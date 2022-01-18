Less than half of projected U.S. renewable diesel output likely by 2025 - study

FILE PHOTO: An aerial view of LyondellBasell-Houston Refining is seen in Houston, Texas
Laura Sanicola
·2 min read

By Laura Sanicola

(Reuters) - U.S. refiners and biofuel companies are likely to reach less than half the renewable diesel production projected by the U.S. government for 2025 due to policy and feedstock constraints, according to a study released Tuesday from consultancy Cerulogy.

Numerous petroleum refiners across North America are planning to convert facilities to process waste and vegetable oils into renewable fuels, a small but growing market backed by government incentives.

The Energy Information Administration estimates renewable diesel production capacity in the United States could increase fivefold by 2024 from 1 billion gallons currently to more than 5 billion gallons per year.

But Cerulogy estimated the projects are more likely to yield approximately 2 billion gallons of total renewable diesel production capacity in 2025, meaning at least 2 billion gallons of already announced capacity additions are likely be delayed, canceled or downsized.

Achieving EIA predictions would be "exceedingly difficult" and would likely require relying heavily on feedstock imports and a very significant reduction in production of biodiesel - a biofuel made from similar feedstocks but blended with petroleum-based diesel - according to Chris Malins, who authored the report backed by the International Council on Clean Transportation.

Achieving EIA forecasts would require an increase of 1.3 billion gallons of feedstock for renewable diesel, largely by diverting waste oils and fats from traditional biodiesel production, raising U.S. soy oil production and increasing U.S. vegetable oil imports, the report said.

However, while the fuel significantly reduces greenhouse gas emissions compared with petroleum diesel, several parties are concerned the increased demand for the oils needed to create it will result in indirect land use change and cause food prices to rise.

Annual production of 2 billion gallons of renewable diesel by 2025 is a "high-end estimate" for what can be achieved without causing strong market distortions, Malins said.

In addition, policies meant to promote renewable diesel are not strong enough. The U.S. Renewable Fuel Standard and state policies such as California's Low Carbon Fuel Standard are meant to achieve growth in renewable diesel.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has highlighted the risk of negative market and environmental impacts if the supply of biomass-based diesel is further increased, Malins added.

(Reporting by Laura Sanicola; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Hong Kong fund to sell Japan, South Korea Burger King business in deal over $1bln - source

    Private equity firm Affinity Equity Partners is this week launching the sale of its Burger King fast-food businesses in South Korea and Japan, in a deal that could fetch more than $1 billion, a person with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. Hong Kong-based Affinity has appointed Goldman Sachs to run the sale, which is targeting both private equity investors and strategic buyers, said the person, who declined to be identified as the information is confidential. Affinity bought full control of Burger King South Korea in 2016 for about $170 million and a year later acquired the American fast-food brand's Japan franchise.

  • Brent Crude Trades Near Highest Since 2014 on Tightening Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil prices edged higher on Monday, with Brent trading near its highest level since 2014 as the market tightened and concerns about the impact of omicron eased.Most Read from BloombergDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableOlympic Ticket Sales Halted; Hong Kong Arrests: Virus UpdateDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis Histo

  • Dak Prescott praised fans who threw trash at referees after playoff loss

    Dak Prescott was frustrated when he thought fans threw trash at the Cowboys. When he heard they were throwing it at the referees, he changed his tune.

  • Race to cut carbon emissions splits U.S. states on nuclear

    As climate change pushes states in the U.S. to dramatically cut their use of fossil fuels, many are coming to the conclusion that solar, wind and other renewable power sources might not be enough to keep the lights on. Nuclear power is emerging as an answer to fill the gap as states transition away from coal, oil and natural gas to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and stave off the worst effects of a warming planet. The renewed interest in nuclear comes as companies, including one started by Microsoft founder Bill Gates, are developing smaller, cheaper reactors that could supplement the power grid in communities across the U.S.

  • Guatemala pushes back 622 migrants from U.S.-bound caravan

    Guatemalan authorities said on Monday they have sent back more than 600 migrants who entered the country in a caravan that was bound for the United States. Guatemala's foreign ministry said 622 people, mainly from Honduras and Nicaragua, entered through border posts with Honduras, with minors making up about a quarter of the group. The caravan left Honduras on Saturday but was largely broken up over the weekend.

