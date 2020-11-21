Less pomp and circumstance? Biden inauguration likely to be scaled-down affair in response to COVID

Michael Collins, USA TODAY
·5 min read

WASHINGTON – Donald Trump is still trying to sow doubts about the election results, but planning already has begun for inaugural ceremonies in which Joe Biden is expected to officially become the nation’s 46th president.

But while planners of past presidential inaugurations have had to resolve complex issues like how to handle crowd control and security matters, organizers of the Jan. 20 ceremony are confronting an unprecedented challenge:

How do you safely stage a presidential inauguration in the middle of a deadly pandemic?

“Even in normal times, it’s a big job,” said Howard Gantman, who served as staff director of the joint congressional committee that oversaw Barack Obama’s first inauguration in 2009.

Next year, “it’s going to be really difficult,” Gantman said.

A look back: Joe Biden turns 78. Here's how old other presidents were on Inauguration Day

President-elect Joe Biden on Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Delaware.
President-elect Joe Biden on Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Delaware.

Presidential inaugurations typically are attended by hundreds of dignitaries – including former presidents, Supreme Court justices and members of Congress – while hundreds of thousands of spectators spill out across the National Mall to witness the ceremonies. The crowd at Obama’s first inauguration was estimated at a record-shattering 1.8 million.

Biden’s inauguration is likely to look far different than past inaugural ceremonies.

Planners are expecting the 59th Inaugural Ceremonies to be smaller than in previous years because of the health risks posed by COVID-19, which already has infected more than 11 million Americans and killed more than 250,000.

The question is how much smaller.

Organizers are committed to “traditional, safe and inclusive ceremonies” and are proceeding “under the direction that it is more feasible to scale down the plans than it is to scale up,” said Paige Waltz, spokeswoman for the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies, which is responsible for putting together the inaugural events to be held at the Capitol.

The committee is considering a number of health and safety precautions, such as face masks and social distancing, to protect the attendees, Waltz said.

'You’ve got to have trust.' The strategy Joe Biden hopes will lead to agreement in a post-Trump era

Another proposal under consideration would require a COVID test for anyone who will be on the stage near the president-elect. In addition, the traditional inaugural lunch held after the swearing-in ceremony and attended by the new president and members of Congress may be moved from Statuary Hall in the Capitol to Emancipation Hall in the Capitol Visitor Center to allow more room for social distancing.

Other traditional inaugural events, such as the parade from the Capitol to the White House and a series of evening inaugural balls, remain in question.

Planning for those events is handled by the Presidential Inaugural Committee created by the winning candidate shortly after the election.

Biden’s office said this week it had no information to share on the selection of an inaugural committee or the fate of inaugural events under its domain but that details would be released soon.

Coronavirus strategy: A spiraling COVID-19 crisis will confront Joe Biden on day one. What’s his plan and how will he get it done?

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama wave to the crowd during the inaugural parade on Jan. 20, 2009.
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama wave to the crowd during the inaugural parade on Jan. 20, 2009.

There is precedence for dialing back the inaugural pomp and circumstance. Ronald Reagan’s second swearing in was moved inside the Capitol Rotunda and the inaugural parade was canceled because of bitterly cold weather in 1985.

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser’s office said it is awaiting guidance from the president-elect on whether the traditional inaugural parade would go on as usual next year.

“We are planning for a parade as well as the other elements of the inauguration traditions,” said John Falcicchio, the mayor’s chief of staff and deputy mayor for planning and economic development. “However, each inauguration reflects the person being sworn in, so we await the appointment of the Presidential Inaugural Committee to understand how we can support their vision.”

The District of Columbia has put in place COVID restrictions that limit most gatherings to 50 people. While most inaugural events are held on federal land, which means those restrictions wouldn’t apply, inaugural balls are often held at venues in the city that would be subject to the crowd limits.

Crowd control and enforcement of COVID restrictions would be less complicated at events like the swearing-in or inaugural balls because organizers could limit the number of tickets that are distributed. But an inaugural parade would be more problematic.

Besides the large crowd on the National Mall for Obama’s first inauguration, spectators lined up along the streets of Washington hours before the parade kicked off to jockey for a prime viewing spot for the procession down Pennsylvania Avenue from the Capitol to the White House.

“How do you do that safely – even with masks?” Gantman asked. “People have to sit right next to each hour for hours at a time.”

“It’s going to take a lot of cooperation,” he said.

Avoiding gridlock: Joe Biden and Mitch McConnell are friends who have brokered deals in the Senate: Can they still work together?

Meanwhile, a number of protests are planned in Washington to coincide with the inauguration.

Five groups have applied for permits with the National Park Service to stage protests. A group called DC Action Lab is planning a 5,000-person protest against the inauguration at various locations, including Lafayette Park across from the White House. Pro-Trump groups also are planning smaller demonstrations at Lafayette Park and other locations to offer prayers and support for the outgoing president.

