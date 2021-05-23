In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford a Home in These Cities

Jordan Rosenfeld
·9 min read
Susanne Pommer / Shutterstock.com
Susanne Pommer / Shutterstock.com

Rising home values can quickly transition a reasonable housing market into the type of real estate monster that has consumed places like the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles and New York. While the idea of affordable housing in an urban center isn't implausible for plenty of Americans living in the Midwest and South, that's also rapidly changing in some areas.

GOBankingRates conducted a study to determine which major U.S. cities are on track to lose their label of affordability. After taking 300 of the biggest cities in the U.S., the study used Zillow's one-year forecast to project the growth in home values in each city over the next decade. Then, it identified the places where that change would take the average home value from under the national median -- which currently sits at $259,906 and is expected to rise 7.0% in the next year -- to over the median at some point in the next 10 years.

See: The Worst Places To Buy a Home During the Pandemic -- and Where To Invest Instead

Granted, this approach comes with some caveats. Projecting into the future based on a single year's growth rate could ultimately paint an unfair picture in markets where the current rate is an anomaly. Additionally, Zillow's estimated home values don't necessarily reflect the list prices or sale prices in each market.

Still, identifying the areas that are outpacing the national average for growth can help shed light on the cities where you should buy a home sooner rather than later. If you end up living in one of these cities 10 years down the line, you might want to check out other, more affordable real estate markets instead.

Last updated: March 24, 2021

Ogden is a city and the county seat of Weber County, Utah, United States, approximately 10 miles east of the Great Salt Lake.
Ogden is a city and the county seat of Weber County, Utah, United States, approximately 10 miles east of the Great Salt Lake.

Ogden, Utah

  • 2020 home value: $258,544

  • One-year projected growth rate: 8.1%

Ogden was the first settlement in Utah, located 35 miles north of Salt Lake City. It attracts numerous tourists to ski and enjoy the snow.

Find Out: How the Economy Is Doing in 30 Coronavirus Hot Spots

When It Will Become Too Expensive

  • Year: 2021

  • Projected home value: $279,486

  • U.S. median projected home value: $278,099

  • Difference in value: $1,387

Afford More Home: 10 Most Lucrative Side Business Ideas

Providence, Rhode Island, USA park and skyline.
Providence, Rhode Island, USA park and skyline.

Providence, Rhode Island

  • 2020 home value: $259,027

  • One-year projected growth rate: 8.3%

Historic Providence was founded in 1636 by preacher Roger Williams and boasts a population of 179,883 people.

Discover: The Most Expensive Suburbs in Every State

Providence, Rhode Island, USA city skyline on the Providence River at twilight.
Providence, Rhode Island, USA city skyline on the Providence River at twilight.

When It Will Become Too Expensive

  • Year: 2021

  • Projected home value: $280,526

  • U.S. median projected home value: $278,099

  • Difference in value: $2,427

Chandler is a city in Maricopa County, Arizona, United States, and a prominent suburb of the Phoenix, Arizona, Metropolitan Statistical Area.
Chandler is a city in Maricopa County, Arizona, United States, and a prominent suburb of the Phoenix, Arizona, Metropolitan Statistical Area.

San Tan Valley, Arizona

  • 2020 home value: $259,581

  • One-year projected growth rate: 8.7%

San Tan Valley is home to 80,000 people in the foothills of the San Tan Mountains with a thriving park and recreation area. San Tan Valley features age-restricted communities and family neighborhoods. It's near the larger city of Chandler.

Chandler, Arizona shown here

Chandler is a city in Maricopa County, Arizona, United States, and a prominent suburb of the Phoenix, Arizona, Metropolitan Statistical Area.
Chandler is a city in Maricopa County, Arizona, United States, and a prominent suburb of the Phoenix, Arizona, Metropolitan Statistical Area.

When It Will Become Too Expensive

  • Year: 2021

  • Projected home value: $282,165

  • U.S. median projected home value: $278,099

  • Difference in value: $4,066

Chandler, Arizona shown here

El Centro California downtown.
El Centro California downtown.

El Centro, California

  • 2020 home value: $255,836

  • One-year projected growth rate: 8.2%

El Centro covers 11.019 square miles and is the largest city in Imperial County. It has a population of 44,000 and growing.

Check Out: 30 Cities Where You Can Buy a House for Under $100K

Carrot field in Indio Californian Desert in November.
Carrot field in Indio Californian Desert in November.

