line and near Memphis. This slowly growing community has a population of over 37,000.

Memphis, Tennessee shown here

sframephoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

When It Will Become Too Expensive

Year: 2026

Projected home value: $392,052

U.S. median projected home value: $390,049

Difference in value: $2,003

Memphis, Tennessee shown here

Michael Warren / Getty Images/iStockphoto

St. Petersburg, Florida

2020 home value: $234,372

One-year projected growth rate: 8.6%

Sitting just south of Clearwater, St. Petersburg offers warm weather and a great location on Florida's Gulf Coast and the Tampa Bay. It has a population of over 50,000 residents.

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

When It Will Become Too Expensive

Year: 2027

Projected home value: $417,556

U.S. median projected home value: $417,352

Difference in value: $204

DIRDPKC / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Largo, Florida

2020 home value: $235,227

One-year projected growth rate: 8.7%

Largo is the third-largest city in Pinellas County, Florida as well as the fourth-largest in the Tampa Bay area. It sits in between Clearwater and St. Petersburg and has a population of almost 85,000 people.

Clearwater, Florida shown here

Shutterstock.com

When It Will Become Too Expensive

Year: 2027

Projected home value: $421,788

U.S. median projected home value: $417,352

Difference in value: $4436

Clearwater, Florida shown here

Capricorn90 / Wikimedia Commons CC-BY-SA 3

Tulare, California

2020 home value: $241,615

One-year projected growth rate: 8.1%

The town of Tulare was founded in 1872 by the Southern Pacific Railroad to serve as its San Joaquin Valley headquarters. The city is situated in the Central San Joaquin Valley along Highway 99, 45 miles south of Fresno, 60 miles north of Bakersfield and near the city of Visalia.

Visalia, California shown here

Tupungato / Shutterstock.com

When It Will Become Too Expensive

Year: 2028

Projected home value: $450,536

U.S. median projected home value: $446,567

Difference in value: $3,969

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kentwood, Michigan

2020 home value: $227,012

One-year projected growth rate: 8.8%

Kentwood is a suburb of Grand Rapids with a population of 51,525. Kentwood is in Kent County.

Grand Rapids, Michigan shown here

Google Maps

When It Will Become Too Expensive

Year: 2029

Projected home value: $484,963

U.S. median projected home value: $477,827

Difference in value: $7,136

Grand Rapids, Michigan shown here

Joel Anderson contributed to the reporting for this article.

GOBankingRates took the overall U.S. median home value and projected its growth over 10 years using Zillow’s September 2020-21 one-year forecast. This projection was then compared to the projections of 537 U.S. cities that currently have home prices below the national median, with those surpassing the national median in the next 10 years (plus its projected growth rate over the same period) being deemed “not affordable.” For each "not affordable" city over the next decade, GOBankingRates found the following factors: (1) year the city will become "not affordable"; (2) projected home value for that year; (3) US average projected home value for that year; and (4) the difference in value between factors (2) and (3). NOTE: GOBankingRates does not expect growth in home value to stay stagnant at one current rate for the next decade, but using these constant figures gives us an idea of where certain markets are heading without unforeseen market disruptors in the future. All data used to conduct this study was compiled and verified on Oct. 29, 2020.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford a Home in These Cities