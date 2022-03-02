In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford a Home in These Cities

Shutterstock.com

Rising home values can quickly transition a reasonable housing market into the type of real estate monster that has consumed places like the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles and New York. While the idea of affordable housing in an urban center isn't implausible for plenty of Americans living in some areas, that's rapidly changing in many places.

GOBankingRates conducted a study to determine which major U.S. cities are on track to lose their label of affordability. GOBankingRates took the overall U.S. median home value and projected its growth over 10 years using Zillow's September 2022-23 one-year forecast. This projection was then compared to the projections of 537 U.S. cities that currently have home prices below the national median of $325,677, with those surpassing the national median in the next 10 years (plus its projected growth rate over the same period) being deemed "not affordable."

Granted, this approach comes with some caveats. Projecting into the future based on a single year's growth rate could ultimately paint an unfair picture in markets where the current rate is an anomaly. Additionally, Zillow's estimated home values don't necessarily reflect the list prices or sale prices in each market.

Still, identifying the areas that are outpacing the national average for growth can help shed light on the cities where you should buy a home sooner rather than later. If you end up living in one of these cities 10 years down the line, you might want to check out other, more affordable real estate markets instead.

Roseburg, Oregon

January 2022 home value: $321,807

One-year projected growth rate: 20.4%

Roseburg is in the Hundred Valleys of the Umpqua in southwestern Oregon, known for having seasonal, but pleasant, temperatures - never too hot or too cold. It sits 123 miles north of the California border.

When It Will Become Too Expensive

Year: 2023

Projected home value: $387,456

U.S. median projected home value: $382,019

Difference in value: $5,437

*Oakland, Oregon pictured.

Auburn, Alabama

January 2022 home value: $321,643

One-year projected growth rate: 19.4%

Auburn, in the eastern part of central Alabama, is just 35 miles west of Columbus, Georgia, and a 3 ½-hour drive from vacation spots along the Gulf of Mexico. Auburn University is the city's largest employer, with about 7,100 people working there

When It Will Become Too Expensive

Year: 2023

Projected home value: $384,042

U.S. median projected home value: $382,019

Difference in value: $2,023

Fayetteville, Arkansas

January 2022 home value: $307,909

One-year projected growth rate: 23.1%

Another college town, Fayetteville is home to the University of Arkansas. Bill and Hillary Clinton called Fayetteville home before he was elected the state's governor, and then president of the United States, and the home they lived in is now a museum preserving memories of their time in the city.

When It Will Become Too Expensive

Year: 2024

Projected home value: $466,593

U.S. median projected home value: $448,108

Difference in value: $18,485

Knoxville, Tennessee

January 2022 home value: $299,342

One-year projected growth rate: 23.1%

When It Will Become Too Expensive

Year: 2024

Projected home value: $453,611

U.S. median projected home value: $448,108

Difference in value: $5,503

Dallas

January 2022 home value: $308,661

One-year projected growth rate: 22.4%

Dallas, with 1.3 million residents, is the third-largest city in Texas but also the ninth-largest in the United States. It boasts many firsts. The nation's first planned shopping center (Highland Park Village Shopping Center) and convenience store (7-Eleven) opened in Dallas, and the frozen margarita and precursor to the microchip were invented there.

When It Will Become Too Expensive

Year: 2024

Projected home value: $462,429

U.S. median projected home value: $448,108

Difference in value: $14,321

Tucson, Arizona

When It Will Become Too Expensive

Year: 2024

Projected home value: $453,544

U.S. median projected home value: $448,108

Difference in value: $5,436

Pueblo, Colorado

When It Will Become Too Expensive

Year: 2025

Projected home value: $538,080

U.S. median projected home value: $525,631

Difference in value: $12,449

Fort Worth, Texas

When It Will Become Too Expensive

Year: 2025

Projected home value: $537,226

U.S. median projected home value: $525,631

Difference in value: $11,595

Lakeland, Florida

When It Will Become Too Expensive

Year: 2026

Projected home value: $656,543

U.S. median projected home value: $616,565

Difference in value: $39,978

Daytona Beach, Florida

When It Will Become Too Expensive

Year: 2026

Projected home value: $640,314

U.S. median projected home value: $616,565

Difference in value: $23,749

Arizona: 3.00% APY

Yuma, Arizona

When It Will Become Too Expensive

Year: 2026

Projected home value: $632,207

U.S. median projected home value: $616,565

Difference in value: $15,642

Crossville, Tennessee

When It Will Become Too Expensive

Year: 2026

Projected home value: $623,526

U.S. median projected home value: $616,565

Difference in value: $6,961

Residential subdivision in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Pocatello, Idaho

When It Will Become Too Expensive

Year: 2026

Projected home value: $632,034

U.S. median projected home value: $616,565

Difference in value: $15,469

Idaho Falls, Idaho pictured.

Jacksonville, Florida

When It Will Become Too Expensive

Year: 2026

Projected home value: $620,451

U.S. median projected home value: $616,565

Difference in value: $3,886

Ocala, Fla

Ocala, Florida

When It Will Become Too Expensive

Year: 2028

Projected home value: $905,639

U.S. median projected home value: $848,350

Difference in value: $57,289

Cookeville, Tennessee

When it Will Become Too Expensive

Year: 2028

Projected home value: $881,714

U.S. median projected home value: $848,350

Difference in value: $33,364

Nashville, Tennessee pictured.

Athens, Georgia

When It Will Become Too Expensive

Year: 2029

Projected home value: $1,018,829

U.S. median projected home value: $995,115

Difference in value: $23,714

Klamath Falls, Oregon

Oregon: 66.67 Hours a Month to Afford

When It Will Become Too Expensive

Year: 2029

Projected home value: $998,169

U.S. median projected home value: $995,115

Difference in value: $3,054

Savannah, Georgia

When It Will Become Too Expensive

Year: 2030

Projected home value: $1,210,520

U.S. median projected home value: $1,167,270

Difference in value: $43,250

Huntsville, Alabama

When It Will Become Too Expensive

Year: 2030

Projected home value: $1,190,458

U.S. median projected home value: $1,167,270

Difference in value: $23,188

Clarksville, Tennessee

When It Will Become Too Expensive

Year: 2031

Projected home value: $1,397,052

U.S. median projected home value: $1,369,207

Difference in value: $27,845

Albuquerque, New Mexico

When It Will Become Too Expensive

Year: 2031

Projected home value: $1,384,248

U.S. median projected home value: $1,369,207

Difference in value: $15,041

Joel Anderson contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: GOBankingRates took the overall U.S. median home value and projected its growth over 10 years using Zillow's September 2022-23 one-year forecast. This projection was then compared to the projections of 537 U.S. cities that currently have home prices below the national median, with those surpassing the national median in the next 10 years (plus its projected growth rate over the same period) being deemed "not affordable." For each "not affordable" city over the next decade, GOBankingRates found the following factors: (1) year the city will become "not affordable"; (2) projected home value for that year; (3) U.S. average projected home value for that year; and (4) the difference in value between factors (2) and (3). NOTE: GOBankingRates does not expect growth in home value to stay stagnant at one current rate for the next decade, but using these constant figures gives us an idea where certain markets are heading without unforeseen market disruptors in the future. All data used to conduct this study was compiled and verified on Feb. 23, 2022.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford a Home in These Cities