When It Will Become Too Expensive

  • Year: 2022

  • Projected home value: $299,513

  • U.S. median projected home value: $297,566

  • Difference in value: $1,947

The beautiful Snake River running through Idaho Falls in Idaho.
The beautiful Snake River running through Idaho Falls in Idaho.

Idaho Falls, Idaho

  • 2020 home value: $257,435

  • One-year projected growth rate: 8%

Idaho Falls, Idaho is located in Bonneville County. It is the largest city in the Eastern Idaho region and is the third-largest metropolitan area in the state.

City of Idaho Falls in Idaho State showing famous landmark church in autumn, USA.
City of Idaho Falls in Idaho State showing famous landmark church in autumn, USA.

When It Will Become Too Expensive

  • Year: 2022

  • Projected home value: $300,272

  • U.S. median projected home value: $297,566

  • Difference in value: $2,706

Superstition Mountain as seen from the west over Apache Junction in Arizona.
Superstition Mountain as seen from the west over Apache Junction in Arizona.

Apache Junction, Arizona

  • 2020 home value: $254,454

  • One-year projected growth rate: 8.7%

Apache Junction, incorporated in 1978, is located on the eastern rim of the Phoenix Metropolitan area, near the foot of the scenic Superstition Mountains. Apache Junction crosses from Pinal County into Maricopa County to the west and is the start of the scenic Apache Trail.

Apache Junction, Arizona where Winter visitors gather to enjoy sunshine and warm weather in the shadow of the Superstition Mountains
Apache Junction, Arizona where Winter visitors gather to enjoy sunshine and warm weather in the shadow of the Superstition Mountains

When It Will Become Too Expensive

  • Year: 2022

  • Projected home value: $300,655

  • U.S. median projected home value: $297,566

  • Difference in value: $3,089

Bridgeport, Connecticut
Bridgeport, Connecticut

Bridgeport, Connecticut

  • 2020 home value: $248,796

  • One-year projected growth rate: 8.5%

Bridgeport was incorporated in 1821 and played a key role in the Revolutionary War. Today this historic seaport city on the Long Island Sound has a population of 144,399.

Bridgeport is a historic seaport city in the U.
Bridgeport is a historic seaport city in the U.

When It Will Become Too Expensive

  • Year: 2024

  • Projected home value: $344,796

  • U.S. median projected home value: $340,684

  • Difference in value: $4,112

Slater&#39;s Mill Historic Site, Pawtucket, RI
Slater's Mill Historic Site, Pawtucket, RI

Pawtucket, Rhode Island

  • 2020 home value: $251,675

  • One-year projected growth rate: 7.7%

Pawtucket, a historic center of the early machine and textile boom, was founded in 1671. It is home to 71,148, people and located at the falls of the Blackstone River and the upper tidewaters of Narragansett Bay.

Don't Miss: The Best Place To Buy a Home in Every State

Pawtucket Rhode Island
Pawtucket Rhode Island

When It Will Become Too Expensive

  • Year: 2025

  • Projected home value: $364,686

  • U.S. median projected home value: $364,532

  • Difference in value: $154

Melbourne Florida&#39;s historic downtown is on the shore of the Indian River Lagoon.
Melbourne Florida's historic downtown is on the shore of the Indian River Lagoon.

Melbourne, Florida

  • 2020 home value: $253,501

  • One-year projected growth rate: 7.6%

Melbourne is a metropolitan area with lots of access to wildlife, nature and beaches. It's just a 90-minute drive from Orlando's big attractions. It has a population of 576,808.

Melbourne Florida
Melbourne Florida

When It Will Become Too Expensive

  • Year: 2025

  • Projected home value: $365,629

  • U.S. median projected home value: $364,532

  • Difference in value: $1,097

Tampa, Fla.
Tampa, Fla.

Town 'n' Country, Florida

  • 2020 home value: $253,590

  • One-year projected growth rate: 7.6%

Town 'n' Country is a suburb of Tampa with a population of 85,620 in Hillsborough County.

Tampa, Florida shown here

Tampa Skyline, Florida
Tampa Skyline, Florida

When It Will Become Too Expensive

  • Year: 2025

  • Projected home value: $365,758

  • U.S. median projected home value: $364,532

  • Difference in value: $1,226

Tampa, Florida shown here

Phoenix arizona skyline
Phoenix arizona skyline

Maricopa, Arizona

  • 2020 home value: $244,659

  • One-year projected growth rate: 8.5%

Maricopa is one of the oldest and most historic communities in the state of Arizona, a former stop for stagecoaches crossing the west. The county holds a population of well over 4.5 million residents and includes the cities of Phoenix, Scottsdale, Tempe and Glendale.

