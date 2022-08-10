Less-divided U.S. steelworkers union to greet Vice President Harris

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Erwin Seba
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States

By Erwin Seba

LAS VEGAS (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris faces a less politically divided audience at the United Steelworkers convention on Wednesday compared to previous years, said members interviewed by Reuters, in an address expected to lean heavily on the administration's job record.

Harris will be speaking to an audience that is less divided between former President Donald Trump supporters and opponents, as was visible at the last convention in 2017 or regional conferences since.

The four-day convention in Las Vegas has registered 3,500 union members and retirees of the largest North American industrial workers union.

Attendees said they want Harris to discuss how the Biden administration would support labor unions in contrast to the hostility some felt unions received from Trump.

"She needs to say the right things," said Dennis Moore, who works at a rubber plant in Orange, Texas. "I need to hear what they're going to do to help me when I'm bargaining or standing up for our members."

Unlike past meetings, the red "Make America Great Again" (MAGA) caps and blue Trump T-shirts were not visible on USW members through the first three days of this year's convention.

"I'm a little surprised at this meeting of the minds," said a Texas chemical plant worker, who asked not be identified by name. "It's not as polarized. You don't see the MAGA hats. I thought I would have. It's not as contentious."

At the close of the Tuesday afternoon session of the convention, USW International President Thomas Conway told guests they should expect to pass through security.

"And if you got some weapons strapped on you, good God, don't bring them," Conway said. "You'll wind up in a jail somewhere in Las Vegas and we won't know where you are."

He reminded the union members why Harris was coming to convention.

"The administration is reaching out its hand to help us, to recognize our political power and to be a friend to us," Conway said.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Josie Kao)

Recommended Stories

  • Highly enriched uranium moved from Japan to Y-12, Savannah River Site

    U.S. Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration has announced the removal of all highly enriched uranium from Kyoto University.

  • Threats targeting SC school not valid, but fake account making them is still online, cops say

    The threats were coming from a teenager in Hawaii, according to the sheriff’s office.

  • Trump takes the Fifth, refuses to answer questions in NY attorney general deposition over real estate business

    NEW YORK — Ex-President Donald Trump refused to answer questions from the New York attorney general’s office Wednesday, providing the latest bizarre twist in the ongoing civil investigation of his real estate business. “Under the advice of my counsel ... I declined to answer the questions under the rights and privileges afforded to every citizen under the United States Constitution,” the ...

  • Biden begins summer vacation with family in South Carolina

    The first couple was planning to be in Kiawah Island, noted for its private beach and golf resort, through Tuesday, according to Federal Aviation Administration advisories. The White House did not respond to requests to provide details on Biden's vacation schedule, activities or when he planned to return to Washington. Biden, accompanied by first lady Jill Biden, departed the White House by motorcade to Joint Base Andrews outside the capital, where Air Force One was on hand to take them to Joint Base Charleston.

  • Roger Marshall compares the FBI to Nazi police. What ever happened to ‘Back the blue’?

    Conservative Republicans don’t seem so devoted to law enforcement when it’s looking at the dealings of one Donald J. Trump. | Editorial

  • International economists ask Biden to release Afghan central bank funds

    More than 70 economists and experts, including Nobel Laureate Joseph Stiglitz, called for Washington and other nations to release Afghanistan's central bank assets in a letter sent to U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday. The letter said foreign capitals needed to return the roughly $9 billion in Afghan central bank assets to Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB) to allow the economy to function, despite criticism of behaviour by the ruling Taliban towards women and minorities.

  • Second trial opens for men accused of plot to kidnap Michigan governor

    Federal prosecutors in Michigan on Wednesday began laying out their case against two men accused of plotting to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer in 2020, saying that conversations about their plan went beyond just idle talk. Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. face kidnapping and weapons conspiracy charges for the second time after a federal judge in Grand Rapids, Michigan declared a mistrial last April. The men - alleged members of the Three Percenters, a self-styled militia group - are accused of plotting to abduct Whitmer from her vacation home and stage a "trial" for her for treason.

  • 10 House Republicans impeached Trump. Here’s where they stand now.

    Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-Wash.) became the latest Republican who impeached former President Trump to lose her primary bid after she conceded on Tuesday night, one week after her primary in Washington State. Herrera Beutler was one of 10 House Republicans to join all Democrats in voting to impeach Trump for “incitement of insurrection” related…

  • Security Service names collaborators who terrorize citizens on the authority of Russias "Ministry of Internal Affairs of Zaporizhzhia Oblast"

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - TUESDAY, 9 AUGUST 2022, 10:23 The Security Service of Ukraine has established the identities of all the traitors who joined the "Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Zaporizhzhia Oblast", created by the Russian Federation; seventeen of them have already been declared suspects.

