Less than half of Americans are members of houses of worship

FILE - In this Tuesday, April 11, 2017 file photo, the sun sets on a Baptist church in Georgia. For the first time since the late 1930s, fewer than half of Americans say they belong to a church, synagogue or mosque, according to a new report from Gallup, Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
BOB SMIETANA
·4 min read

(RNS) — Ask Americans if they believe in God and most will say yes. But a growing number have lost faith in organized religion.

For the first time since the late 1930s, fewer than half of Americans say they belong to a church, synagogue or mosque, according to a new report from Gallup.

Forty-seven percent of Americans now say they belong to a house of worship, down from 70% in the mid-1990s and 50% in 2019. The decline is part of a continued drop in membership over the past 20 years, according to Gallup data.

The polling giant has been measuring church membership since 1937 when nearly three-quarters of the population (73%) reported membership in a house of worship. For much of that time, membership remained at about 70% but began to decline after 1999. By the late 2000s, membership had dropped to about 62% and has continued to fall.

Pollsters at Gallup looked at survey data from more than 6,000 Americans and compared data from 2018 to 2020 with two other time frames: 2008 to 2020 and 1998 to 2000.

——

This content is written and produced by Religion News Service and distributed by The Associated Press. RNS and AP partner on some religion news content. RNS is solely responsible for this story.

___

The decline in membership coincides with the rise of the so-called “Nones” — those who claim no religious affiliation. Gallup reports about one in five Americans (21%) is a None — making them as large a group as evangelicals or Catholics. Other polls put the number at closer to 30%.

Few Nones belong to a house of worship, Gallup found.

“As would be expected, Americans without a religious preference are highly unlikely to belong to a church, synagogue or mosque, although a small proportion — 4% in the 2018-2020 (survey) — say they do,” the report from Gallup states. “That figure is down from 10% between 1998 and 2000.”

Gallup also found a decline in membership at churches, synagogues and mosques among religious Americans, who make up about 76% of the population. In the time frame from 1998 to 2000, about three-quarters (73%) of religious Americans were members of a house of worship. That number has fallen to 60%.

Younger Americans are increasingly disconnected from organized religion, according to the report from Gallup. But the number of older Americans who are members of a house of worship has also declined in recent years.

In the time from 2008 to 2010, 73% of “traditionalists” — Gallup’s term for Americans born before 1945, were church members. That number has dropped to 66% in 2018 to 2020. Membership among Baby Boomers dropped from 63% to 58% during that same time frame, as did membership among Generation X (57% to 50%) and millennials (51% to 36%).

The gap between those who believe in a specific religion and those who participate in the life of a specific congregation is likely to prove a challenge for houses of worship. And the decline in church membership is likely to continue, according to Gallup.

“Churches are only as strong as their membership and are dependent on their members for financial support and service to keep operating,” said the report. “Because it is unlikely that people who do not have a religious preference will become church members, the challenge for church leaders is to encourage those who do affiliate with a specific faith to become formal, and active, church members.”

RELATED: White Christian American built a social safety net. What happens when it is gone?

Measuring church membership and religious affiliation remains a challenge for researchers. From 1850 to 1950, the U.S. Census Bureau collected data on religious congregations in the United States and from 1906 to 1936 published a “Census of Religious Bodies.”

“The Census of Religious Bodies was conducted every 10 years until 1946,” Pew Research noted in a 2010 article on religion and the Census. “The 1936 Census of Religious Bodies was the last one published, however, because the U.S. Congress failed to appropriate money either to tabulate or to publish the information collected in the 1946 census. By 1956, Congress had discontinued the funding for this census altogether.”

RELATED: The Nones are growing - and becoming more diverse

Statisticians from more than 230 religious denominations and other religious bodies also compiled membership statistics for the 2010 U.S. Religion Census: Religious Congregations & Membership Study. That study, which includes county by county data, found religious organizations claimed just under half (48.7) of the United States population as adherents. Similar reports have been compiled every 10 years since 1980.

Recommended Stories

  • Gallup: U.S. church membership dips below 50% for first time

    47% of Americans said they belong to a church, synagogue or mosque in 2020, down from 50% in 2018, according to a Gallup poll out Monday.Why it matters: It's the first time in the eight decades that Gallup has tracked the trend that a majority of Americans do not belong to a church. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The trend has dovetailed with an increasing number of people who say they are not religiously affiliated.Membership at places of worship was 73% when Gallup first measured it in 1937. It stayed near that range for six decades before starting to dip in the 21st century. Details: The trend was associated with age, as 66% of people born before 1946 said they belong to a church.That figure was 58% for baby boomers and 50% for people in Generation X. 36% of millennials said they belong to a church. Gallup said that the limited data it collected on members of Generation Z showed similar levels of church membership to millennials. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Majority of Americans don’t belong to a place of worship in historic decline, poll finds

    It’s the first time in eight decades Gallup found the majority of Americans do not belong to a place of worship.

  • Lawyer: FBI enlisted Proud Boys leader to inform on antifa

    FBI agents recruited a Proud Boys leader to provide them with information about antifa networks months before he was charged with storming the U.S. Capitol with other members of the far-right extremist group, a defense attorney says. Proud Boys “thought leader” and organizer Joseph Biggs agreed to provide the FBI with information about anti-fascist activists in Florida and elsewhere after an agent contacted him in late July 2020 and arranged to meet at a restaurant, Biggs’ lawyer, J. Daniel Hull, wrote Monday in a court filing. The defense lawyer's claims buttress a widely held view among left-leaning ideological opponents of the Proud Boys that law enforcement has coddled them, condoned their violence and even protected them during their frequent street brawls with anti-fascists.