Michael Collins covers the White House. Reach him on Twitter @mcollinsNEWS.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Joe Biden inauguration amid pandemic will be a scaled-down affair

Latest Stories

  • Remdesivir, hailed — and taken — by Trump, doesn't work for coronavirus, World Health Organization declares

    The World Health Organization on Thursday recommended against continuing to use the antiviral remdesivir to treat COVID-19.

  • 'Bring it on, I'm not backing down': Arizona top election official Katie Hobbs holds fast against attempts to undermine the state's election

    Hobbs, a Democrat elected in 2018, has faced a barrage of last-minute attempts to discredit the integrity of the election and threats on her safety.

  • Exclusive: Mexico agreed with U.S. Attorney General Barr to arrest drug capo in deal for general - source

    Mexico has committed to the arrest of a high-level cartel leader under a deal with U.S. Attorney General William Barr to drop U.S. drug trafficking charges against a former Mexican defense minister, a senior Mexican source told Reuters. The United States dropped the case against retired General Salvador Cienfuegos this week citing "sensitive and important" foreign policy considerations that outweighed interest in pursuing the charges. In return, Mexico privately told Barr it would work with the United States to arrest a high-level cartel leader involved with trafficking large quantities of the synthetic opioid fentanyl, the source said.

  • Michigan militia planned 'weeklong series of televised executions' as part of kidnapping plot, prosecutors say

    Members of a Michigan militia group had more planned than just kidnapping the state's governor.Last month, the FBI discovered a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) and try her for "treason," arresting 14 militia members allegedly involved in the effort. But beyond that task, court filings also reveal the men planned to publicly execute other public officials, or if all else failed, burn down the state house entirely, ABC7 Chicago reports.While just 14 men have been arrested in the plot so far, they had a "Plan B" that "involved a takeover of the Michigan capitol building by 200 combatants who would stage a week-long series of televised executions of public officials," ABC7 reports. Plan C involved burning down the statehouse with its legislators locked inside, "leaving no survivors," ABC7 continues. These plots all unfolded as Whitmer and Michigan's government implemented lockdowns to stop the spread of COVID-19.The conspirators also allegedly planned to kidnap Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D), the FBI reported last month. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker told reporters this week he gets threats daily. Still, some of the men arrested have gotten bond reductions and are now free.Michigan militia members and other opponents of COVID-19 lockdowns have repeatedly protested in front of the Michigan statehouse — and in one case stormed into it, with many protesters carrying guns.More stories from theweek.com 5 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's election denial America is buckling Cybersecurity czar fired by Trump reportedly set up a Trump-proof line of succession

  • Rudy Giuliani suggested someone 'cut the head off' Democratic leaders in Fox News interview

    Giuliani added: "Somehow the Democrat party was hijacked by Clinton and since then it's gone more corrupt.”

  • 94-year-old former Nazi concentration camp guard to be deported from US to Germany

    A 94-year-old former Nazi concentration camp who lived undiscovered in the US for decades is to be deported to Germany, where he could face prosecution, after his appeal against a deportation order was rejected this week. Friedrich Karl Berger succeeded in covering up his role as a concentration camp guard for more than 70 years and still receives a pension for his wartime service in the German navy. His past finally caught up with him when an SS index card of his service record was found among documents rescued from a German ship sunk by the RAF in 1945. The card revealed he had served as a guard at one of the Neuengamme network of concentration camps in northern Germany, where more than 40,000 prisoners including Jews, Poles and Russian POWs were worked to death as slave labourers. “After 75 years, this is ridiculous. I cannot believe it,” Mr Berger told The Washington Post when the original deportation order was handed down in February. “You’re forcing me out of my home.”

  • Pence pitches Georgia senators as last line of GOP defense

    Vice President Mike Pence campaigned with Georgia's two Republican senators Friday, trying to hold off their Democratic challengers in Jan. 5 runoffs that will determine who controls the Senate at the outset of President-elect Joe Biden's administration. The trip highlights a critical juncture for the Republicans and Pence, who is trying to balance his own political future against his loyalties to a president who has yet to concede defeat. Pence appeared with Sens.

  • Plan to raise China's retirement age sparks anger

    A decision by the Communist Party of China to raise the retirement age under a long-term economic and development plan has sparked anger on social media in fast-greying China. In 2018, nearly 250 million of China's 1.4 billion people were aged 60 or over. "Delaying retirement means we have to postpone our pension," one user on the Weibo platform wrote on Friday.

  • Obama thanked Navy SEAL McRaven for overseeing the bin Laden raid by gifting him a tape measure

    The unusual gift was a kind of inside joke, a reference to something Obama said after the SEALs brought bin Laden's body back.