  • Most Americans want chance to support abortion rights on state ballot, USA TODAY/Ipsos poll finds

    Echoes of Kansas: Broad support for abortion measures on state ballots is more evidence of a backlash to the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

  • Donald Trump Refused to Answer Questions from NY's AG Letitia James' Office

    Former President Trump declined to answer questions when asked about the civil investigation by New York attorney general Letitia James’s office. Trump invoked his fifth amendment privilege and also spoke about the move shortly after.

  • Summers Decries Tax Compromises by Democrats to Pass New Bill

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers decried the stripping of a global corporate minimum tax from the Democrats’ recent tax-and-climate change bill, a move that he said threatens a historic international agreement.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on FedUK Plans for Blackouts in January in Emergency Energy PlanRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against Uk

  • What’s in Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Bill

    Though their path to success was littered with false starts, abandoned proposals and last-minute compromises, Democrats finally passed the $740 billion Inflation Reduction Act after a marathon legislative session this past weekend, with Vice President Kamala Harris providing the tie-breaking vote Sunday in an evenly divided Senate. “After more than a year of hard work, the Senate is making history,” Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said shortly before the final vote, in which all Republicans voted

  • New York COVID cases rise 11%, deaths also up. Is this what 'new normal' looks like?

    New York reported 48,982 new COVID-19 cases last week, as an uptick in infections and deaths due to the virus underscored the lingering threat.

  • Video of Mississippi Officer Dragging Man by His Neck Sparks Investigation

    Video footage of an incident between a Mississippi Highway Patrol officer and three Black men has gone viral on Facebook. According to The Associated Press, the situation is being investigated but it remains unclear what led to the traffic stop or handcuffing in the first place.

  • 'Grease' Actor Eddie Deezen Found Not Competent to Stand Trial in Nursing Home Burglary Case: Report

    A commitment order obtained by TMZ reportedly states that Grease actor Eddie Deezen is receiving treatment at the Maryland Department of Health

  • Taiwan security officials want Foxconn to drop stake in Chinese chipmaker - FT

    The deal will definitely not go through, the report said, citing a senior Taiwanese government official involved in national security issues. Taiwan, the world's largest contract electronics maker, has become increasingly cautious about China's ambition to boost its semiconductor sector.

  • 'A terrific job': Palm Beach Police praised for quick response to protesters at Mar-a-Lago

    Palm Beach Town Council President Maggie Zeidman praised the town's police and fire-rescue departments following an FBI-conducted search of Mar-a-Lago.

  • Blasts rock Russian air base in annexed Crimea

    STORY: A series of loud explosions rocked a Russian air base near seaside resorts in the annexed Crimean peninsula on Tuesday.Witnesses said they heard at least 12 blasts, and video obtained by Reuters showed a plume of smoke jetting into the sky. Crimea's health department, along with the Russian governor of Crimea, said at least one civilian had been killed. But the cause of the blasts remained unclear. Russia's defense ministry brushed off the idea there had been an attack, and claimed the blasts came from detonations of stored ammunition. Crimea, a holiday destination for many Russians, was annexed by Moscow from Ukraine in 2014 and used in February as one of the launchpads for its invasion.On Tuesday - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy did not directly mention the blasts in his daily video address but said it was right that people were focusing on Crimea, and reiterated Kyiv's position that Crimea would have to be returned to Ukraine.“The presence of Russian occupiers in Crimea is a threat for all of Europe and to the global stability. The Black sea region cannot be a safe place while Crimea is occupied."If Ukraine were to acknowledge it had attacked territory that Russia sees as its own, Moscow could accuse Kyiv of crossing a red line.Meanwhile in Washington, U.S. President Joe Biden made a move of his own: Formally endorsing Finland and Sweden’s accession to NATO, the most significant expansion of the military alliance since the 1990s. “Our alliance is closer than ever, it is more united than ever, and when Finland and Sweden bring the number of allies to 32, we’ll be stronger than ever.” The two Nordic countries applied for NATO membership in response to Russia's February invasion of Ukraine. BIDEN: “Putin thought he could break us apart when this all started, he believed he could break us apart in my view, weaken our resolve. Instead he’s getting exactly what he did not want...” Moscow has repeatedly warned both countries against joining the alliance.

  • FBI search of Trump's Florida home was 'by the book,' ex-prosecutors say

    The U.S. Justice Department's silence about its search of former President Donald Trump's Florida home is a sign of an investigation being run "by the book," former federal prosecutors said on Tuesday. Trump disclosed on Monday that FBI agents were at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach. The search was part of the Justice Department's investigation into Trump's removal of presidential records considered official government property from the White House at the end of his term in January 2021.