  • Bitcoin investors dig in for long haul in 'staggering' shift

    As bitcoin heads into 2022, a growing cohort of long-term investors is doubling down on its stashes of the cryptocurrency, hoping a December dip was merely a festive blip. Since last July, for example, the amount of bitcoin held in digital wallets with no outflows for more than five months has been steadily increasing, according to digital currency brokerage Genesis Trading. "The number of bitcoins that haven't moved in over a year has been climbing since July," said Noelle Acheson, head of market insights at Genesis Trading.

  • Explainer-Tonga’s volcanic eruption may harm environment for years, scientists say

    Since the initial eruption, the volcano has been releasing sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxide — two gases that create acid rain when they interact with water and oxygen in the atmosphere. With Tonga’s tropical climate, “there is likely to be acid rain around Tonga for a while to come,” said volcanologist Shane Cronin at the University of Auckland.

  • Stocks, U.S. Futures Wilt as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures retreated and Asian stocks struggled Tuesday amid a jump in Treasury yields as investors girded for interest-rate hikes by the Federal Reserve to quell high inflation.Most Read from BloombergDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableOlympic Ticket Sales Halted; Hong Kong Arrests: Virus UpdateDjokovi

  • People Are Sharing B.S. Survival Myths That Could Actually Get You Killed, And I'm Thankful I Read These

    FYI: The "Triangle of Life" method is a myth.View Entire Post ›

  • One of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming Unlivable

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronIran-Backed Houthis Claim Drone Strikes on UAE, Three DiePutin’s Troops Wouldn’t Get Cheers in This Once Pro-Russia CityTrying to catch a bus at the Maliya station in Kuwait City can be unbearable in the summer.About two-thirds of the city’s buses pass through the hub, and

  • COLUMN: On Cape Cod, a nuclear nightmare arrives

    Holtec recently announced, almost off-handedly, that it was considering dumping a million gallons of radioactive waste in our Cape Cod Bay.

  • Watch: Moose sighting brings Grand Teton tourist to tears

    Footage has surfaced showing a woman crying tears of joy after spotting her first wild moose in Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park.

  • Does a park bench in Boise show the future of our orange bag plastics?

    A pilot program will turn Boise’s recycled plastic into benches and other public installations around the city.

  • Which Really Costs More: Charging an EV or Filling Up Your Tank With Gas?

    Electric vehicles and gas cars have always come with a tradeoff. Fully electric vehicles are more expensive to buy, but they're cheaper to own because they're cheaper to fuel and maintain -- and they...

  • How a Knoxville startup is turning local pollution into 'black gold'

    By capturing carbon dioxide and turning it into ultra-durable material, local startup SkyNano hopes to turn pollution into something useful.

  • Man camped as snow pounded NC mountains. It took 6 rescuers in snow shoes to find him

    Search and Rescue officials described weather conditions as “treacherous.”

  • Stunning satellite images capture massive volcanic eruption near Tonga

    An undersea volcano violently erupted in the southwestern Pacific Ocean near the Kingdom of Tonga Saturday, local time, sending shock waves through the atmosphere and triggering tsunami waves thousands of miles away, including along the West coast of the United States. Now, details are slowly beginning to emerge about the extent of damage across the hard-hit Pacific nation. The eruption of the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai volcano, located just under 20 miles (32 km) from Tonga's Fonuafo'ou island,

  • Geneva Airport’s New Glasshouse Terminal Is Powered by 75,000 Square Feet of Solar Panels

    Geneva's new airport terminal is not only futuristic looking, but it's energy positive, with solar panels, geothermal power and smart glass.

  • Big brands call for global pact to cut plastic production

    International brands including Coca Cola and PepsiCo called on Monday for a global pact to combat plastic pollution that includes cuts in plastic production, a key growth area for the oil industry. World officials will meet at a United Nations Environment Assembly conference (UNEA 5.2) later this year to start negotiations on a treaty to tackle a plastic waste crisis that is choking landfills, despoiling oceans and killing wildlife. It remains unclear whether any deal will focus on waste management and recycling or take tougher steps such as curbing new plastic production, a move that would likely face resistance from big oil and chemical firms and major plastic-producing countries like the United States.

  • 'Fear' no more: Oklahoma wind farm operator gets cleared from safety concerns

    Oklahoma's Corporation Commission agreed Tuesday to drop its enforcement actions against a Panhandle wind farm operator that had unsafe equipment.