  • Former Trump health officials say they clashed with Alex Azar over COVID-19 testing and interference with the CDC's weekly reports

    Ex-CDC Director Robert Redfield claims the then-HHS secretary pressed him to change the CDC's weekly mortality statistics. Azar denies the allegation.

  • Dr. Anthony Fauci Names The Trump Moment That Shocked Him: 'Like A Punch To The Chest'

    The nation's leading infectious diseases expert recalls one moment last April that was "a jolt."

  • Demi Lovato comes out as pansexual: 'I'm so fluid now'

    The former Disney Channel star said she is proud to be a part of the LGBTQ community and will be living her truth "no matter what."

  • Resurrecting a church: How one Charlotte pastor may have found the future of worship

    John Cleghorn is a straight white male leading a thriving and unusually diverse church once on the brink of extinction. He has a new book out about the church.

  • Afghan president promises to step aside if election is held

    Afghan President Ashraf Ghani outlined his plans for peace at a regional summit in Tajikistan on Tuesday, saying that he would step aside if an election was held. The ninth Heart of Asia summit, aimed at promoting peace and security in Afghanistan, this year comes at a sensitive time as the United States and other powers attempt to jumpstart the peace process with a proposal for a new transitional government. Ghani has resisted the proposal, saying elections must take place before he will step aside.

  • Foxconn, Apple's biggest supplier, is the latest company to be impacted by the global shortage of microchips

    Companies around the world - and across many sectors - are grappling with a shortage of the vital electronics components.

  • UK wants to vaccinate all adults before sharing vaccine with other countries

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain will focus on vaccinating the whole of its adult population before it can to provide any surplus shots to other countries such as its close neighbour Ireland, British business minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Tuesday. However, Britain has found itself involved in a public spat with the European Union, where the vaccination programme has been much slower, over the supply of doses. "I think our focus has to be to try and keep Britain safe, we want to work cooperatively as well with other countries but the main priority is to get the vaccine rollout," Kwarteng told Sky News.

  • 'Captain Underpants' spin-off pulled for 'passive racism'

    A graphic novel for children that was a spin-off of the wildly popular “Captain Underpants” series is being pulled from library and book store shelves after its publisher said it “perpetuates passive racism.” The book under scrutiny is 2010's “The Adventures of Ook and Gluk” by Dav Pilkey, who has apologized, saying it “contains harmful racial stereotypes" and is “wrong and harmful to my Asian readers.”

  • Sturgeon pledges to tackle child poverty 'scandal' after failing to make progress over past 14 years

    Nicola Sturgeon has claimed that ending child poverty will become her latest “driving mission”, despite failing to reduce it during her previous 14 years in Government. In a speech to party activists on Monday, the SNP leader claimed that if she wins re-election, she would introduce new policies aimed at ending the “scandal” and lift tens of thousands of children out of privation. However, opponents accused her of a “record of shame” over almost a decade-and-a-half in power, which includes five years as the SNP health secretary and seven as First Minister. According to a Scottish Government report published last week, relative child poverty north of the border has been “gradually increasing” over the past decade while absolute child poverty “has remained largely stable”. The analysis added: “Persistent poverty has started to gradually increase.” Rates of child poverty in Ms Sturgeon’s own Glasgow Southside constituency are also the highest in Scotland, according to a study published in 2019.

  • Meet the final two crew members selected on SpaceX's all-civilian mission to orbit Earth

    Sian Proctor and Chris Sembroski were selected to fly on SpaceX's all-civilian Inspiration 4 mission launching from Florida later this year.

  • Hong Kong: China limits parliament to 'patriots'

    The sweeping changes are the latest efforts by Beijing to step up its influence in Hong Kong.

  • AP source: VW plans brand-name change to 'Voltswagen' in US

    Volkswagen plans to change its brand name in the United States to “Voltswagen” as its shifts its production increasingly toward electric vehicles and tries to distance itself from an emissions cheating scandal. The company had briefly posted a press release on its website early Monday announcing the brand name change. The premature release comes as VW is taking reservations for the new ID.4 small electric SUV in the U.S. It’s the company’s only new electric model sold in the United States, though there are plans for more, including a nostalgic reprise of the company’s Microbus.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell: Fourth alleged victim added to charges

    The ex-girlfriend of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein is charged with trafficking a fourth underage girl.

  • ‘I just killed my son.’ Dad tells 911 he beat 5-year-old in Ohio with baseball bat

    “What do you mean you just killed your son?” the dispatcher said. “I’m hearing voices,” the father responded.

  • ‘I just killed my son.’ Dad tells 911 he beat 5-year-old in Ohio with baseball bat

    “What do you mean you just killed your son?” the dispatcher said. “I’m hearing voices,” the father responded.

  • Mafia fugitive was living a quiet island life. Then police found his YouTube cooking show.

    The alleged gangster's "love for Italian cuisine” — and tattoo ink — made his arrest possible, Italian police said.

  • Sharon Stone says she paid Leonardo DiCaprio's 'The Quick and the Dead' salary because the studio didn't want to hire him

    At the time, Leonardo DiCaprio was just starting his career and had yet to star in either "Titanic" or "Romeo and Juliet."