Lessons I’ve Learned About Crypto as an Advisor

Adam Blumberg
·8 min read

In my previous articles for this newsletter, I’ve highlighted many of the conversations you will have to have with clients and prospects as you add crypto and digital assets to your practice.

This article is going to be a little more personal. I’ll be taking you down some of the roads I’ve traveled in my crypto journey, so that you can learn from some of my mistakes and successes and impart that knowledge and experience to your practice.

This article originally appeared in Crypto for Advisors, CoinDesk’s weekly newsletter defining crypto, digital assets and the future of finance. Sign up here to receive it every Thursday.

Where I’ve been

Let’s start with my personal journey into crypto. It all began in the fall of 2017, when my partner talked me into buying some crypto for the first time. I opened a Coinbase account, with all the frustrations that come with the know-your-customer (KYC)/anti-money-laundering (AML) process. I was then shocked to learn there was more than just bitcoin. In my naivete, I first purchased ether, with the rationale that bitcoin had already run to over $5,000, so surely this other cryptocurrency I knew nothing about would see the same growth.

Since crypto is a 24/7/365 market, I checked my Coinbase account approximately every 15 seconds. I’d wake up in the middle of the night and check. First thing in the morning, I’d check prices. Waiting at a red light, time to check prices. I had no idea what I invested in, or why the price was moving, but I liked that it was easy.

My next step was trading crypto on a few exchanges. In this scenario, I had to again go through KYC, but these exchanges weren’t based in the U.S. I was trading any number of cryptocurrencies, most of which I knew nothing about, against bitcoin, with the goal to accumulate more bitcoin.

Since I knew very little about all these cryptocurrencies, or about trading any sort of asset, I started joining Telegram groups – now commonly referred to as “pump-and-dump groups.” I actually wasn’t aware that I was part of something that nefarious. I would read the updates, again, at all times of day and night, and try to make the appropriate trades.

I was usually either late to the trade, and ended up buying near the top, or was too greedy to get out at the appropriate time, giving back all of my gains. Through this process, I did learn trading techniques like support and resistance, relative strength index (RSI), stop loss, take profit.

Seeing all those cryptocurrencies I was trading was the impetus to send me down the proverbial rabbit hole, learning all I could about Bitcoin, blockchain technology, custody, and many of the developments we would later refer to as decentralized finance (DeFi) and Web 3. This is when I really got hooked on this technology.

While my partner and I tried to determine how we could make money consulting, we found that I was better at educating people about crypto, blockchain and digital assets, and we started our YouTube channel in mid-2019. We focused on helping people more easily understand the technology and the new systems that were being built, with a bent on how crypto, DeFi, and blockchain would affect finances, businesses and lives.

Since that time, I have tried several different wallets, investing in at least 100 different tokens, yield farming and NFTs. Some I have done as a matter of better understanding the process, protocol or opportunity. Some I have researched and really liked the mid- to long-term growth possibilities. And some I have just “aped in” to try to make some quick money.

I have bought too late and sold too early … and then sold too late. I’ve definitely been a victim of a “fear of missing out” (FOMO), and continue to struggle with that. I’ve been scammed, nearly scammed and hacked.

I’ve also had some great successes in terms of gains from investments, and gains from knowledge and understanding, along with the growth of the network I’ve been able to grow and maintain.

From all that experience, good and bad, I’ve broken out a few items to keep in mind when investing in crypto and when advising others.

1. Don’t look for quick bucks.

I tried trading thinking I could make money quickly, exploiting others who weren’t as smart as I am. They’re smarter, and they are waiting for people like me.

Those who are good at trading crypto, or any other asset, have a different skill and a different motive than investors. Most of us are not going to be able to time any market and will get hurt in the process. Best to leave the trading – and the trading sites, social media feeds and YouTube channels – to those who are part of that profit motive.

2. Get educated.

The best way to invest, and to help others invest in a new technology and infrastructure, is to understand it. Once I better understood how bitcoin works and how a few other cryptocurrencies work, I was able to resist many of the temptations to ape into certain tokens or to sell prematurely because of what seemed like bad news.

3. Have an investing plan.

This is the crux of why advisors need to learn about crypto – so that they can help clients develop a plan. Everyone is going to have a different risk tolerance, set of goals and needs and lifestyle.

I had to have some plans in place for the amount of money I would risk on a project I was researching, versus one I really saw a long-term benefit in. I also decided when I would feel like my investment theses had been overturned. This is based on my comfort level with the technology, my own risk appetite and the time I had to devote.

For example, I decided that I would put a few hundred dollars into a new project that had a good team, but hadn’t had the smart contracts audited. I wouldn’t rush to pull my money out if the value went down quickly if I believed in the team. I will sell part when I’ve doubled my money and let the rest ride.