A scene from Downtown Scottsdale at dusk with a canal and reflections in the foreground.
A scene from Downtown Scottsdale at dusk with a canal and reflections in the foreground.

When It Will Become Too Expensive

  • Year: 2025

  • Projected home value: $367,833

  • U.S. median projected home value: $364,532

  • Difference in value: $3,351

Downtown Newark skyline refection on the banks of the Passaic River.
Downtown Newark skyline refection on the banks of the Passaic River.

Irvington, New Jersey

  • 2020 home value: $236,993

  • One-year projected growth rate: 9.3%

A historic part of the American Revolution, the township of Irvington is thought to have been founded in 1692. Today it holds a population of 54,312 people. It's a suburb of Newark.

Newark, New Jersey shown here

Winter in Branch Brook Park in Newark New Jersey
Winter in Branch Brook Park in Newark New Jersey

When It Will Become Too Expensive

  • Year: 2025

  • Projected home value: $369,689

  • U.S. median projected home value: $364,532

  • Difference in value: $5,157

Newark, New Jersey shown here

Aerial view of the Atlanta, Georgia Skyline.
Aerial view of the Atlanta, Georgia Skyline.

Lilburn, Georgia

  • 2020 home value: $255,833

  • One-year projected growth rate: 7.3%

Lilburn is a suburb of Atlanta in Gwinnett County, Georgia. Its population is over 12,700.

Find Out: How Much Home You Can Buy With the Average Income in Every State

Atlanta, Georgia shown here

Condos in Atlanta suburbs just next to Highway GA 400.
Condos in Atlanta suburbs just next to Highway GA 400.

When It Will Become Too Expensive

  • Year: 2026

  • Projected home value: $390,441

  • U.S. median projected home value: $390,049

  • Difference in value: $706

rock hill south carolina
rock hill south carolina

Rock Hill, South Carolina

  • 2020 home value: $216,996

  • One-year projected growth rate: 10.3%

Rock Hill, South Carolina is located in the north-central area of South Carolina, approximately 20 miles south of Charlotte, North Carolina. The city has a growing population of 67,000 residents.

downtown of old town rock hill south carolina
downtown of old town rock hill south carolina

When It Will Become Too Expensive

  • Year: 2026

  • Projected home value: $390,755

  • U.S. median projected home value: $390,049

  • Difference in value: $706

Concord North Carolina.
Concord North Carolina.

Concord, North Carolina

  • 2020 home value: $253,441

  • One-year projected growth rate: 7.5%

Just under 80,000 people reside in Concord, which is located immediately outside of Charlotte, North Carolina. With a median income of over $60,000, Concord residents earn slightly more than the national average.

Daybreak over field.
Daybreak over field.

When It Will Become Too Expensive

  • Year: 2026

  • Projected home value: $391,136

  • U.S. median projected home value: $390,049

  • Difference in value: $1,087

good view of a sunshine afternoon at Clearwater of Florid America.
good view of a sunshine afternoon at Clearwater of Florid America.

Clearwater, Florida

  • 2020 home value: $245,200

  • One-year projected growth rate: 8.1%

Clearwater sits north of St. Petersburg and west of Tampa on Florida's Gulf Coast. The city's roughly 45,000 residents can enjoy the sun and surf as well as their proximity to two larger cities and all of the associated amenities.

A stunning sunset at Clearwater beach, Florida.
A stunning sunset at Clearwater beach, Florida.

When it Will Become Too Expensive

  • Year: 2026

  • Projected home value: $391,268

  • U.S. median projected home value: $390,049

  • Difference in value: $1,219

Panorama of Memphis Skyline with blue sky and Mississippi river.
Panorama of Memphis Skyline with blue sky and Mississippi river.

Olive Branch, Mississippi

  • 2020 home value: $247,059

  • One-year projected growth rate: 8%

Olive Branch is a city in DeSoto County, Mississippi, just across the Tennessee state line and near Memphis. This slowly growing community has a population of over 37,000.

Memphis, Tennessee shown here

Upscale townhomes for the wealthy built on a grass hill in a row against a cloudy blue sky in Memphis, Tennessee.
Upscale townhomes for the wealthy built on a grass hill in a row against a cloudy blue sky in Memphis, Tennessee.

When It Will Become Too Expensive

  • Year: 2026

  • Projected home value: $392,052

  • U.S. median projected home value: $390,049

  • Difference in value: $2,003

Memphis, Tennessee shown here

Young adults on a park bench over the bay at St.
Young adults on a park bench over the bay at St.

