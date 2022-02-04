Lester pleads in fentanyl case

Feb. 3—A woman facing three charges including possession of fentanyl pleaded guilty in Cumberland County Criminal Court Jan. 20 and qualified under state law for judicial diversion.

Cassie Ann Lester, 38, Meadowcreek Dr., charged with felony possession of a Schedule II drug, tampering with evidence and simple possession of meth, pled guilty to a single count of possession of fentanyl for sale and received a 6-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation.

If Lester fails to complete terms and conditions of her supervised probation, she will have to serve her sentence at 30% as required by state law.

Charges of tampering with evidence and simple possession of meth were dropped.

The charges were her first arrest and stem from a Dec. 11, 2020, arrest by Sheriff's Deputy Koby Cox in a vehicle at a residence on Godsey Rd.

In other guilty pleas on the docket, the following took place:

—Joelle Elizabeth Longacre, 51, charged with assault, pled guilty to that charge occurring on Jan. 16, 2020, in Fairfield Glade, and received a six-month suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation. Fine was waived but Longacre is to pay court costs.

A restraining order from contact with the victim was issued. This is a misdemeanor charge.

—Shallymar Danyelle Mills, 31, charged with two counts of simple possession of meth and one count of simple possession of marijuana, pled guilty to a misdemeanor charge of simple possession of marijuana occurring on June 26, 2020, and received an 11-month and 29-day suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation, was fined $250 and must pay court costs and supervision fees. Remaining charges were dismissed.

—Zachary Allen Rives, 21, charged with aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000, domestic assault and vandalism of up to $1,000, pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary and received a three-year sentence. He also pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and received a three-year sentence.

A sentencing hearing will determine how the sentences will be served, including consecutive or concurrently, split confinement or probation.

The two charges occurred on Feb. 10 and June 29, 2021, and involved family members.

—Kyle Thomas Sharp, 44, felony possession of meth with intent, felony possession of a Schedule II drug with intent and simple possession of meth, pled guilty to possession of meth and received an 8-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation. He will serve 90 days in jail and is a Range 1 offender. Sharp is to pay a $2,000 fine and court costs with General Session cases to be dropped.

The charge stems from a Crossville Police investigation into a stolen vehicle and when more than .5 grams of meth were seized from Sharp.

—Zachary Anderson, 19, pleaded guilty to an information charging aggravated assault and qualified for judicial diversion. He received a 3-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation, is banned from contract with the victim and must complete Break the Cycle classes.

The charge stems from a Jan. 11 incident investigated by Crossville Police during which the victim stated she was strangled during the assault.

—Jeremy David Blackman II, 40, pled guilty to an information charging aggravated assault occurring on Jan. 10 and received a 3-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation, concurrent with probation already being served.

The incident involved an assault during which it is alleged the victim was strangled. The victim was in agreement with the sentence.

—Arissa Jean Wilson, 27, charged with two counts of felony possession of meth with intent, felony possession of a Schedule II drug, felony possession of a Schedule III drug and introducing contraband into a penal institution, pled guilty to possession of more than .5 grams of meth for sale and delivery and introduction of contraband into a penal institution and received a ten-year suspended sentence with the first year to be served under house arrest supervision of community corrections followed by nine years of supervised probation.

Remaining charges were dropped.

The charges stem from an Oct. 6, 2020, arrest by Crossville Police during which she was a passenger in a vehicle where meth was found. At the jail, she was found in possession of oxycodone tablets and meth during a jail search.

—Timothy Raymond Campbell, 31, pled guilty to an information charging violation of the sex offender registry and was sentenced to two years. The charge stems from a failure to report on April 28, 2021.

—Porter Dylan Horsley, 20, pled guilty to an information charging aggravated assault and received a 4-year suspended sentence as a Range 1 offender to be served at 30% as required by state law with seven days to serve in jail, to pay $4,600 restitution and is banned from contact with the victim. The charge stems from an April 25, 2021, assault on a minor during which the victim was punched in the face.

—Michael Paul Howard, 47, pled guilty to an information charging possession of less than .5 grams of meth for sale and received a 5-year sentence to serve as a Range 1 offender at 30% as mandated by state law, Fine and court costs were waived and the sentence is to be served concurrently with a probation violation sentence.

The charge stems from a Dec. 21, 2021, arrest by Crossville Police Ptl. Keith Sadula during which cash and multiple drug packages were seized. The seizure of cash is being challenged in court and is not subject to the sentencing agreement.

—Jerald Lee Philpot, 62, pled guilty to an information charging possession of meth with intent and received a 4-year sentence with 29 days to be served in jail at 30% as a Range 1 offender and the balance on supervised probation.

Philpot was arrested Dec. 22, 2021, by sheriff's deputies during service of a warrant at which time meth was found.