For more established protocols, I’m willing to invest more, but expect a lower return. I also have an idea what should affect the value and know what can cause that value to drop.

4. I’m not going to catch everything.

When I started learning about crypto, it was all crypto. Then crypto branched into DeFi as well. Then we added non-fungible tokens and now decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs).

Each new strain has added more multimillionaires, seemingly overnight, and from inauspicious beginnings. The proverbial DoorDash delivery person into an eight-figure crypto venture capitalist within weeks.

I have to be comfortable with the fact that each of these subgroups of crypto is actually an entire investing ecosystem unto itself, with experts, value drivers, scammers and profit motives. I can’t possibly be an excellent investor in all these areas, and so I shouldn’t try to invest in them all. This is such a hard lesson, watching so many others become instantly set for life.

5. Security and safety are key.

The nature of cryptocurrency, with its self-custody, makes the security of my assets a priority for me. I’ve chosen to keep more of my assets in some digital form – crypto or stablecoins – so that I can earn more.

I have had to really work to create a security and safety plan, along with an estate plan. Since so much of our wealth is tied to crypto, I’ve had to also educate my wife about how to access our assets and how to keep them safe.

This is going to be an incredibly important conversation and a source of value you’re going to be able to offer clients.

6. Conviction is also important.

So many times in the past few years, I wish I had the conviction to stay with certain tokens and investments through a downturn. I’ve realized that all those people who turn into millionaires seemingly overnight due to a meteoric rise in the value of their crypto assets usually had to suffer through some time when it seemed their investment was worthless.

I did the research and found projects I liked investing in, but too often, I decided to bail when it seemed it wouldn’t take off. Often I was also following my FOMO, and moving those funds to the hot crypto investment. Many times I would lose on both sides.

As part of my investment theses, I’ve marked the few projects I have conviction in, whether they are going up or down. The only way I’ll sell those early is if something materially changes my thesis or the valuation I see of the investment.

Summary

I realize that this article sounds like one long cautionary tale, but the point is to really to look at crypto, DeFi and digital asset investments as you would just about any other investment you choose to make. Do your research. Form a plan. Stick to your plan. Trust yourself.

As the advisor, you’ll have to help clients with their education and research. You’ll also have to create and follow plans best suited for both your clients’ crypto and overall portfolios.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • There’s a lot more to DeFi than Bitcoin, says Dispersion CEO

    Dispersion Holdings, a DeFi company listed in the UK, recently submitted an initial application to join the NEO Exchange in Canada. According to its plans, it will be assuming a dual-listed structure.

  • The stunning growth of cryptocurrency markets in 2021 also came with an 80% rise in crypto crimes, new analysis shows

    In 2021, crypto-based crimes hit a new all-time high with illicit addresses receiving $14 billion, up from $7.8 billion seen in 2020.

  • US stock futures tread water after Fed minutes spark a sell-off, while bitcoin slumps to a 1-month low

    As well as embarking on rate hikes, the Fed may reduce its balance sheet — the "most notable development" in its minutes, an analyst said.

  • Russia-Led Force to Help Quell Kazakhstan Unrest

    Mass protests over an increase in fuel prices have prompted an alliance of former Soviet states to send troops to Kazakhstan after the government resigned and the president imposed a state of emergency.

  • BofA Upgrades Coinbase to Buy, Sees Revenue Diversification Beyond Retail Crypto Trading

    Bank upgraded the stock to buy from neutral with an unchanged price target of $340.

  • Kremlin monitoring situation in Kazakhstan, warns against outside interference

    The Kremlin on Wednesday said it is monitoring the situation in Kazakhstan and warned against outside interference after the country's government resigned in response to violent protests in the capital."We advocate the peaceful resolution of all problems within the constitutional and legal framework and dialogue, rather than through street riots and the violation of laws," Russia's foreign ministry said, according to Reuters.Kremlin spokesman...

  • French Prime Minister not in favour of compulsory COVID vaccination

    French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday that making vaccination compulsory to rein in the new coronavirus would not be very helpful, as that move would bring more problems than solutions. Italy on Wednesday made COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for people from the age of 50, one of very few European countries to take a similar steps, in an attempt to ease pressure on its health service and reduce fatalities.

  • 5 Things Most Americans Don’t Know About Social Security

    So you think you know all you need to know about Social Security? If so, congratulations -- you are in the minority when it comes to knowledge of the nation's biggest retirement benefits program. See:...