St. Petersburg, Florida

  • 2020 home value: $234,372

  • One-year projected growth rate: 8.6%

Sitting just south of Clearwater, St. Petersburg offers warm weather and a great location on Florida's Gulf Coast and the Tampa Bay. It has a population of over 50,000 residents.

Aerial view of St.
Aerial view of St.

When It Will Become Too Expensive

  • Year: 2027

  • Projected home value: $417,556

  • U.S. median projected home value: $417,352

  • Difference in value: $204

Clearwater Beach sunset high angle.
Clearwater Beach sunset high angle.

Largo, Florida

  • 2020 home value: $235,227

  • One-year projected growth rate: 8.7%

Largo is the third-largest city in Pinellas County, Florida as well as the fourth-largest in the Tampa Bay area. It sits in between Clearwater and St. Petersburg and has a population of almost 85,000 people.

Clearwater, Florida shown here

Clearwater Florida best weather
Clearwater Florida best weather

When It Will Become Too Expensive

  • Year: 2027

  • Projected home value: $421,788

  • U.S. median projected home value: $417,352

  • Difference in value: $4436

Clearwater, Florida shown here

Visalia California Downtown.
Visalia California Downtown.

Tulare, California

  • 2020 home value: $241,615

  • One-year projected growth rate: 8.1%

The town of Tulare was founded in 1872 by the Southern Pacific Railroad to serve as its San Joaquin Valley headquarters. The city is situated in the Central San Joaquin Valley along Highway 99, 45 miles south of Fresno, 60 miles north of Bakersfield and near the city of Visalia.

Visalia, California shown here

California, United States - winding road in countryside landscape of Tulare County.
California, United States - winding road in countryside landscape of Tulare County.

When It Will Become Too Expensive

  • Year: 2028

  • Projected home value: $450,536

  • U.S. median projected home value: $446,567

  • Difference in value: $3,969

Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA downtown skyline on the Grand River at dusk.
Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA downtown skyline on the Grand River at dusk.

Kentwood, Michigan

  • 2020 home value: $227,012

  • One-year projected growth rate: 8.8%

Kentwood is a suburb of Grand Rapids with a population of 51,525. Kentwood is in Kent County.

Grand Rapids, Michigan shown here

Michigan-East-Grand-Rapids
Michigan-East-Grand-Rapids

When It Will Become Too Expensive

  • Year: 2029

  • Projected home value: $484,963

  • U.S. median projected home value: $477,827

  • Difference in value: $7,136

Grand Rapids, Michigan shown here

More From GOBankingRates

Joel Anderson contributed to the reporting for this article.

GOBankingRates took the overall U.S. median home value and projected its growth over 10 years using Zillow’s September 2020-21 one-year forecast. This projection was then compared to the projections of 537 U.S. cities that currently have home prices below the national median, with those surpassing the national median in the next 10 years (plus its projected growth rate over the same period) being deemed “not affordable.” For each "not affordable" city over the next decade, GOBankingRates found the following factors: (1) year the city will become "not affordable"; (2) projected home value for that year; (3) US average projected home value for that year; and (4) the difference in value between factors (2) and (3). NOTE: GOBankingRates does not expect growth in home value to stay stagnant at one current rate for the next decade, but using these constant figures gives us an idea of where certain markets are heading without unforeseen market disruptors in the future. All data used to conduct this study was compiled and verified on Oct. 29, 2020.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford a Home in These Cities

Recommended Stories

  • How to Style Your Home for an Open House (12 photos)

    If you are selling your home, you will want it to look its best when you hold an open house. If you can afford to hire a professional stager, do it! Their skills can do wonders for your home’s apparent value. But if that’s not within...

  • Which of These Popular Ways to Invest Is Best for You?

    Choosing your asset allocation is a crucial step, and this one move is a major factor in how your accounts will perform. This rate of return could determine how quickly you can meet your goal and with how much money. When you choose an age-based asset allocation model, you are decreasing the percentage of stock that you own as you get older.

  • Long-awaited I-84 connection across the Treasure Valley gets funding approval

    By 2040, the highway is expected to serve 60,000 motorists each day.

