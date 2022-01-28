Less than a year after opening, Tracy McGrady's HomeCourt permanently closes

HomeCourt, a restaurant by hometown hero and NBA Hall-of-Famer Tracy McGrady, will close permanently after Jan. 28.

LAKELAND — HomeCourt, a restaurant by NBA Hall-of-Famer Tracy McGrady, will officially close after less than a year of operation.

A local resident posted the news in the Polk County Restaurants & Reviews Facebook group Friday afternoon. A waitress told the resident it was the restaurant's last day of operation, according to the post.

The Ledger confirmed with the general manager of the restaurant that HomeCourt is closing permanently after Friday. The manager said he wasn't authorized to give additional details, including the reasoning for the closure.

The restaurant and sports bar opened last February after several pandemic-related delays in the Merchants Walk shopping center on South Florida Avenue. McGrady, an Auburndale native and former Orlando Magic star, opened the restaurant alongside his business partner Hanson Li with San Francisco-based Salt Partners Group.

"I always wanted to come back home and you know, leave a legacy, something for my community," McGrady said at last year's soft opening.

The restaurant has been showing signs of struggle since just a few months after opening. In August, Assistant General Manager Mike Denton said the restaurant had dropped from 100 to just 30 employees and was failing to draw in customers. Denton said during the usual dinner rush, he was only filling about six tables.

