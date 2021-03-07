'Lesson fully received': An 18-year-old charged in the Capitol riot says he was 'wrong' and begged a judge to release him

Taylor Ardrey,Michelle Mark
·3 min read
bruno joseph cua
Bruno Joseph Cua, 18, faces a number of criminal charges after he boasted on social media about storming the Capitol. Department of Justice/Criminal Complaint

  • The youngest suspect charged in the Capitol riots wrote a letter begging a judge to release him.

  • Bruno Joseph Cua, 18, previously boasted on Instagram of storming the Capitol and fighting inside.

  • "I am completely humbled , deeply remoursefull and regretful! [sic]," Cua wrote.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

A Georgia teenager who boasted on Instagram about storming the Capitol in January begged a federal judge to release him ahead of his trial, saying his social media posts were "foolish" and that he had learned a "very painful" lesson.

Bruno Joseph Cua, 18, faces a slew of federal charges related to the January 6 insurrection, including assault on a federal officer, engaging in physical violence, violent entry or disorderly conduct, and civil disorder. He has pleaded not guilty, and a judge refused to release him on bond last month.

In a letter to Judge Randolph Moss filed March 4, Cua pleaded for the judge to show mercy and allow him to return home to his family before he stands trial in the spring. Cua apologized and said his actions didn't reflect the person he is.

"I would like to strongly assure you that I am not a danger to anyone, and I will absolutely never act on what I said. I have yearned to speak with you, to truthfully apoloigize [sic] and show you my forever changed heart," he wrote.

bruno joseph cua
The criminal complaint cites Instagram and Parler posts from Cua's accounts admitting to storming the Capitol and alluding to violence. Department of Justice/Criminal Complaint

He continued: "I will never be the same person, jail has had its full effect me, I am completely humbled , deeply remoursefull and regretful!. After all, thats what jail is for right? Teaching people a lesson? Lesson fully received, your Honor."

Cua also said he had spent over two weeks in isolation, and noted that he had never been away from his parents for this length of time.

"I have completely lost those aggressive feelings and moved on from the entire politcal idea. I was wrong," Cua wrote.

An 'impressionable eighteen-year-old kid'

Cua is believed to be the youngest suspect charged in the Capitol siege. His lawyers have emphasized his age and relative immaturity in their requests for the judge to release him on bond.

"Bruno Cua is an impressionable eighteen-year-old kid," his lawyers wrote in one court filing. "In many ways, he is less of an 'adult' than many other teenagers. He has never lived away from his parents. he has lived his entire life in the area immediately surrounding Atlanta, Georgia."

The lawyers added that Cua was "very scared and very remorseful," and "wholly regrets his action on January 6 and fully recognizes the utmost seriousness of the charges."

capitol siege trump supporters
US Capitol siege in Washington DC on January 6, 2021. Samuel Corum/Getty Images

But prosecutors have painted Cua as a violent, active participant in the siege. The criminal complaint shows multiple screenshots pointing out Cua's positions in the Capitol building, and even the Senate chamber.

Screengrabs from the complaint show Cua holding what appeared to be a baton, and shoving a US Capitol police officer in plainclothes.

The complaint also accused Cua of bragging about violence that day, posting an Instagram story saying, "Yes, we physically fought our way in." Other posts from Cua's alleged Parler account said, "President Trump is calling us to FIGHT" and that January 6 was when Trump supporters had to "make our stand."

"It's time to take our freedom back the old fashioned way," another Parler post said.

According to an Insider database, Cua is just one of more than 310 people who have been charged in the Capitol siege as of early March.

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Former Trump aide charged with beating a police officer with riot shield during siege of Capitol

    An aide to Donald Trump has been charged with storming the US Capitol building and beating a police officer with a stolen riot shield, according to a criminal complaint. Federico Klein, a former Trump campaign employee who worked at the State Department and had Top Secret security clearance, is the first member of the administration arrested in connection with the insurrection on January 6. The 42-year-old was arrested by the FBI in Virginia for charges including unlawful entry, violent and disorderly conduct, obstructing Congress and law enforcement, and assaulting an officer with a dangerous weapon. Video footage alleges to show Mr Klein wearing a red “Make America Great Again” cap and that he was “resisting officers, attempting to take items from officers, and assaulting officers with a riot shield.”