  • Bloody bombing of Gaza puts Biden at odds with progressives in generational divide

    Cracks open in Democratic support for Israel as old guard in the party is challenged Rashida Tlaib, the first Palestinian American member of Congress, has a frank discussion with Joe Biden on the Tarmac of the airport in Detroit. Photograph: Leah Millis/Reuters With a giant Stars and Stripes and two gleaming cars at his back, Joe Biden turned to focus his remarks on one member of the audience. “From my heart, I pray that your grandmom and family are well,” he told Rashida Tlaib, the only Palestinian American in Congress. “I promise you, I’m going to do everything to see that they are, on the West Bank. You’re a fighter.” It was a characteristic peace offering by the US president, even as protesters rallied outside the Ford plant in Dearborn, Michigan, and Tlaib herself challenged Biden over his unyielding support for Israel. But Tuesday’s gesture, and even a Middle East ceasefire declared on Thursday, may not be enough to heal a growing rift in the Democratic party. Biden’s first hundred days as president were striking for their rare display of Democratic unity, pleasantly surprising the left with his ambitions for government spending, racial justice and the climate crisis. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a congresswoman from New York, said his administration “definitely exceeded expectations that progressives had”. Even when a crack appeared last month over Biden’s plan to retain former president Donald Trump’s cap on the number of refugees allowed into the US, the White House backed down within hours after fierce blowback from progressives and harmony was restored. But Israel’s bombing campaign against Hamas in the heavily populated Gaza Strip, which killed 65 children over 11 days, was of a different magnitude. It exposed a generational and political divide in the party that cannot be so easily bridged. On one side are Biden, 78, the Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer, 78, House speaker, Nancy Pelosi, 81, and House majority leader, Steny Hoyer, 81, all of whom grew up in a political era when reflexive support for Israel was axiomatic. Hoyer said this week: “We must not allow extremists to hijack important discussions about securing a better future for Israelis and Palestinians by promoting a false narrative.” On the other side is “the Squad”, progressive members of Congress and people of colour who include Tlaib and Ocasio-Cortez (both called Israel an “apartheid state”), Ilhan Omar of Minnesota (who described Israeli airstrikes as “terrorism”) and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts (who tweeted “We can’t stand idly by when the United States government sends $3.8 billion of military aid to Israel that is used to demolish Palestinian homes, imprison Palestinian children and displace Palestinian families”). Protesters gather and demand that Jerusalem stop expelling Palestinian people from Israel at Israel’s embassy in Washington this week. Photograph: Tasos Katopodis/UPI/Rex/Shutterstock The generation gap reflects a broader trend among the US population. John Zogby, a pollster, notes considerably more sympathy for Palestinians among voters under 40 than those over 60. “Older folks are able to conjure up the original legend of David Ben-Gurion [Israel’s first prime minister] and the wars of 1967 and 1973,” he said. “Voters under 40 conjure up Benjamin Netanyahu [Israel’s current prime minister], the intifada and now several bombings in Gaza.” Youth is not the only force moving the Democratic party’s centre of gravity. On Thursday the leftwing senator Bernie Sanders, 79, introduced a resolution blocking a $735m weapons sale to Israel while his colleague Elizabeth Warren, 71, welcomed the ceasefire but urged Biden to press for a two-state agreement “that starts with taking all appropriate steps to end the occupation”. Several pro-Israel members of Congress also raised questions in recent days, a sign that, while backing for Israel’s right to self-defense remains rock solid, skepticism about its government’s treatment of the Palestinians is no longer taboo. The fact that “the Squad’s” scathing comments went unrebuked spoke volumes about how much has changed in a few short years. Logan Bayroff, a spokesperson for J Street, a liberal Jewish American lobby group, said: “There are shifts and you see it on the left side of the spectrum with vocal and unapologetic Palestinian rights advocacy from the likes of AOC [Ocasio-Cortez] and others but you also see it reflected across a large swath of the party. “What is notable is that we’re still not seeing that reflected in terms of policy or rhetoric from the Biden administration. I think this is less one half the party versus the other and it’s more Congress pushing in one direction and the administration not following as of yet.” Activists and analysts suggest that various push and pull factors are at work. Netanyahu’s ostentatious alliance with Trump, whom he praised for moving the US embassy to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv, makes him a singularly unsympathetic figure for Democrats. Netanyahu fiercely opposed Barack Obama’s nuclear deal with Iran, which Trump scrapped but Biden is seeking to revive. Donald Trump’s identification with the policies of Benjamin Netanyahu have weighed more heavily with younger Democrats than historic ties with Israel. Photograph: Ahmad Gharabli/AFP/Getty Images Bayroff added: “When you have an Israeli leader who has identified himself so closely with the ideology, rhetoric and tactics of rightwing ethnonationalism and has explicitly echoed Donald Trump and Trumpism – as well as aligning himself with other illiberal democracies and leaders like Orbán and Bolsonaro and Modi – that’s the antithesis of the pluralistic, diverse liberal democracy that most Democratic voters and an increasing number of Americans are supporting. So that is going to lead to a collision.” Meanwhile a new generation of Americans, including Jewish Americans, have grown up with a heightened consciousness of social justice movements. Sanders and others have compared the Palestinian struggle to Black Lives Matter and want to apply domestic principles to foreign policy. Bayroff added: “We’re seeing an overall push in all aspects of American politics and policy from a rising generation and a lot of voters to centre human rights, dignity and equality and equal treatment and social justice for all people. When they see a 54-year occupation and a system where Palestinians have a different set of rules and don’t get to vote for their own government and face a different legal system than their settler neighbours, that is something that people reject and want to see the US work to end.” But some Democrats who support racial justice causes are nevertheless uneasy with the comparison. Ron Klein, chair of the Jewish Democratic Council of America, said: “We made it clear to our friends in Black Lives Matter and various civil rights organisations we’re on the same team. The Palestinian issues are a separate set of issues. Don’t conflate the two, they’re totally different, and that is not part of the formal Black Lives Matter movement.” Klein believes “the Squad’s” recent statements have gone too far. “I think that they’re wrong,” he continued. “They’re entitled to their opinion as elected members of Congress but they’re taking a lot of their information out of context. I’m not here to suggest that Israel always does the right things but Israel is a very strategic ally to the United States.” Palestinians return to their houses which were destroyed by the Israeli military, in Beit Hanoun, in the northern Gaza Strip, on Friday. Photograph: APAImages/Rex/Shutterstock Still, the political and social upheaval of recent years has shaken many old certainties about crossing lines once perceived as uncrossable. Democrats who may have long harboured doubts about Israeli policy, but bit their lip because of assumed political risks, now feel at liberty to speak out. Peter Beinart, editor-at-large of Jewish Currents, tweeted: “The reason the American debate over Israel-Palestine could shift dramatically and quickly is that many Democratic politicians don’t need to be convinced that what Israel is doing is wrong. They just need to be convinced that they can say so without hurting their careers.” Biden, who has impressed many young liberals with his bold agenda, finally seems to have run into an issue where old, cautious habits die hard. However, with Democrats holding only narrow majorities in both the House and Senate, “the Squad” might be deterred from causing a serious split over a foreign policy issue when so much is at stake on the home front. Max Berger, editorial director of the liberal group More Perfect Union, said: “I think it’s very unlikely that this portends any kind of significant rupture in the Democratic coalition but it does open up a question: will the White House be as responsive to progressives on foreign policy as they have been on domestic policy? The honest answer is, we’ll see.”

