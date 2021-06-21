Let’s get the 2040 plan right, Charlotte leaders

In recent weeks, Charlotte residents, business owners and community leaders have heard about the city council’s new growth plan - many for the first time. The Charlotte Future 2040 Comprehensive Plan will serve as a guide for how our city grows over the next 20 years and will have a significant impact on housing affordability and future job growth.

To be clear, we all agree we need a new comprehensive plan for Charlotte — it’s been a while since one was even adopted. There are good parts in the current proposal - with equality of opportunity a consistent theme throughout. While many of the new requirements are well-intended, they have the practical result of raising the cost of housing for those who can least afford it.

Provisions within the plan imposing wider sidewalks and unrealistic tree preservation requirements limit the amount of developable land, thereby reducing the opportunity for greater density and limiting the efficient use of existing infrastructure. Other potential regulations that do not establish a clear hierarchy of prioritization will create greater risk and increased uncertainty for those considering investments in the Charlotte community.

These considerations were made against the backdrop of city residents reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic, when people were strictly focused on keeping their families healthy and retaining their livelihoods. This poor timing left most Charlotte residents completely unaware of the plan, and left no room for quality community input.

The plan was drafted without the benefit of an economic impact analysis, meaning elected officials truly have no idea to what degree these regulatory burdens will impact local residents, and exactly how they may harm the local economy. While some council leaders agree this type of assessment is necessary and important, it may not happen until after plan adoption which makes very little sense. Starting this critical economic analysis NOW, and not waiting until further down the road, will help elected leaders and taxpayers better understand potential outcomes.

As a result of these reasons, business leaders, many involved in local real estate and construction (commercial and residential), and contributors of billions of dollars to the local economy, have launched a campaign to raise awareness within the community about this plan. The campaign, named “Let’s Get it Right, Charlotte,” is asking city leaders to do just that: slow down the process and be thoughtful about key concerns that have been raised about the plan.

Among key objectives cited by the campaign, continued access to quality housing that is affordable to all residents, regardless of income level, is one of the most important. Keeping Charlotte’s wonderfully unique identity and character and ensuring the plan is fiscally responsible are also significant priorities.

The good news is that it’s not too late for city leaders to address these and act on these important concerns. We encourage every citizen to learn more about what’s being proposed - and communicate with city leaders on why this plan needs to change - to help the great city we all call home grow responsibly and without damaging our local economy as it recovers from a difficult year.

That’s why, after some additional amendments are adopted that resolve certain conflicts in the document, we’re recommending council move ahead with the passage of Volume 1 – the aspirational part of the plan. This should afford city planning staff ample time to commission the economic study and begin the place type mapping process prior to any real significant deliberation of the Unified Development Ordinance, the culmination of the entire process. We would also strongly urge the council to provide clear direction to the community on how things are to unfold moving forward. The next phase, and any actions beyond that, should include a process that allows for significant citizen input with regular and thoughtful feedback provided in return.

Alan Banks is Chair, Real Estate & Building Industry Coalition & former President of the Home Builders Association of Greater Charlotte; Brenda Hayden is Vice Chair, Real Estate & Building Industry Coalition & former President of the Canopy Realtor® Association