Less driving, more water: RI pols' resolutions for 2024 a window into their priorities

In for 2024: Bus rides, music lessons, an extra glass of water and victory over "Big Oil."

Out, judging by the New Year's resolutions of Rhode Island's top politicians: Social media screen time, eating at McDonald's, dependence on fossil fuels, and the state's "bloated budget."

In a periodic tradition going back more than a century, Political Scene asked all statewide officers, members of the state's congressional delegation and General Assembly for any and all 2024 resolutions – the things they planned to do differently in the new year or do that they had not done before.

The responses, naturally, featured a roughly even mix of life goals and political messaging. We can safely say that in 2024, Rhode Island leaders would, if it were possible, collectively like to eat less junk food and achieve their top long-standing policy goals.

Which of those things is more likely to happen depends on the politician, the goals and the junk food.

The first archival Providence Journal reference to New Year's resolutions appeared in an 1873 story about the Woonsocket Fair and a brand of cigars on show there that "would break the strongest New Year's resolution to leave off the use of the weed."

As noted by former Newport Daily News editor Scott Barrett, in 1907 The Journal collected around 50 resolutions in a piece headlined: "Well-Known Citizens Take Their Pen in Hand and 'Resolve.'"

"I have nothing to swear off and nothing to swear on," said James Williams in one resolution. "I am not satisfied with my purity, but I am satisfied with my impurity."

Theodore Francis Green that year provided one of the more banal responses: "If a man really wants to swear off, he can do it as well at any time of the year as he can on New Year's Day.

Flash forward to 2020, and the set of mid-pandemic resolutions from top elected officials leaned heavily on helping local businesses.

"My resolution is to shop at local small businesses as much as possible," then-Gov. Gina Raimondo said. "As a family, we try to do that already, but it's more important now than ever that we show local businesses our support after this incredibly difficult year."

Within a few months, Raimondo was off to the Biden administration and Washington, almost certainly reducing her patronage of local shops.

Here's to 2024 with a sample, edited lightly for length, of this year's responses:

Gov. Dan McKee, via spokeswoman Olivia Darocha: "The governor’s 2024 resolutions include staying healthy, continuing to value family time and working every day to help improve the lives of Rhode Islanders.

And one more: "He’s also hoping to take up music lessons."

U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse: “Here’s the plan: Fix the Court. Bring bucks home. Beat Big Oil. Kill dark money. Win the race. Welcome new grandson. Lose ten pounds. (That last one may require reviewing my relationship with ice cream; didn’t help when I found my hero Nancy Pelosi has ice cream for breakfast.)”

Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos wanted to draw attention to the completion by her office and the Long Term Care Coordinating Council of a policy report on creating housing for people with long-term care needs.

"In the year to come, my resolution is to keep the pressing need for affordable, accessible and supportive units at the forefront of our state's response to the housing crisis," she wrote.

Attorney General Peter Neronha: “I am not making any resolutions this year. Because whenever I do, I break them by January 3. At the latest.”

Secretary of State Gregg Amore: "My resolution for 2024 is to make sure to build in time for family, including my dog Sadie, exercise, good food and fun. There’s a busy election year ahead of us, but we can’t lose those important parts of life that keep us grounded."

House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi: "I resolve to keep pushing hard in my efforts to address Rhode Island’s housing and homelessness crisis so we can reduce the number of families struggling to find housing that is accessible and affordable."

"My second resolution is to stay closely involved with the launching of the state’s life-sciences hub. With a $45-million infusion in the state budget to jump-start these efforts, I’m excited to work closely with the new board to build momentum in a sector that has the potential to tremendously boost Rhode Island’s economy."

Senate President Dominick Ruggerio: “My New Year’s resolution is to ensure the spirit of the Independent Man lives on at the State House as he receives a much-needed restoration. I also hope the excitement surrounding the Independent Man’s historic journey and the upcoming RI250 celebration will generate renewed appreciation for Rhode Island’s rich history and founding values across our communities."