  • America's housing crisis is the result of classist credit guidelines

    The way we score credit and underwrite borrowers is putting low-income Americans at a disadvantage when they try and buy property.

  • Olympic gymnast comes out of 9-year retirement to compete in U.S. Classic after having two kids and ahead of her 33rd birthday

    32-year-old Chellsie Memmel, a 2005 world all-around champion and a 2008 Olympic Games silver medalist, retired from the sport in 2012.

  • Italian rock band who won Eurovision denies using cocaine on live TV and singer offers to take drug test

    Maneskin lead singer Damiano David has repeatedly denied allegations that he used drugs on live TV during Eurovision Song Contest 2021.

  • Bowen Yang reveals how his viral 'Iceberg That Sank The Titanic' SNL sketch made it to air

    SNL star Bowen Yang told "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" that he didn't think the "Iceberg That Sank The Titanic" sketch would end up on air.

  • Lauren Boebert stated there hadn't been a single COVID-19 death in Texas since mask restrictions ended in March. Data shows thousands had, in fact, died.

    3,600 Texans have died from COVID-19 since March 2, which was the day restrictions were lifted, said the Texas Department of State Health Services.

  • Former Trump advisor Michael Flynn claims the COVID-19 pandemic was fabricated to distract from the 2020 election

    The former Trump advisor falsely stated Friday that the coronavirus pandemic was invented before November 3 "to gain control" of society.

