Lesser-Known Credit Card Perks You Should Be Taking Advantage Of

Sam DiSalvo
·3 min read
Cash back and flight miles are some common benefits to having a credit card, but you could be missing out on some hidden perks that could really come in handy. From travel insurance to shopping bonuses, there’s a whole lot having a credit card in your wallet can do for you.

Travel Insurance

Lost a bag? Had to cancel a trip due to extenuating circumstances? Need to cancel a hotel at the last minute? These are all instances that could potentially be covered by the insurance your credit card offers. Chase Sapphire Reserve, Chase Sapphire Preferred Card and The Platinum Card from American Express were all listed as cards that offer top travel insurance benefits.

Free and Express Shipping

No need to pay for Amazon Prime because American Express, Chase cards and World

The World and World Elite Mastercards comes with a shipping perk — a ShopRunner membership. This membership offers free 2-day shipping and free returns at 100+ stores including 1-800-FLOWERS and Bloomingdale’s.

TSA PreCheck or Global Entry

If you’re looking to skip the long security lines at the airport, your credit card might be able to help you do that. Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card and Chase Sapphire Reserve will give you up to a $100 credit towards the Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application fee.

Price Protection

Never lose out on the best price again. If you use your credit card to buy an item and it goes down in price, this perk will refund you the difference. Some cards that offer this include the Wells Fargo Visa Signature Card, Capital One Spark Cash for Business and Capital One Spark Miles for Business.

Extended Warranties

Though big ticket items might come with a standard manufacturer’s warranty, some credit cards extend that insurance so you can have some extra peace of mind. If you buy the item with your credit card, the credit card’s extended warranty will kick in as soon as the manufacturer’s expires, giving you anywhere from 1-3 more years of protection. Cards known for offering this are Chase Sapphire Preferred, Chase Sapphire Reserve, Capital One Venture Rewards, and Credit One Bank American Express.

Hotel Extras

Looking to add a little luxury to your next trip? See if your credit card offers hotel perks. These can include free meals, free room upgrades, and late check-out at no charge. One card known to have these types of benefits is the Platinum Card from American Express.

Cell Phone Insurance

We’re going to damage our phones. There is no way around it. Luckily, some credit cards offer insurance so it’s cheaper (or even free!) to repair your phone, or get a new one if need be. Check to see if your card has this protection, and then make sure you’re paying your phone bill with that credit card to get access to insurance. That way, all the lines on your cell phone account are covered.

Free Access To Museums

If you’re looking to do something a little different on the weekends, some credit cards like those from Bank of America offer free museum passes on certain weekends.