  • 18-year-old Capitol rioter wants to go home to his ‘loving family’ who drove him to DC

    A Georgia teen charged for alleged involvement in the U.S. Capitol riot now admits he “was wrong” for his actions and hopes to spend his pretrial days with his folks, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Friday. Bruno Cua, 18, is the youngest of more than 300 people accused of having stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 in support of former President Donald Trump and has been in custody since ...

  • With 'Raya,' Disney has their biggest animated action hero to date — and yes, she's still a princess

    She's a princess inspired by Marvel's Star-Lord. Kelly Marie Tran and Awkwafina, directors Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada, writers Adele Lim and Qui Nguyen and producer Osnat Shurer go inside Disney's ground-breaking "Raya and the Last Dragon."

  • A Texas middle school student said he was forced to drink urine by teammates at a sleepover. His mom called the bullying racially motivated.

    Summer Smith, SeMarion Humphrey's mom, says she has reported multiple incidents of her son being abused by other students for months, CBS 21 reported.

  • A judge questioned the 'QAnon Shaman' about his '60 Minutes+' interview that was billed to the jail as a call with his lawyer

    A lawyer for the "QAnon Shaman" was pressed in court over how a virtual visit with his client shirked the proper policy for interviews from custody.

  • Tennessee proposes bill to protect drivers who unintentionally hit protesters blocking streets

    The local ACLU branch called it a "dangerous anti-protest" bill that "targets peaceful assembly."

  • Rudy Giuliani's legal woes mount as a federal criminal investigation into his Ukraine dealings resumes, report says

    Giuliani, Trump's longtime personal attorney, is also facing lawsuits linked to his baseless claims of voter fraud during the presidential election.

  • With No Votes to Spare, Biden Gets a Win Obama and Clinton Would Have Envied

    Even with all the compromises—and the agita on the left—the Covid relief bill may be just what the Democrats needed to deliver.

  • Republicans To White House: Limit Infrastructure Spending To Roads And Bridges

    As the Biden administration looks ahead to the "recovery" portion of its Build Back Better plan while the $1.9 billion COVID-19 relief bill is considered in the Senate, Republicans are drawing a line across the road when it comes to infrastructure investment. After a White House meeting Thursday that included President Joe Biden and Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Rep. Sam Graves, R-Missouri, the ranking member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, said he made it clear that for an infrastructure bill to happen, Republican priorities had to be considered. "It cannot be a ‘my way or the highway' approach like last Congress," Graves said. "First and foremost, a highway bill cannot grow into a multitrillion-dollar catch-all bill, or it will lose Republican support. We have to be responsible, and a bill whose cost is not offset will lose Republican support. Second, a transportation bill needs to be a transportation bill that primarily focuses on fundamental transportation needs, such as roads and bridges. Republicans won't support another Green New Deal disguising itself as a transportation bill." Graves' warning shot comes a day after the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) gave the nation's infrastructure a grade of C- and said it would require $2 trillion over 10 years to fix. Remarking on ASCE's assessment on Wednesday — and contradicting Graves' warning — Buttigieg emphasized that infrastructure "is more than roads and bridges and power grids and ports. It's about investing in a way that creates millions of good jobs that last. It's about choices to combat climate change, and it's about building our infrastructure in a way that makes our country a more equitable place for everyone." Also in conflict with Graves are the investment numbers rolled out by Biden during his 2020 election campaign, which included not only $1.3 trillion over 10 years for infrastructure but a $2 trillion "accelerated investment" over his first term that included a low-carbon transportation strategy to meet his climate change goals. Buttigieg said on Wednesday that infrastructure is one of the most bipartisan things the administration is taking on. "This isn't just a red state versus blue state issue or rural versus urban, it's a national issue, and the benefits are enormous — maybe a once-in-a-lifetime moment to invest," he said. "Interest rates are at historic lows, unemployment is higher than it should be, and there's never been a better reason for politicians, regardless of party or ideology, to want to get this done." But Graves asserted on Thursday that rural infrastructure needs were left behind in the COVID relief package, citing the $30 billion in transit funding included by Democrats and benefits primarily urban areas. "Republicans are eager to work on bipartisan solutions, but it will take a willingness to compromise and a good faith effort to consider Republican priorities," he said. "We all have the same goal of improving America's transportation infrastructure, but we cannot overlook broad sections of the country in the process." Related articles: Infrastructure upgrade: US improves from D+ to C- Biden's plan to energize last-mile road safety Joe Biden wants to launch low-carbon transportation strategy Click for more FreightWaves articles by John Gallagher. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWorkhorse Lawyers Up In Mail Truck Contract Dispute With Postal ServiceDaily Infographic: Has Amazon Spoiled Whole Foods?© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Melo to be relegated to bench role for Rockets

    The Loud Mouths wonder whether the Knicks will win 35 games in 2019 and whether Carmelo Anthony will come off the bench for the Rockets.