  • Wisconsin shooting: 'Multiple people injured' in mass shooting at shopping centre

    At least eight people have been injured in a shooting at a shopping centre in the US state of Wisconsin, with the gunman still believed to be at large. The FBI and the Milwaukee County Sheriff's office tweeted that their officers were on the scene at the Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, supporting the "active" response by local police. Police described the suspect as a white male in his 20s or 30s. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel said some people remained inside the mall on lockdown. Witnesses reported hearing between eight and ten gunshots. WISN local news station reported least five people were taken away from the mall on stretchers, at least two of whom were sitting upright and appeared to be conscious. One of the victims is reported to be a teenager. Some people remained in the mall while police searched for a suspect.

  • Trump's legal team seemingly didn't notice its allegation of election fraud in Michigan is based on data from Minnesota

    President Trump's legal team has finally revealed what it claims is a definitive example of election fraud in Michigan — based on data from Minnesota.Since the presidential election more than two weeks ago, Trump and his supporters have launched legal efforts aimed at somehow overturning President-elect Joe Biden's win. Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, and Jenna Ellis continued that effort in a wild Thursday press conference where they waved around a single affidavit, and claimed they had "hundreds" more, revealing all sorts of election fraud. Trump's team still hasn't shared many of those affidavits with the public, but has begun filing them in lawsuits across the country. One, from a Texas resident who works in cybersecurity, was filed in Georgia on Wednesday, but claims vote tallying machines in Michigan are highly susceptible to fraud. It goes on to list several "statistical red flags" that purport to show how those machines may have been manipulated, including numbers that imply as many as 350 percent of estimated voters in a range of Michigan towns cast ballots. The problem is, the towns the affidavit lists are all scattered across eastern Minnesota, not Michigan.The affidavit also claims there have been reports of votes switched from Trump to Biden in "Antium County, Michigan." There's no such county in the state, or in the United States at all. And if the affidavit means to imply there was fraud in Antrim County, Michigan, well, its county clerk has already corrected and testified regarding any mistaken voting tallies there.More stories from theweek.com 5 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's election denial America is buckling Cybersecurity czar fired by Trump reportedly set up a Trump-proof line of succession

  • G-20 summit opens with Saudi urging united response to virus

    Saudi Arabia's King Salman opened on Saturday the Group of 20 summit as the coronavirus pandemic overshadows this year's gathering of heads of state, transforming it from an in-person two-day meeting of the world's most powerful leaders to a virtual gathering of speeches and declarations. The G-20's member-countries represent around 85% of the world’s economic output and three-quarters of international trade. “We have a duty to rise to the challenge together during this summit and give a strong message of hope and reassurance,” King Salman said in his opening remarks.

  • Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse illegally bought gun with coronavirus stimulus check

    The Kenosha shooter will face charges in Wisconsin

  • Alabama man calls police and confesses to 1995 killing

    An Alabama man called a police station and confessed to a 1995 slaying after the case sat cold for years.

  • Man who kidnapped, raped, buried Texas teen alive is executed

    Orlando Hall, convicted in the abduction and death of Lisa Rene in 1994, was the eighth federal inmate executed this year after a two-decade hiatus.

  • Why Republican voters say there’s ‘no way in hell’ Trump lost

    Brett Fryar is a middle-class Republican. Now, Fryar says he would go to war for Trump. Nothing will convince Fryar and many others here in Sundown - including the town’s mayor, another Patriots member - that Democrat Joe Biden won the Nov. 3 presidential election fairly.

  • Florida's Sen. Scott has coronavirus, 'very mild symptoms'

    Sen. Rick Scott of Florida said Friday he had tested positive for the coronavirus and was isolating at home with “very mild symptoms.” Scott, 67, has been quarantining at home all week after coming into contact in Florida on Nov. 13 with someone who subsequently tested positive. Scott, a Republican, said he was “feeling good” despite the mild symptoms and would be working at his home in Naples.

  • Asian Americans called ‘yellow folk’ by US health official during meeting about combatting racism

    Dr Peter Beilenson apologises for ‘significant mistake’

  • US allows convicted spy Pollard to move to Israel

    An American jailed in 1985 for spying for Israel was released from strict parole conditions Friday, allowing his move to Israel, the US Justice Department said.

  • Explainer: Can Trump override the popular vote?

    President Donald Trump's latest strategy for attacking the legitimacy of the U.S. election appears to be focusing on a bold power play of persuading Republican state lawmakers to overturn the vote in states won by his Democratic challenger Joe Biden. To succeed, Trump would have to surmount considerable legal hurdles, overcome public condemnation and sway lawmakers in at least three states to break with democratic norms. Most election scholars said the odds of Trump ultimately being named president are exceedingly slim.