U.S. Rep. Seth Magaziner: "I’m resolved not to let political division and gridlock stop our work. As anyone can see, it has been a difficult year to get things done in Congress, but I think back to something President Obama said, ‘Change is never easy but always possible.’ And, I know that we can continue to make progress for working people in this country if we persevere."

U.S. Rep. Gabe Amo via spokesman Matt Rauschenbach: "His resolutions are to get quality sleep, exercise more, drink lots of water and continue to prioritize the needs of Rhode Islanders every single day."

Senate Minority Leader Jessica de la Cruz: "New Year's is always a good time to reflect on our health and prosperity, which is why my resolution is to put Rhode Island’s bloated budget on a diet."

Providence Mayor Brett Smiley: "As we head into 2024, I will continue to prioritize the quality-of-life issues that matter most to our residents. In particular, I am committed to addressing the climate crisis that is having a tangible impact on our community and local businesses. Throughout this year we have had several extreme weather events that I anticipate will continue into 2024. My New Year’s resolution is to strengthen collaborations across departments to mitigate flooding, improve stormwater management and build a more resilient Providence."

Sen. Matt Dawson: "I should probably say that I’m resolving to fiercely advocate for meaningful gun legislation, particularly the safe storage bill, as well as advocating for increases in affordable housing, accessible medical care and continued efforts to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels. I did those things last year, so I don’t think they meet your criteria.

"My actual new resolution is not to eat at McDonald’s for the entire year. If I make it until May I’m calling it a victory."

Sen. Meghan Kallman: I'm setting myself a goal this year, in the face of all that's going on with RIPTA and our challenges with running and funding it: I'm going to not drive for one day a week. I'm a regular bus rider and I did the Week Without Driving challenge this fall; I think that a regular day of that will be important as I continue to advocate for and work on better transit. My goal is to use either the bus, my bike, the train, or my feet, or get a ride as needed."

Rep. Jennifer Boylan noted that in 2023, Rhode Island experienced smoke from Canadian wildfires, local wildfires, heat-induced school closings, high-intensity storms and coastal flooding.

"Thus, climate-change mitigation has been top of mind for me. I resolve to act with urgency to implement the Act on Climate and do more to move our state toward carbon neutrality. I also resolve to pass common-sense gun safety legislation; we need to vote in 2024 on an assault-weapons ban and secure firearm storage bill."

Sen. Mark McKenney: "I resolve to 1) Do more special activities with (or for) my family, strengthen my core, reduce time on social media, add an element to my tennis game, play my electric guitar regularly, schedule specific time for reading for pleasure and be more focused on my priorities in the Senate. 2) Look for every opportunity to give compliments and do random and unexpected kind acts."

Rep. Lauren Carson: "My issue priorities will be focused on the increased implementation of the Act on Climate. Our climate challenges are getting more and more urgent, our carbon reduction goals are set in statute and we must achieve them. Much of my energy will be focused on my House study commission on aging policy and supporting older Rhode Islanders, and my House study commission on developing standardized statewide policies on short-term rentals."

Sen. David Tikoian: “With so much polarization and political discourse in society today, I pledge to make a concerted effort in 2024 to be a voice of reason, a consensus builder, to work diligently bringing people together on issues, with a goal of unity. It’s a philosophy and resolution I believe will benefit all Rhode Islanders.”

Sen. Frank Lombardi: "My resolution this year is to slow down a little. After finally moving back into my home 2½ years after the fire [which destroyed his Cranston house while he was away] and marrying both daughters in 2023, I want to stop and smell the roses a little, spending time at home with my family and taking a little more time off."

Rep. Joe McNamara: "This year I will continue to work on a data-driven system to reduce chronic school absences and increase academic assessments.

"On the personal side: teach my 3-year-old grandson to swim and score a hole in one."

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: RI politicians share their New Year's resolutions for 2024