  • This grandma will kill you with kindness — and in 'Call of Duty'

    It's 9 a.m. on a Tuesday morning when Michelle Statham settles into her gaming setup: three monitors, two PCs, a camera, headphones and a microphone.

  • Unlike Peyton Manning, Ben Roethlisberger’s pay cut includes no ability to earn it back

    In 2015, Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning agreed to reduce his $19 million in total pay to $15 million. The $4 million haircut wasn’t unconditional; Manning had the ability to make every penny back if the Broncos won the Super Bowl. They did, and he did. In 2021, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has agreed to reduce [more]

  • Why Paramount Moving 'A Quiet Place Part II' To Memorial Day Weekend Is A Big Deal

    Paramount, a ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC) subsidiary, has moved up the theatrical release date for “A Quiet Place Part II” from Sept. 17 to May 28 — the start of Memorial Day weekend and the traditional launch of the summer movie season. What Happened: The 2018 horror film “A Quiet Place,” directed by and starring John Krasinski, was produced on a $17-million budget and grossed $341 million at the box office. The film’s sequel was initially planned for release Sept. 4, 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic and closure of movie theaters forced its premiere to be rescheduled to April 23. In January, Paramount delayed the opening again to Sept. 17. Krasinki used his Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) channel to announce the new opening, tweeting: "They say good things come to those who wait. Well... I think we’ve waited long enough. A QUIET PLACE PART II Memorial Day." Why It Matters: Although more than half of U.S. cinemas are still closed, a confluence of events is playing in the favor of “A Quiet Place Part II.” For starters, last weekend’s surprise box office strength of the animated “Tom & Jerry” by AT&T (NYSE: T) subsidiary Warner Bros. offered evidence that audiences are becoming more comfortable in returning to theaters after nearly a year of being denied access to big-screen venues. Furthermore, the Memorial Day weekend was expected to be dominated by “F9,” the latest installment of the “Fast and the Furious” franchise from Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) subsidiary Universal. That film was rescheduled to open June 25. Outside of Hollywood, President Joe Biden pledged to have every American adult vaccinated by the end of May. If this pans out, it would bode well for Memorial Day release plans for “A Quiet Place II.” Paramount is also backing up the theatrical release of “A Quiet Place II” with a streaming premiere on the Paramount+ service 45 days after its cinematic opening. Emily Blunt in a scene from “A Quiet Place Part II.” Photo courtesy Paramount. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaComic-Con Cancels For Second Straight Year, Plans Smaller Show For November1990s TV Classics 'Frasier,' 'Rugrats' Are Rebooting Via Paramount+ Streaming Service© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Can an Afro-Latina combat veteran make a run at Congress in 'Trump district' Staten Island?

    Brittany Ramos DeBarros, an Afro-Latina combat veteran and activist, is looking to do what many see as nearly impossible: unseat freshman GOP Rep. Nicole Malliotakis in historically conservative Staten Island, N.Y.

  • Coming 2 America Has Its Modest Charms, But It's Mostly a Reminder of How Great Its Predecessor Is

    Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall and nearly all of the original cast return, with some notable newcomers, more than 30 years later

  • Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball breaks 60-year old NBA rookie record

    As LaMelo Ball continues setting records in his standout rookie season, his latest accomplishment may be his most impressive yet.

  • Joe Rogan, Daniel Cormier criticize referee in Uros Medic’s drawn-out TKO at UFC 259

    Did Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier overreact?

  • Trusting QAnon, Dallas actor wanted D.C. riot to bring End Times. Now he faces charges

    Luke Coffee, facing charges in connection with the Capitol riot, actually played a Branch Davidian sect leader in “Murder Made Me Famous.”

  • Geraldo Rivera and Jeanine Pirro get heated over undocumented migrant workers

    Pirro didn’t believe Rivera that the Trump administration deemed undocumented migrant workers essential at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

  • USMNT player Paul Arriola apologizes after offensive tweets resurface

    Arriola was 17 years old when he posted the tweets.