  • Former Trump adviser Jason Miller ordered to pay $42,000 legal fees for failed defamation suit

    Following a failed defamation case, Mr Miller must cover journalist’ legal fees according to recently revealed court documents

  • Susan Collins: Infrastructure negotiations 'the test' that 'will determine' whether Biden, GOP can work together

    Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) said Sunday that infrastructure negotiations between Senate Republicans and the White House are "the test" that "will determine whether ... we can work together in a bipartisan way on an important issue." She told ABC News' George Stephanopoulos that she hopes the bargaining continues, but acknowledged the two sides are "still pretty far apart" because of "fundamental differences" about the definition of infrastructure, and the total cost of the package, even after President Biden trimmed the proposal down by more than $500 billion last week. Amid ongoing infrastructure negotiations between the parties, GOP Sen. Susan Collins tell @GStephanopoulos she believes "negotiations should continue," adding: "It's important to note that there's some fundamental difference here." https://t.co/WTOoh8gB9r pic.twitter.com/nZ2ceXk7RJ — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) May 23, 2021 Meanwhile, White House adviser Cedric Richmond told CNN's Dana Bash that the latest adjustment to the price tag shows Biden is willing to "negotiate in good faith" and a "serious manner" and suggested the onus now falls on Republicans like Collins to reciprocate. WH Senior Adviser Cedric Richmond says President Biden's slimmed down counteroffer on infrastructure shows he's willing to "negotiate in good faith." "The real question is whether the Republicans will meet the effort that the President is showing," Richmond adds. #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/8zf5YBfsO4 — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) May 23, 2021 More stories from theweek.comBoycotting the 2022 Olympics5 riotously funny cartoons about GOP resistance to the January 6 CommissionWhy Emily Wilder got fired and Chris Cuomo didn't

  • Journalist Snatched from Flight Faces Belarus ‘Death Penalty’

    REUTERSMOSCOW—Alexander Lukashenko, the authoritarian president of Belarus, has ordered arrests of key opponents for decades. But even after a brutal and bloody crackdown on opposition protests last year, his decision on Sunday to force an airliner to land so a prominent activist and reporter could be arrested appalled his domestic critics and European leaders alike.A Belarusian MIG-29 military jet forced a Ryanair passenger plane heading from Athens to Vilnius to land in Minsk airport, where police arrested one of the passengers, a skinny young man. A bomb alert was the official reason for diverting the plane, but nobody in Belarusian opposition had doubts about the real reason behind the special operation: the arrest passenger of 26-year old activist and journalist, Roman Protasevich, the founder of a popular NEXTA Telegram channel read by more than four million people.Months of extreme pressure on Belarusian journalists intensified last week with raids on the office of a well-known news website Tut.by, violent interrogations, and the arrests of eight other editors and journalists in Minsk. Authorities are accusing Protasevich of organizing the opposition rallies in 2020, as well as of “inciting social enmity.” Protasevich is facing up to 12 years in prison but his colleagues are worried about his life.Abduction of the Woman Leading the Belarus Revolution Is Classic KGB ‘Terror’ PloyThe journalist’s close friend, human rights defender Ayona Maslyukova, broke into tears when she heard the news of the arrest in the airport. “They are going to torture him, beat him – I have seen many victims with bruised legs and lower backs, some were raped in jail,” Maslyukova told The Daily Beast, sobbing.Maslyukova and her colleagues at the Minsk based human right center Vesna have been monitoring thousands of arrests and human rights violations since the opposition riots erupted in Belarus last August. But the arrest of Protasevich broke her heart. “I have known him as the most professional, honest and devoted reporter since 2014. Now he might face many years in prison or even a death penalty, which is just terror. The world should pay attention to this horror,” Maslyukova added.Before his flight, Protasevich had noticed a strange passenger with a leather case next to him in line at the passport control in the airport in Athens on Sunday morning. The stranger tried to photograph Protasevich’s passport then turned around and left. The journalist described what happened in his Belarus Golovnogo Mozga blog, the second largest Telegram channel in the country.“The fact that the military dictator Lukashenko ordered to land a Ryanair passenger plane with the help of Belarusian air forces is one more evidence of Belarus is violating international law, putting lives of passengers at risk,” a Belarusian diplomat Pavel Latushko told Protasevich’s colleagues at the blog.Belarus Riots After Dictator Clings to Power in ElectionDmitry Solovyev, a human rights defender at Vesna, says that currently there are 405 political prisoners in Belarus. Solovyev has tried to leave the country, after police severely beat him in his apartment, damaging his spine in March. “Several officers of special services turned me back in the airport, I was not able to catch my flight to Poland, where I was planning to have a medical treatment,” Solovyev told The Daily Beast. “I hope they will not torture Roman.”Leaders of Greece, France, Poland and Baltic countries expressed anger at Lukashenko’s actions on Sunday. British politician Tom Tugendhat said that “forcing an aircraft to land to silence opposition voices is an attack on democracy. The President of Lithuania, Gitanas Nauseda, demanded on Twitter that Protasevich be freed: “Unprecedented event! Regime is behind the abhorrent action.”In a statement, Ryanair said the flight landed after being "notified of a potential security threat" and that "(n)othing untoward was found and authorities cleared the aircraft to depart with passengers and crew." The statement made no mention of Protasevich, the passenger who remained behind when the aircraft departed.Belarus opposition leader, Svetlana Tikhonovskaya, demanded the immediate release of the journalist: “He faces the death penalty in Belarus. Lukashenko’s regime endangered the lives of passengers onboard the plane. From now on, no one flying over Belarus can be secure.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Russia and China will 'behave responsibly', First Sea Lord says, as Carrier Strike Group sets sail

