Lessons from a fintech founder: Solving for C by going B2B

Jason Wenk
·6 min read

Fintech founders that set out to solve big problems for consumers almost always begin with the best intentions — they want to help people. But they often miss that mark by a country mile, which spurs questions about how effective other fintech founders can be at helping consumers. Trust me, when you name your for-profit, venture-backed fintech startup “Altruist,” a certain amount of healthy skepticism follows you around.

That skepticism is understandable because, in many ways, the world of fintech is built on a foundation of internal conflict. The vast majority of fintech founders deeply appreciate the power and value of hyper-profitable business models in accomplishing less clearly profitable goals. Many come from finance backgrounds, giving them an insider’s advantage at identifying the ways financial tools and institutions do not benefit — and sometimes exploit — consumers.

Founders quickly identify the problems and have the skills to fix them, so they lock in and start building a solution to help people. Their intentions are, by and large, altruistic.

This is where things start to get more complicated for fintech founders. The same industry know-how and business understanding that helped them identify problems to solve will drive many down a path that abandons their initial mission.

So where do altruistic fintech founders lose their way? What market forces turn their “disruption” into the same archaic business models? And, most importantly, how can they be avoided?

Avoiding the exploitative path

The first step that any fintech founder must take is to right-size their addressable market, and this doesn’t just mean identifying a widespread need. “We want to help people begin saving” is a great mission statement, but any founder must be realistic about how to deliver on this need.

If your business model means that you have to generate revenue equal to 200+ basis points from your addressable market, it may cost too much money for the people you set out to help. In short, you have to get the math right.

Whether it's solving saving, budgeting or investing, all of these solutions are well-meaning and well-executed, but are the finance equivalent of "solving" insomnia with bedding.

The unit economics of your business are such that it costs too much money to acquire customers based on the assets of that customer. To make the math work, you have to generate an enormous amount of LTV, and because the customers you want to help don’t have enough money, you have to charge massive fees.

If you really look at the business models of many consumer fintechs, particularly savings products, their fees are often effectively 5% a year. That’s not far removed from predatory lending.

In effect, they’re saying, “We’re going to get you to use our product and charge you on such small transactions that you don’t notice that you’re never really getting ahead.”

Worse, a lot of founders travel down this exploitative path without ever realizing it. Getting the math right should be your first step, but there’s no wrong time to sit down and give it another hard look to see if there’s another path.

Venture pressure and shiny objects

If you find yourself on the wrong side of the addressable market “math,” you leave yourself open to the next, dangerous, fintech founder trap: the “get big quick” scheme.

The venture markets have made it so frothy to be in fintech, and there are huge pressures to use the same playbook to scale up an organization to raise a lot of money. Unfortunately, this approach often leaves the customer hanging out to dry.

For example, one major fintech company that automates investing, buying and spending has a noble mission and has also publicly said that it expects to earn 1% across all assets. That’s a high fee and almost twice as much as many non-digital platforms.

But if you really do the math and charge a truly “disruptive” quarter of a percent, $5 billion in assets is only a $12 million business. Investors don’t want to create small companies, and $12 million is a small company. At 1%, suddenly, you’re a unicorn with the ability to change the world.

Getting big quickly like that can lead to overpriced products that hold consumers back and “mission creep.” The founder that sets out to help people save money may turn into the founder who tacks a high-fee crypto investment service onto their product. Why? Because crypto offered a faster path to growth and funding at that time.

That eagerness to raise funding is another quick path to losing your way. When founders do a bunch of rapid funding rounds (safe notes or traditional preferred equity raises), they often find themselves owning a de minimis percentage of their own company.

At that point, you’re locked into “growth at all costs” and have to build a monster to see any benefit.

Solving for C by going B2B

Of course, some of the founders reading this column are likely already mid-flight. You sized-up your addressable market as best you could, you took the funding you needed and chose your investors. There may be very little you can do to manage the risks already laid out above.

That said, there’s still one too-often-ignored path for an altruistic founder to help consumers — addressing the root cause rather than the end result.

There are few more complex and personal problems than a consumer's relationship with their money. Too many companies think they can carve out one consumer pain point to somehow create systemic change, and a better financial life for someone -- they identify a consumer problem and think that the solution must be a direct-to-consumer play.

Whether it's solving saving, budgeting or investing, all of these solutions are well-meaning and well-executed, but are the finance equivalent of "solving" insomnia with bedding.

I don't mean you need to ignore consumers' problems, but you might help them most by focusing your vision beyond what the average person deals with in their day-to-day lives.

The difficulties people face in saving money can be solved by developing new banking systems. The challenges people have in making it to payday can be solved by working with employers and improving their payroll solutions. The struggles of wealth management can be eased by giving advisers better technology to help their clients.

Best of all — solving business problems means you can better avoid the other fintech founder traps. Right-sizing the addressable market of a B2B solution is far less prone to delusions of grandeur. There are far fewer distracting shiny objects and “fast growth” tricks in the B2B world. The investors backing B2B fintechs tend to be more patient and reasonable in their expectations for runway and ARR.

You may still find yourself releasing a consumer product eventually, but you'll have achieved the proper stability and scale to serve consumers effectively by that time.

In many ways, the best path to help consumers is looking beyond them.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Recommended Reading: The soccer insider who dominates the internet

    Recommended Reading highlights the week's best long-form writing on technology and more.