  • Italy extends vaccine mandate to all over 50s

    Italy made COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for people aged 50 and over on Wednesday (January 6).The measure is immediately effective and will run until June 15.It’s one of very few European countries to take similar steps, in an attempt to ease pressure on its health service and reduce fatalities.Italy has the second-highest death toll on the continent after Britain.They've registered more than 138,000 coronavirus deaths since February 2020.Prime Minister Mario Draghi's government had already made vaccination mandatory for teachers and health workers.And since October last year, all employees have had to be vaccinated or show a negative test before entering the workplace.Refusal results in suspension from work without pay, but not dismissal.Wednesday's decree toughens this up for workers over the age of 50 by removing the option of taking a test rather than vaccination. Ministers from the right-wing League issued a statement distancing themselves from the over-50 vaccine rule.They called it "without scientific foundation, considering that the absolute majority of those hospitalized with COVID are well over 60."Italy was hit later than several northern European countries by the highly contagious Omicron variant, but its cases have steadily risen, with growing pressure on hospitals and intensive care units.It has seen an average of more than 150 deaths per day over the last two weeks.Around 74% of Italians have received at least two vaccination shots and 6% have had just one jab, according to Our World in Data.

  • Bitcoin Falls Below $43K, Leads to $800M in Crypto Liquidations

    Over 87% of losses arose from crypto traders with long positions.

  • Asset Prices Are Climbing as Debt Soars. Will We Be Ready When the Music Stops?

    Asset prices are expanding rapidly while debt soars throughout the financial system. We need to ask if policymakers are really better prepared than 2008, Desmond Lachman writes.

  • Kremlin warns against outside interference in Kazakhstan

    Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that Kazakhstan could solve its own problems and it was important that no one interfered from the outside, RIA news agency reported. It quoted Peskov as saying Kazakhstan had not requested Russian help to deal with protests, triggered by a fuel price increase, that prompted the resignation of its government on Wednesday. Russia is acutely sensitive to unrest in former Soviet republics it regards as part of its sphere of influence, and in the past has accused the West of stoking revolutions in countries such as Georgia and Ukraine.

  • Bitcoin, ether near multi-month lows following hawkish Fed minutes

    Bitcoin fell below $43,000 on Thursday, testing multi-month lows after minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting showed it leaning toward more aggressive policy action, which sapped investor appetite for riskier assets. The world's largest cryptocurrency was last at $42,700, down 1.7%, having lost 5.2% on Wednesday. The fall "correlated with the 'risk off' move across most traditional asset classes," said Matt Dibb, COO of Singapore-based crypto fund distributor, Stack Funds, pointing to the declines in the Nasdaq in particular.

  • In snowy trenches, Ukrainian soldiers vow to stand firm against Russia

    This is the frontline of Ukraine's eight-year war against Russian-backed forces in the Donbass region https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/how-rebel-held-regions-eastern-ukraine-have-grown-closer-russia-2021-12-15. Russian troop movements near Ukraine's borders https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/why-is-russias-putin-so-focused-ukraine-2021-12-15 have alarmed Kyiv and its Western allies in recent weeks. The soldiers say they are ready for any escalation from Russia.

  • If You Have This Much Money, You Should Have a Financial Advisor

    Money can’t buy happiness directly, but it seems like paying a financial advisor sure can help. A new survey found people with more than $1.2 million in household assets report higher levels of happiness when working with a financial advisor … Continue reading → The post If You Have This Much Money, You Should Have a Financial Advisor appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Jim Cramer: 2022 is the year to invest in companies that actually make money — and these 3 stocks fit the bill

    It's time to abandon today’s obsession with empty growth, the CNBC host says.

  • Tax Surprise! If You Received COVID Benefits, You Could See No Refund — or Even a Bill

    If you are one of the 75% of Americans who receive a tax refund annually, 2022 could bring an unwelcome surprise. Your tax refund could be smaller, non-existent, or you may even find that you owe the...

  • Stimulus Update: You May Be Able to Claim More Stimulus Money Starting at the End of This Month

    Americans across the country are hoping for more COVID-19 stimulus money as new COVID-19 variants spread and continue to cause ongoing economic chaos. Could you be eligible for more stimulus money? You may be able to make a claim for a stimulus payment starting at the end of this month if you are missing any of the COVID-19 relief money you should have already received over the course of 2021.

  • Bitcoin Tanked After the Fed Minutes Were Released. Here’s Why.

    Bitcoin slid sharply after the Federal Reserve released minutes of its December meeting, with policy makers indicating growing unease over inflation and the potential for interest rates to start rising as soon as this March. Bitcoin was down more than 4% to $44,200, falling from around $46,000 soon after the Fed made the minutes public. Fed officials indicated that inflation readings and tight labor conditions could warrant an interest-rate increase “sooner or at a faster pace than participants had earlier anticipated.”

  • New COVID stimulus checks are coming in 2022 to some US workers

    The Biden administration is working to get $700 million to workers in hard-hit industries.