    Russia and China are expected to "behave responsibly" and not respond recklessly to Britain's aircraft carrier, the First Sea Lord has said, as Britain’s Carrier Strike Group sets sail on its first deployment. Britain’s new flagship aircraft carrier, HMS Queen Elizabeth, left Portsmouth on Saturday night to lead six Royal Navy ships, a Royal Navy submarine, a US Navy destroyer and a frigate from the Netherlands in the largest concentration of maritime and air power to leave the UK in a generation. The seven-month global deployment is the UK Carrier Strike Group’s maiden operational deployment. The nine ships, plus 32 aircraft and 3,700 personnel, will route through the Mediterranean and Indian Ocean and on to the Indo-Pacific. Given the proximity to Russian forces in the Black Sea and Beijing’s assertive claims to disputed areas in the South China Sea, international tensions could be inflamed.

  • Former Rep. Justin Amash says Liz Cheney could have spoken out against Trump sooner, rejects her being 'some sort of hero'

    "For a long time, I was warning that the president's approach could lead to things like violence ... to a lot of animosity and contempt," Amash said.

  • Belarus scrambles fighter to force airliner to land, arrests opponent

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Belarusian authorities scrambled a fighter jet and flagged what turned out to be a false bomb alert to force a Ryanair plane to land on Sunday and then detained an opposition-minded journalist who was on board, drawing condemnation from across Europe. In the incident, described by some EU leaders as a hijacking, a Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jet escorted a Ryanair-operated passenger plane flying from Athens to Lithuania. The plane was suddenly diverted to Minsk, the capital of Belarus, where authorities detained journalist Roman Protasevich.

  • TikTokers wished a 97-year-old Auschwitz survivor a 'happy Holocaust' as some 'Free Palestine' supporters target Jewish social media users with antisemitic abuse

    Following Israel's bombing campaign on Gaza, Jewish creators' social media content was often spammed with antisemitic comments.

  • Dominic Cummings will say that Boris Johnson skipped first COVID-19 meetings to write a book on Shakespeare to fund his divorce, fear aides

    Aides to UK PM Boris Johnson fear that former top advisor Dominic Cummings will use his appearance before MPs to make damaging claims.

  • 'Ultra-maskers' say they'll keep wearing masks even though they've been vaccinated - and perhaps after the pandemic ends

    Many "ultra-maskers" don't want to take off their masks in public, even though the CDC says that's safe for fully vaccinated people.

  • Israeli officials 'regret' bombing Gaza AP bureau as post-ceasefire clean up begins

    Israeli officials have privately expressed “regret” for blowing up a tower in the Gaza Strip that contained foreign media offices, it emerged on Sunday, as Palestinians began cleaning up the enclave’s rubble-strewn streets. In Gaza City, groups of young men and women used brooms to sweep dust and debris from the main roads, as outdoor vigils were held for the 248 victims of Israeli airstrikes and artillery fire. US officials estimate that the cost of repairing Gaza’s damaged hospitals, school and infrastructure will amount to several billion dollars, while the United Nations says hundreds of homes have been completely destroyed. It came as the New York Times reported that some Israeli military officials now “regret” a decision to strike the media tower in Gaza City, which contained the offices of Associated Press, a major US news agency, and the broadcaster Al-Jazeera. Israel maintains that the airstrike was justified as it claims that Hamas assets were in the building. The Israeli army gave reporters an hour to evacuate the tower, and no one was killed in the attack. But according to the New York Times, some Israeli military officials had argued against the air strike and now consider it a “mistake.” One official also felt that the damage caused by the strike to Israel’s international reputation outweighed the benefits of destroying Hamas equipment, the report added, citing three sources. Hamas denies that its assets were in the media tower and has accused Israel of committing “war crimes” by attacking civilian buildings, though Israel rejects this. In an interview with the Telegraph on Sunday, a senior Hamas official blamed Israel for the outbreak of the conflict in Gaza and warned that the Jewish state was “playing with fire.”