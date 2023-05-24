Lester on the loose: Watch cowboy lasso runaway cow dodging traffic on Michigan interstate

Video shows it clear as day: Lester was moo-vin'.

Viral dashcam footage captured Sunday shows a cowboy in Michigan lasso a large cow who ran onto a busy interstate over the weekend after escaping its pen at an animal rescue facility.

The showdown took place along Interstate 75 about 15 miles south of Flint and 55 miles northwest of Detroit.

In a Twitter thread, Michigan State Police troopers wrote they were requested for traffic control along the highway after a team of wranglers "comprised of men and women comparable to the cast of Yellowstone" tried to wrangle Lester, who was stuck in a gravel pit next to the interstate.

A high speed chase

Troopers said Lester made it out of the pit, outsmarted the crew, and entered the northbound lanes of the interstate, dodging vehicles in both directions.

Footage shows the cow running along the highway as wranglers chase it, one riding a horse and others on four wheelers.

Video of Lester, whose actions shut down the interstate on Sunday for a short period, eventually shows a man on a horse wrangle the bovine in the center median as the cow tried to jump into southbound lanes of traffic.

So here is the skinny on the cow:

5/21/23 at 2:50 PM

Location:

I 75 near Belford Rd.

Synopsis:

Troopers were requested for traffic control along I-75 near Belford Rd. as a precaution in the event that a runaway cow managed to escape and run onto I-75. 1/ pic.twitter.com/HcHnaRjatY — MSP Second District (@mspmetrodet) May 22, 2023

Lester was not hurt, troopers said, was returned to a pasture at the animal rescue facility and is not being criminally charged in the chase.

