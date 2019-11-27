There’s Less to the McGahn Ruling Than Meets the Eye

You might assume that the girth of the nearly 120-page opinion Judge Ketjani Brown Jackson issued Monday means that an issue of great consequence to the House impeachment inquiry has been decided. But you’d be wrong. And you’d be further misled if you put much stock in the headlines breathlessly announcing that the federal district court in Washington, D.C., has ordered that former White House counsel Don McGahn “must testify to Congress.”

What Judge Jackson actually ordered is that McGahn must show up in compliance with the House Judiciary Committee’s subpoena. She did not direct him to provide any actual testimony. That is, the ruling sidesteps the question that actually matters: To what extent may McGahn invoke executive privilege (in addition to other potential privileges) to avoid answering lawmakers’ questions?

The ruling is nevertheless being appealed.

The case involves the Mueller Report’s obstruction volume. Yes, I know it seems like two or three impeachment gambits ago, but House Democrats still want to impeach President Trump over several incidents that the special counsel described as possible obstruction but did not recommend indictment for (and that Attorney General Bill Barr and then-deputy AG Rod Rosenstein concluded did not establish obstruction). McGahn was a central witness on this part of the investigation. He was interviewed extensively by Mueller’s team and provided memoranda of his interactions with Trump. The White House has always taken the position that making McGahn available to a prosecutor (i.e., an intra-executive-branch exchange) did not waive any privilege claims the president may have if Congress seeks information from McGahn (i.e., an inter-branch demand).

As we have noted many times, Congress does not need a criminal offense for impeachment. Theoretically, if a majority of the House were to conclude that the allegedly obstructive behavior was an abuse of power, the House could cite it as an impeachable offense, even if it did not amount to a prosecutable crime.

The Judiciary Committee, chaired by Jerry Nadler (D., N.Y.), wants McGahn to testify. When the committee, McGahn’s counsel, and the White House could not agree to terms for McGahn’s appearance and the production of related documents, the committee issued a subpoena. The president directed his former White House counsel not to honor the subpoena. The Justice Department argues that McGahn has absolute immunity from congressional subpoenas seeking testimony about his time as a senior adviser to the president.

Judge Jackson’s rambling, repetitive opinion rejects this claim. While she scores some points, she is also by turns gratuitously snarky, transparently political, and occasionally incoherent. (An example of the latter: 102 pages in, after providing a list of policy arguments the Justice Department presses in support of its claim, Jackson snipes, “unfortunately for DOJ, its mere recantation of these aspirational assertions does not make the proposition any more persuasive.” But DOJ has not recanted anything — Jackson apparently meant to say incantation.)

The court takes umbrage at the Trump administration’s position that the disputes between the political branches are not fit for judicial resolution. The Justice Department argues that the Constitution vests Congress with its own powers to compel executive compliance with its information demands, such as the power of the purse (which could enable lawmakers to starve the administration of the funds needed to govern). And, as the ongoing controversy elucidates, Congress also has the power to impeach and remove a president who impedes its investigation. Indeed, just a week ago, Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff indicated that House Democrats plan to do exactly that, in lieu of litigating the validity of privilege assertions by senior administration officials past and present.

By the Justice Department’s lights, these dispositive powers vested in Congress show that the Framers did not intend the Article I branch’s inevitable disputes with the Article II branch to be resolved by lawsuits before the Article III branch. Rather, these are non-justiciable disputes to be worked out by negotiations between the political branches, a fact DOJ says is best illustrated by the absence of such lawsuits in the first 200 years after the Founding.