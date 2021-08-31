Lessons from Vietnam: Afghans will flee for years

The chaotic and bloody evacuation ending to the Afghan war left stranded hundreds of U.S. citizens and thousands of Afghans. Historians warn lessons from the similarly chaotic end to the Vietnam War include decades of refugees seeking safety. (Aug. 31)