  • Union Pacific to buy 10 Caterpillar battery locomotives

    (Reuters) -Union Pacific Corp plans to buy 10 battery locomotives from Caterpillar Inc, Caterpillar Chief Financial Officer Andrew Bonfield said on Friday, as the rail company moves away from diesel fuel to meet a goal of net-zero emissions by 2050. The announcement was made as customers of the world's largest construction and mining equipment maker are trying to reduce their carbon emissions by relying less on gas and diesel for transportation. Union Pacific later said it will be adding 20 electric battery locomotives to its railroads for more than $100 million.

  • My 2 Best Semiconductor Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Pandemic-driven supply chain disruptions have negatively affected numerous industries, reducing inventory levels and putting inflationary pressure on the economy. In fact, global semiconductor revenue skyrocketed 25% in 2021, topping $500 billion for the first time, according to research company Gartner. More importantly, semiconductors play a critical role in virtually every sector of the economy, from established industries like auto manufacturing and consumer electronics to emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and the metaverse.

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Invest expects ether to soar over 7,000% and hit a $20 trillion market cap by 2030

    A note from the firm said ether will meet or surpass a $20 trillion market cap by 2030, adding that the price of one bitcoin could hit $1 million.

  • How Long To Keep Tax Records: Can You Ever Throw Them Away?

    Once you've submitted your tax return to the Internal Revenue Service each year, the last thing you probably want to think about is how to store your tax records. But making these arrangements is...

  • A Guide to the Capital Gains Tax Rate: Short-term vs. Long-term Capital Gains Taxes

    Not all capital gains are treated equally. The tax rate can vary between short-term and long-term gains. Learn about both types in this tax guide.

  • Last Year, I Saved More Money Than I Ever Had Before — Here Are The 8 Habits And Changes That Let Me Do That

    I'd like to think I've always been pretty good about how I spend and save my money — but last year, some new changes really paid off.View Entire Post ›

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 89% That Could Soar, According to Wall Street

    For a long time, several high-growth companies have opted to prioritize market share over profitability. To create wealth, retail investors must learn to separate the wheat from the chaff -- growth companies that create long-term value from those that destroy shareholder value. Shares of mobile gaming and esports platform company Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ) are currently down by over 89% from their all-time high of $46.30 on February 5, 2021.

  • Jim Cramer’s Top 10 Stock Picks for 2022

    In this article, we discuss Jim Cramer’s top 10 stock picks for 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Jim Cramer’s Top 5 Stock Picks for 2022. The beginning of 2022 has not been kind to the stock market. Major indices are down, inflation is up, and […]

  • Shiba Inu Hits Another Milestone, but Worries Remain

    Despite the world's hottest cryptocurrency surpassing a psychologically important milestone, it's still a very risky investment.

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $50,000 Into $250,000 by 2030

    Investing in a volatile market is never easy; that's why long-term strategies tend to deliver the best results.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Investing $200,000 in this basket of dividend stocks should earn you $12,800 in passive income in 2022.

  • NIO Inc. (NIO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    NIO Inc. (NIO) closed the most recent trading day at $20.90, moving -0.99% from the previous trading session.

  • Jim Cramer literally drowns Cathie Wood’s ARK as flagship fund falters

    Jim Cramer has never been shy to use buzzers and bells to make the occasionally esoteric world of finance more interesting.

  • SoftBank COO to Leave After Seeking $1 Billion in Compensation

    (Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp. Chief Operating Officer Marcelo Claure is making preparations to depart the Japanese conglomerate after clashing with founder Masayoshi Son over his compensation and responsibilities, people familiar with the matter said. Most Read from BloombergBoeing Is Set to Launch Its First New Jet in Nearly Five Years With 50-Plane Qatar DealStocks Roar Back With Best Day Since June 2020: Markets WrapWall Street Briefed by Biden Team on Possible Russia SanctionsCrypto Se

  • Taxes 2022: Many Americans could miss this key tax credit this year

    For the first time this year, millions of Americans may qualify for the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC).

  • Early Retirement Portfolio: 15 Stocks to Live Off Dividends

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best dividend stocks for retirement. You can skip our detailed and historical analysis of the dividend stocks and go directly to read Early Retirement Portfolio: 5 Stocks to Live Off Dividends. Early retirement is becoming a global phenomenon, widely stimulated by the Covid-19 pandemic. According to a report […]

  • What to expect from markets in the next six weeks, before the Federal Reserve revamps its easy-money stance

    Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is giving investors another six weeks to envision a future where interest rates start to climb and its balance sheet dramatically shrinks. Expect a lot of swings in markets until then.

  • 3 Huge HSA Mistakes You Don't Want to Make

    A health savings account (HSA) is arguably one of the best places to stash retirement savings and money you plan to use for medical expenses. You're eligible to contribute to a health savings account in 2022 if you have an individual health insurance plan with a deductible of $1,400 or more or a family health insurance plan with a deductible of $2,800 or more. Any money you put in your HSA reduces your taxable income for the year, and if you use the money for medical expenses, you won't owe taxes on it at all.

  • Better Buy: Nvidia vs. AMD

    Computers in many forms are becoming increasingly vital for both business and personal use. Two leading computer component suppliers are Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) (NASDAQ: AMD).